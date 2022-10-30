National Football League NFL Week 8 top plays: Bears-Cowboys, Dolphins-Lions, Eagles more 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the NFL season continued Sunday with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos narrowly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in the third game of the 2022 International Series.

Currently on FOX, the one-loss Minnesota Vikings are playing host to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chicago Bears battle the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.

Later, the new-look San Francisco 49ers are up against the rival Los Angeles Rams, followed by an NFC tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks and more exiting matchups throughout the day.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Hot start

Dallas was clicking on all cylinders early. After getting the Cowboys on the board first with a sneaky run, Dak Prescott extended their lead with this smooth connection between Prescott and CeeDee Lamb .

Making a statement

The Cowboys added their third score of the day thanks to a high-flying pickup from Michael Gallup and a big run from Prescott that set up a clear route to the end zone for Tony Pollard.

Right on the money

The Bears defense picked off Prescott near midfield just ahead of the break, which allowed Justin Fields & Co. to take advantage and punch in a score to keep things close, 28-17.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Wheels!

Kirk Cousins jetted into the end zone on the Vikings' first drive of the game, popping off for a 17-yard score.

History made

After coming up with a huge sideline grab in the first quarter to help move the Cards downfield, DeAndre Hopkins followed that up with a wild one-handed touchdown to keep things close ahead of the half.

Hopkins now joins Julio Jones as the only active NFL players with 800-plus career catches.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

One-handed pick

The Falcons struggled right out of the gate, as Marcus Mariota turned the ball over on their first drive of the game. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson came up with a jaw-dropping interception early in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles came out strong on their first drive of the game. Jalen Hurts connected with star receiver A.J. Brown for a monster 39-yard touchdown, which brought Lincoln Financial Field to its feet!

Trickery!

The Steelers knotted things up at seven with a trick-play touchdown that stunned the Eagles defense.

Another one!

The Hurts-Brown chemistry was strong in Philly, as the pair came up with two more first-half scores.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Sharp throws

Zach Wilson launched one to Garrett Wilson for a 54-yard pickup to get the Jets in the red zone, where they picked up a field goal to take the first lead of the game.

Follow the leader

N.Y. took the lead early in the second quarter, 10-3, after Wilson found tight end Tyler Conklin for six.

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Cashing in

After coughing up the ball on their first drive of the game, the Dolphins bounced back on their second possession. Tua Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 36-yard gain that set up a Jaylen Waddle touchdown.

Double trouble

Hill pulled in a dazzling 42-yard grab to help move the Dolphins downfield, and they were able to close the gap slightly when Waddle picked up his second score of the half.

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Ground game strong

The Saints took the lead in the first quarter, thanks to the fancy footwork of none other than Alvin Kamara.

No quit

After having no touchdowns in 2022 heading into Sunday, Kamara picked up his second of the first half.

Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Dropping dimes

The Jags were first on the board, as Trevor Lawrence found tight end Evan Engram for six right out of the gate.

Battling

Jacksonville led the entire first half, but Denver had a few tricks up its sleeve in the third quarter, when the Broncos took their first lead of the game.

Then, Travis Etienne gave the Jags back the lead in the fourth quarter, but it was short-lived, as Broncos wideout K.J. Hamler moved his team downfield and Latavius Murray came up with the score to make it 21-17.

Sealing the deal

The Jags got the ball back with less than two minutes to play, but Lawrence was immediately picked off on Jacksonville's own side of the field, and things ended there.

COMING UP:

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (4:05 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

