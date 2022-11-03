National Football League NFL Week 9: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 9. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5-1) (Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Overview: Strange things happen in Thursday night games sometimes, but it's hard to see a scenario strange enough that will help the one-win Texans here. They are at home, which doesn't hurt. And maybe the undefeated Eagles will get too caught up watching the World Series. But the Eagles — like the entire city of Philadelphia — are on a roll right now, playing great on both sides of the ball.

The Texans have lost five of six and are ranked in the league’s bottom three in both offense and defense. Worse for them, they have the worst rushing defense in football, giving up 186 yards per game on the ground, and they’re facing a team that has one of the best run games. It's a bad matchup. Maybe the Astros can bail Houston out on Thursday night.

Matchup to watch: Texans RB Dameon Pierce vs. Eagles run defense

Houston’s rookie running back has had an excellent season, considering what's around him, rushing for 539 yards so far. He is one of the best backs in the game at breaking tackles and at gaining yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus stats, and the Eagles have had issues with tackling at times this season. The Philly defense shouldn't have much trouble with anyone else on the Texans offense. If the Eagles can stop Pierce, they shut down the whole operation.

Key stat: The Eagles have committed only two turnovers through their first seven games, the second-fewest by a team through seven games in the Super Bowl Era (behind only the 2017 Chiefs, who had one TO). That remarkable stat shows the growth of QB Jalen Hurts and the talent of everyone around him. Opponents don't have much of a shot against teams this good if they can't get momentum-changing turnovers. Getting them against the Eagles has been almost impossible.

Prediction: This is a bad Texans team in every phase, and now their biggest weapon — WR Brandin Cooks — is ticked off that he wasn't traded. Their best shot at winning games is to ride Pierce in the ground game and hope the defense can keep the score low. The Eagles have struggled at times with their run defense, so Pierce could be effective. But the Eagles are the highest-scoring team in the NFC, averaging 28 points per game. That's more than the Texans have scored in any single game this year. Unless the Eagles are way off their game, this could be another ugly Thursday night affair. Only not the usual, low-offense variety. More of a blowout.

Eagles 34, Texans 16 – Ralph Vacchiano

Sunday, Nov. 6

Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) (FOX, 1 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Chargers return from bye week and hit the road to face the Falcons. The Bolts last played in Atlanta in 2016, a 33-30 overtime win with Philip Rivers leading the Chargers. However, the Falcons hold a 9-3 edge in the all-time series.

The is the first time Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert and Atlanta signal-caller Marcus Mariota will meet in an NFL game. They both starred at Oregon and will become the second set of former Ducks starting quarterbacks to face off since 1950. With a victory, the Falcons would climb above the .500 mark for the first time since 2017.

Matchup to watch: Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. Falcons secondary

Atlanta enters Sunday's contest allowing a league-high 307 passing yards a contest and faces a dangerous playmaker in Herbert. However, the Chargers could be without go-to receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), who played just 23 snaps in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks before the team's bye week.

In L.A.'s last meeting against Atlanta, a 20-17 win at SoFi Stadium in 2020, Herbert threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert aims for a fourth straight game with at least two touchdown passes and a 95 or better passer rating against an NFC South foe.

Key stats: The Chargers are No. 31 in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 27 points per game. The Falcons rank 32nd in passing defense (allowing 306.9 pass YPG).

Prediction: Los Angeles would like to throw the ball, but who will Herbert throw to? Starting receivers Mike Williams (ankle) and Allen (hamstring) are both nursing injuries and likely out for this one.

Further, the Chargers face one of the best running offenses in the NFL in the Falcons. In the second season under defensive guru Brandon Staley, the Bolts still struggle to stop the run, allowing a league worst 5.7 per rush. For those reasons, you can understand our trepidation with picking L.A. here.

Falcons 28, Chargers 24 – Eric D. Williams

Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5) (CBS, 1 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Chicago Bears are kind of fun to watch now? The offense has strung together a couple of games of productive play, quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a game with a career high in passer rating (120.0) and they just added another fun toy in Chase Claypool for Fields to play with. It should balance out their run-first offense and could give the Miami defense some problems.

