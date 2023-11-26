National Football League NFL Week 12 live updates: Saints-Falcons, Patriots-Giants, more Updated Nov. 26, 2023 1:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with an action-packed 11-game slate, and we've got you covered with all the must-see moments from around the league.

Here are the top moments!

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Olave making plays early

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Olave made an outstretched grab on the Saints' opening drive for a 52-yard gain that got them into Falcons' territory, setting them up for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Bates brings it all the way back!

Jessie Bates III not only prevented the Saints from scoring on their trip to the red zone, but he also put points on the board for the Falcons. He intercepted Derek Carr and returned the interception 92 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead.

New York Patriots at New York Giants

Mac making mistakes

As he remained the starter following a quarterback competition in practice this week, Mac Jones ended the first quarter on a bad note. The Patriots QB tossed an interception well over the head of his intended receiver and into the arms of Giants DB Deonte Banks, who tip-toed to keep his feet inbound for the grab.

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans

Henry pushes his way in

Derrick Henry won the muscle battle against the Panthers' front, churning his legs before falling into the end zone for a 1-yard score that gave the Titans a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

TLaw stretching out for six

Trevor Lawrence used his long frame to his advantage on the Jaguars' first-and-goal play from the 1-yard line, jumping and stretching his arm out over the goal line for a touchdown that gave his team a 10-0 lead.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Catch or not?

The Steelers looked like they were going to take an early lead when Kenny Pickett hit Diontae Johnson over the middle for a would-be touchdown pass. But the ball fell out of Johnson's arms late, leading the officials to call an incomplete pass as they didn't think he had both feet down to secure the grab.

Jaylen Warren fumbled on the next play, leaving the game scoreless.

Sampling a score

Jake Browning helped the Bengals get their first lead of the game in the second quarter when his play-action pass to Drew Sample resulted in a touchdown. The tight end took the dump-off pass 12 yards and gave a teammate a push as he fought his way into the end zone for a 7-3 lead.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

JT = Just Touchdowns

Jonathan Taylor got the game's first touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter after he rushed for a 4-yard score. He ran for a 17-yard pickup on the play prior to help set up the score that gave the Colts a 10-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share