No, I don't think the Bears will ultimately win this game given that they just traded both of their defensive captains, but the Dolphins rank 23rd in total defense (though they are sixth against the run). On the other side, Miami's offense excels through the air, but that's where the Bears defense remains untouched and pretty darn productive. Chicago's pass defense ranks fifth in the league, but the Bears will be tested by the league's third-ranked passing offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league with a 112.7 passer rating while throwing to a record-setting tandem of receivers. Tyreek Hill (961 receiving yards) and Jaylen Waddle (727 receiving yards) have combined for 1,688 receiving yards, which is the most by a pair of teammates through eight games in the Super Bowl era.

Matchup to watch: The special teams units

Yes, that's probably cheating a little, but Chicago ranks third in special teams DVOA, according to Football Outsiders, and by all accounts has one of the best units in the league. Meanwhile, Miami's unit is dead last and could present an opportunity for the Bears since these two units go head-to-head.

Key stats: The Bears lead the NFL in rushing offense (188.4 rushing yards per game) and have recorded 200-plus rushing yards in three straight games for the first time since 1968.

Tyreek Hill is one of two players in NFL history (Roy Green, 1984) to record 150-pus receiving yards in four of his team’s first eight games.

Prediction: I think the days of Chicago not being able to score are gone. Defensively, the Bears have definitely taken a step back losing Roquan Smith, but offensively, they're starting to figure things out. Still, I don't think it'll be enough to catch a red-hot Dolphins team that has all the makings of a playoff contender.

Dolphins 33, Bears 28 – Carmen Vitali

Carolina Panthers (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) (FOX, 1 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Panthers fired their head coach and traded away their best player ( Christian McCaffrey ) and have started to play their best football. Obviously. Carolina is, realistically, a basement team and won't be competitive. But the Panthers have been surprisingly feisty over the past two weeks with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and an overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Running back D'Onta Foreman looks like the new centerpiece for the offense, with QB P.J. Walker trying to show he's worth a longer look in the NFL.

The Bengals are lacking in something — and it's not talent. They have a strong depth chart on offense and, for the most part, on defense. But for a number of reasons, Cincinnati hasn't found the competence that it had in 2021 when the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl. Their 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 was quite the surprise. And it served as yet another reminder that something is off with Joe Burrow's squad. Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury, but the Bengals’ problems seem bigger than that. They're scoring the 13th-most points per game in the NFL and they're allowing the 13th-most points. At some point, you'd have to think they'll kick their play up a notch, right?

Matchup to watch: Bengals LB Germaine Pratt vs. Panthers RB Foreman

Foreman has put up 118 rushing yards in each of the past two games. He also scored three touchdowns last week. He has been shockingly sensational in replacing McCaffrey. So Pratt will have his hands full in containing the Carolina rushing attack.

Key stats: Burrow leads the NFL with 2,329 passing yards this season, but the Bengals have allowed 30 sacks, second-most in the NFL.

The Panthers have converted only 26.8% of their third-down attempts this season, the lowest percentage in the league.

Prediction: This one should be a no-brainer, given that the Bengals are clearly the better team. But Carolina has made a recent habit of playing above their weight class and the Bengals have played below theirs. I'm still taking the Bengals, but in a close one.

Bengals 24, Panthers 21 – Henry McKenna

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Detroit Lions (1-6) (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: Well, this certainly isn't where anyone thought the Packers would be eight weeks into the season. Could this be the week they turn it around? Though Green Bay suffered its fourth-straight loss last week, there were some signs of life from the offense. The Packers topped 200 yards rushing and popped off some explosive plays and chunk yardage through the air to some of the young receivers. Rookie Romeo Doubs caught four of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown, which was a perfect ball from Aaron Rodgers.

If Green Bay has finally cracked the offense, it'll be up to the defense to limit the Lions' production. Detroit is now without traded tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was a significant part of quarterback Jared Goff's offensive success this season. At one point, the Lions were even averaging 35 points per game. That pace has slowed, and Green Bay looks to continue that trend while taking advantage of the Lions' last-ranked scoring defense (allowing 32.1 points per game) and total defense (allowing 421.3 yards per game).

Matchup to watch: Packers CB Jaire Alexander vs. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Alexander was an absolute shutdown corner against the Bills last week, and more specifically, against Stefon Diggs. The two were jawing at each other coming out of the tunnel before the game even started, and Alexander backed up his play. Detroit's main weapon now is St. Brown, especially with running back D'Andre Swift working through an injury. If the Lions get any offensive production, it's going to go through St. Brown and will be up to Alexander to put a lid on it.

Key stat: Aaron Rodgers is 18-6 in 24 career starts against the Lions, with 52 passing TDs and eight interceptions in those 24 games. The Lions are 3-16 in their past 19 divisional games.

Prediction: Both the Packers and Lions enter this game on losing streaks of four or more games (Packers have lost four straight, Lions have lost five straight). The Packers have lost four straight games for the first time since 2016 and have not lost five straight since 2008, which was Rodgers' first season as the starting quarterback. It'll be close, but Green Bay's losing streak ends on Sunday.

Packers 26, Lions 17 – Carmen Vitali

Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at New England Patriots (4-4) (CBS, 1 p.m. ET)

Overview: Drastic changes continue for the Colts and their struggling offense. Just eight days after benching Matt Ryan, Indianapolis fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and traded running back Nyheim Hines in a few-hour span on Tuesday. Now we'll see what it all means for the team, on a two-game skid, playing at Gillette Stadium this week. At quarterback, Sam Ehlinger opened some eyes in his starting debut against the Commanders, but the offense continued to get in its own way with two giveaways. The Colts, who have one of the best fourth-quarter defenses in the league, also gave up back-to-back touchdowns at the end of the final period in the loss to Washington.

The Patriots have won three of their past four games after starting the season 1-3. Last week's win over the Jets was an important one for quarterback Mac Jones, who didn't have a great game (24-of-35, 194, TD, INT) but was able to build momentum against a strong defense. Earlier this season, of course, Jones missed three games with a high ankle sprain and Patriots fans were cheering for backup Bailey Zappe during the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. That was after a Jones interception. He has thrown a pick in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Matchup to watch: Colts WRs vs. Patriots CBs

The Colts obviously need to get their offense going, and that figures to start in the passing game. Jonathan Taylor is back on the injury report with an ankle injury, missing practicing Wednesday. Hines is gone. Ehlinger will need to rely on the receiving trio of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell to make plays. The Patriots play heavy man with their cornerbacks (Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant and rookie Jack Jones are notables), so Indianapolis will need to win the one-on-one matchups. But there should be opportunity there: New England is vulnerable on the outside, ranking 19th in pass defense (224.5 passing yards allowed/game).

Key stat: The Colts have committed 16 turnovers this season (tied for most in NFL), while the Patriots have recorded 16 takeaways (tied for most in NFL).

Prediction: Gillette Stadium is a tough place to play for opposing teams, and the Colts are 0-6 in their past six games in Foxborough. It's quite the environment to play in for a guy like Ehlinger, who will be making just his second career start. There's also been so much change for a Colts offense that ranks 30th in scoring (16.1 PPG). Those are all big factors. Couple that with the way the Patriots have been playing as of late, and I think this is a win for New England.

Patriots 26, Colts 24 – Ben Arthur

Buffalo Bills (6-1) at New York Jets (5-3) (CBS, 1 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Bills look like one of two genuinely solid teams from top to bottom. (The other is, of course, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles). Buffalo has no weaknesses, particularly after trading for third-down running back Nyheim Hines , who fills their void as a pass-catcher, and activating cornerback Tre'Davious White , who steps in as the team's No. 1 option at his position. The Bills are the team to beat in the AFC after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets are hungry to prove they're a playoff-caliber team after losing an embarrassing and ugly game against the Patriots last week. Zach Wilson threw three interceptions and completely derailed the team's efforts in the defeat. There is a lot to like about the Jets, particularly on defense where cornerback Sauce Gardner has emerged not just as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate but also as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He and Quinnen Williams have been elite.

Matchup to watch: Bills QB Josh Allen vs. the Jets front seven

It takes a village to keep Allen in check. He is one heck of a thrower in the pocket, but he has an exasperating ability to get out of the pocket to create big plays in the passing game — or efficient, first-down-yielding carries as a runner. It won't be one Jet who stops Allen from being a dual threat. It'll have to be New York’s whole front seven.

Key stat: The Bills lead the NFL in scoring defense (allowing 14.0 PPG) and rank second in scoring offense (29.0 PPG). Including the postseason, the Bills are 12-2 in their past 14 divisional games.

Prediction: The Jets might deal with a harsh reality about their playoff prospects in the coming weeks. The Bills are the better team. And New York has a handful more tough matchups on the horizon. Buffalo takes care of business in New Jersey, where the Jets are 2-8 in their past 10 home games.

Bills 24, Jets 16 – Henry McKenna

Minnesota Vikings (6-1) at Washington Commanders (4-4) (FOX, 1 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Kirk Cousins revenge game! Kidding. Cousins doesn't need revenge when he's sitting pretty at 6-1 with a three-game lead on the division. The Vikings are just fun to watch, and after their bye week they have tinkered even more by adding offensive wrinkles and shoring up some defensive shortcomings. They handled the Arizona Cardinals at home last week in convincing fashion, even if it did get a little interesting at one point, and are cruising with a 5-0 record in one-score games this season. Seems "the Vikings pulling a Vikings" doesn't mean what it used to anymore.

The Commanders are … dealing with things. A lot of those things have nothing to do with what's going on on the field, sure, but that kind of stuff tends to seep into everything and cause distractions. Not to mention: Washington's offense ranks 28th in yards per play and tied for 28th in third-down conversion rate. On the plus side, QB Taylor Heinicke, filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, is 7-3 in his past 10 starts, dating back to last season.

Matchup to watch: Vikings LB Za'Darius Smith vs. whichever member of the Washington OL he chooses to exploit

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week leads the NFL in tackles for loss (13) and is tied with New England's Matt Judon for the most sacks (8.5). The Vikings also showed last week that they aren't afraid to line Smith up all along the defensive front. He got two sacks over Cardinals center Billy Price and was an absolute menace to Arizona's interior. It'll be fun to see where Minnesota decides to line Smith up in Washington.

Key stats: Both of these teams are used to playing close games. The Vikings are an NFL-best 5-0 in one-score games this season (decided by eight points or fewer) after going 6-8 in one-score games in 2021. All four of the Commanders’ wins this season have been by six points or fewer.

Prediction: Cousins will be making his first start at FedEx Field since he left Washington and joined the Vikings following the 2017 season. He's riding the first five-game winning streak of his career. Make it six.

Vikings 33, Commanders 16 – Carmen Vitali

Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) (CBS, 1 p.m. ET)

Overview: While the trade for suspended receiver Calvin Ridley offers a major boost for the future, the Jaguars of the present are reeling. They've lost five straight games, tied for an NFL-high this season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence got in his own way in Jacksonville's loss in London to the Broncos, something that has happened a few times this season. He threw an interception at the 1-yard line and was again picked off on the potential game-winning drive.

The Raiders are coming off a shutout loss — their first since 2014 — that sent them back to last in the AFC West. They looked so lifeless against the Saints that coach Josh McDaniels was compelled to apologize to Raiders fans. It turns out their big 38-20 victory over the Texans the week before wasn't a turning point. Las Vegas has now lost two of its past three games in a season that continues to be a major disappointment.

Matchup to watch: Raiders WR Davante Adams vs. Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson wouldn't say if Campbell will shadow Adams in this game, but that's where we are headed. Campbell is their best bet against the All-Pro receiver, who figures to be highly motivated for a bounce-back performance. Last week Adams had just one catch on five targets for three yards, the second-fewest receiving yards he has had in his NFL career.

Campbell is one of the ascending young cornerbacks in the league. He shut down Courtland Sutton, the Broncos' leading receiver, last week. He had an interception and allowed just one reception on two targets to Sutton. For the season, Campbell has allowed just 23 receptions on 44 targets (52.3%) for 234 yards and a 64.0 passer rating when targeted.

Key stats: All six of the Jaguars' losses this season have been by one possession (eight points or fewer). Jacksonville is the only team with a losing record but a positive point differential (plus-14).

Prediction: In many ways, teams coming off shutout losses can present a big challenge. After all, they're eager to get that bitter taste out of their mouths. But this is the kind of game that could be a confidence builder for Lawrence, who hasn't met the expectations of his sophomore season. The Raiders are pressuring opponents on just 16.5% of dropbacks, fifth-worst in the NFL, and have a league-low nine sacks. Lawrence will have time to get the ball to his receivers against a pass defense that ranks 25th in the league. He just can't get in his own way with sloppy turnovers.

Jaguars 28, Raiders 25 – Ben Arthur

Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-5) (FOX, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Overview: Seattle travels to the desert to take on the Cardinals for the second time this season. The Seahawks won the Week 6 matchup at Lumen Field, topping Arizona 19-9.

Seattle is the surprising leader of the NFC West at the season's midpoint after moving on from Russell Wilson during the offseason. Geno Smith is having his best season as a pro, leading the NFL in completion percentage (72.7%) and guiding a rebirth in Seattle's offense, which is averaging 26.3 points per game, No. 4 in the NFL.

Matchup to watch: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

A fifth-round selection in this year's draft, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Woolen, with four interceptions already on the season, is one of the favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Woolen harkens back to the Legion of Boom days, when Pete Carroll started lanky corners in Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner.

However, Woolen did not face Hopkins in the previous matchup, with the All-Pro receiver serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. Since his return in Week 7, Hopkins leads the league in receptions (22) and receiving yards (262).

Key stats: Including last season's playoff loss to the Rams, the Cardinals are 0-5 in their past five games against NFC West opponents.

Geno Smith has already tied his single-season career-high with 13 passing touchdowns.

Prediction: Smith is playing well, and Seattle should move the ball against Arizona's defense. The Seahawks also enter Sunday's game with momentum, having won four out of their past five games. However, the Cardinals have played better offensively since Hopkins' return to the lineup and should be within striking distance in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals 21, Seahawks 19 – Eric D. Williams

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) (CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Overview: Seeking to turn their season around after getting swept by the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams face another once-dominant team on the downside in the host Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has lost five of its past six games, scoring an average of 18 points in those contests.

Tom Brady is still playing efficient football, completing 66% of his passes for 2,267 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception. However, the 45-year-old QB has not had much help around him, and the Bucs have struggled to consistently run the football this season (3.0 yards per carry).

Matchup to watch: Rams running backs vs. Tampa Bay defensive front

Like the Bucs, the Rams can't run the football either, averaging 68 yards per game, second-worst in the NFL to Tampa Bay (62 yards per game). Los Angeles coach Sean McVay is trying to patch things up with starting RB Cam Akers after not moving the Florida State product at this week's trade deadline. The Rams could use a legitimate home-run threat at running back in facing a Buccaneers defense giving up 132.4 rushing yards per game.

Key stat: Since Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, the Rams are 3-0 against Tampa Bay, including a win in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs last season.

Prediction: Brady needs just 164 passing yards to become the first player to reach 100,000 passing yards across the regular season and playoffs. If the Bucs lose, it would tie Brady's longest losing streak of his illustrious career — four straight losses during the 2002 season. Also, Brady would have six losses in a season for the first time since 2009. Seems like Brady has something to play for on Sunday. Uh-oh.

Bucs 24, Rams 20 – Eric D. Williams

Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) (NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Titans are one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a five-game winning streak heading into Kansas City. Win or lose, it usually doesn't look pretty for Tennessee. The Titans have the worst-ranked offense in yards per game (285.6). Their pass defense ranks 24th. The 14 passing touchdowns they’ve allowed ranks 26th. But they're winning with superstar running back Derrick Henry and their defensive line. Tennessee had one of the most dominant one-score victories you'll ever see last week in Houston, with Henry rushing for 219 yards and the defense holding the Texans offense to 161 yards (71 before a desperation touchdown drive at the end) in a 17-10 win.

Coming off their bye week, the Chiefs have arguably the most dynamic offense in the NFL, ranking first in scoring (31.9) and second in total offense (403.3 yards/game). Trading Tyreek Hill may have hurt Kansas City initially, but superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is thriving with a new group of pass-catchers. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling each had more than 100 yards receiving and Mecole Hardman had three touchdowns in their Week 7 victory over the 49ers. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce is still a force, too. And Kansas City just added another weapon in former Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, who is "working toward" playing against Tennessee after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Matchup to watch: Titans DL vs. Chiefs OL

The Titans blew out the Chiefs 27-3 in Nashville last season, the largest loss of Mahomes' career, and this was the matchup that lifted Tennessee — and doomed K.C. The Titans had four sacks and nine quarterback hits overall. Mahomes had the second-worst passer rating of his career in that game (62.3).

This matchup figures to determine the final result again. If Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry & Co. can get home early and often, it will limit the damage that Mahomes and his pass-catchers can do to a Titans secondary that has been inconsistent. If the Titans don't get pressure, the Chiefs could have a field day.

Key stat: Last week against the Texans, Henry had his sixth career game with 200-plus rushing yards, tying Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.

Prediction: I think the Chiefs get their payback and the Titans' gap with the NFL's elite continues to show. Kansas City, which ranks third in run defense (92 rushing yards allowed/game), has the potential to at least slow Henry down. And Tennessee doesn't have a receiver who can seriously threaten a secondary. Mahomes could see a lot of Titans defensive linemen in his face, but the Chiefs should still be able to put up plenty of points. I don't see how the Titans keep up, considering how their offense has played. Also, don't forget that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is working his way back from an ankle injury. And under Andy Reid (since 2013), the Chiefs are 7-2 following a bye week.

Chiefs 30, Titans 23 – Ben Arthur

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5) (ESPN, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Ravens have not had a relaxing season. They took cardiac losses to the Dolphins and Bills early on. Over the past five weeks, their games have been determined by five points or fewer. No NFL season is chill, but Baltimore has seen some stuff. But good on Lamar Jackson , who is enjoying an MVP-caliber season headed into free agency. He might not have to work so hard if his defense could get it together. It’s allowing the ninth-most yards per game. The Ravens, however, just acquired elite linebacker Roquan Smith, who leads the NFL with 83 tackles.

The Saints have been pesky but not good this season. They tend to play in tight games, but they don't have a habit of winning them, hence the five losses. It doesn't help that New Orleans is working without starter Jameis Winston, who hasn't played since Week 3. Backup Andy Dalton has been good not great in relief of Winston. He's had to win shootouts, given that his defense is allowing the fifth-most points per game. The good news? Receiver Chris Olave, a 2022 first-rounder, has been excellent. He has recorded 50-plus receiving yards in six straight games, the longest such streak by a rookie in Saints franchise history.

Matchup to watch: Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. injuries

When he's healthy, Andrews has been unstoppable. The matchup simply hasn't mattered. But Andrews is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. He might not play. And if he does, he might be limited. So it will be interesting to see whether Andrews' injury gives more life to Isaiah Likely, who was great after Andrews exited the game last week.

Key stat: Lamar Jackson is 13-1 in 14 career starts against NFC opponents.

Prediction: Baltimore and New Orleans are obviously going to play a close game. That's just in both teams' nature. Call me crazy, but I'm going to give this one to the Saints. The Ravens just have a habit of disappointing.

Saints 31, Ravens 30 – Henry McKenna

