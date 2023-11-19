National Football League NFL Week 11 live updates: Cowboys-Panthers, Chargers-Packers, more Updated Nov. 19, 2023 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and we've got you covered with all the action around the league.

Some vital divisional matchups kick things off in the early window, including Giants-Commanders, Steelers-Browns and Titans-Jaguars. Later, Seahawks-Rams and Jets-Bills highlight the afternoon slate of divisional tilts.

Closing things out, the Vikings are on the road to take on the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Here are Sunday's top moments!

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Strong start

Chicago put together a 10-play touchdown drive to open the game, ending with D'Onta Foreman running in a goal-line score.

Pitch it!

Jahmyr Gibbs ran in a 2-yard score, getting Detroit on the board and evening up the score at seven apiece.

I want MOORE

Faced with a third-and-12, Justin Fields got the ball out to wide receiver DJ Moore, who spun around and powered through several tackle attempts for a Bears first down.

Lions strike

Jared Goff — who threw two interceptions in the first half — hit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 7-yard touchdown before halftime, giving the Lions a 14-10 lead.

Bears roar, too

Chicago got a field goal on its first possession of the second half and then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Three plays later, Fields and Moore hooked up for a 39-yard touchdown.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Giants TD

Four plays after the Giants recovered a fumble, Tommy DeVito hit running back Saquon Barkley for a 24-yard touchdown.

Let Tommy cook

DeVito found Darius Slayton in the red zone, and the wide receiver got the angle and went into the end zone for a 40-yard Giants touchdown. New York led 14-3.

I got this!

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell ran in an 8-yard touchdown shortly before halftime — and took some shots in the process. That said, Washington missed the extra point and trailed 14-9 at halftime.

Super Saquon

Faced with a third-and-goal at the Washington 5-yard line, DeVito hit Barkley for their second touchdown connection.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Get in there

On the 10th play of the Cowboys' second possession, Dak Prescott hooked up with tight end Luke Schoonmaker for an 18-yard touchdown.

ABCeeDee

Prescott hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 5-yard Cowboys touchdown shortly before halftime.

Carolina back in it

It took 17 plays and three fourth down conversions, but the Panthers pulled to within one score when Bryce Young hit tight end Tommy Tremble for a 4-yard touchdown.

Rippin' in up

Tony Pollard thundered in a 21-yard rushing score for Dallas, putting it back up two scores.

Pick-Six

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland stepped in front of Young's pass, got back on his feet and ran it back 31 yards for a pick-six. That said, they missed the extra point. Dallas led 30-10.

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Joey Bosa hurt

The Chargers star linebacker was carted off the field in the first quarter and later ruled out with a foot injury.

Chargers' Joey Bosa exits game with foot injury vs. Packers

Just keep running

Green Bay answered Los Angeles' field goal with a touchdown. On the sixth play of the drive, wide receiver Jayden Reed got the call on the run and took it 32 yards for the score.

Off he goes!

Justin Herbert found tight end Stone Smartt, who evaded a tackle and ran down the sideline for a 51-yard Chargers touchdown.

Aaron Jones hurt

Green Bay's running back left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter and was later ruled out.

Lead change

Jordan Love hit wide receiver Christian Watson for an 11-yard touchdown, giving the Packers the lead. That said, Green Bay missed the extra point.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Good afternoon, sir

Myles Garrett sacked Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh's own 1-yard line, later leading to a punt.

Power football

Jerome Ford smacked in a goal-line touchdown on the ground for the Browns.

Running back in it

On the second play of the second half, Jaylen Warren ran through the Browns defense for a 74-yard touchdown, getting the Steelers on the board. They trailed 10-7.

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Guess who?

On the eighth play of Miami's second possession, Tua Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who ran through the Las Vegas defense for a 38-yard touchdown.

There you are, Davante

Aidan O'Connell threw it up, and Adams brought it down for a 46-yard Raiders touchdown.

Tyreek hurt

Hill went to the locker room with a hand injury in the second quarter and was questionable to return.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jags capitalize

Eight plays after the Jaguars recovered a fumble, Trevor Lawrence hit wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown.

Jump!

Lawrence ran to his left and broke the plane for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Jaguars a 20-0 lead.

They do it again

Lawrence stepped up and hit Ridley for their second touchdown connection of the game. This one was a 20-yard score and gave Jacksonville a 27-0 lead.

Titans highlight!

Tennessee flipped the ball behind the line of scrimmage twice, but quarterback Will Levis ultimately hit wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 43-yard touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Go deep!

On the third play from scrimmage, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hit wide receiver Rondale Moore for a 48-yard touchdown.

Sliding in there

C.J. Stroud hit Dalton Schultz near the goal line, and the tight end snuck his way into the end zone for a 20-yard Texans score.

Texans TD

After Arizona put a field goal on the board, Devin Singletary pinballed his way into the end zone for an 11-yard Houston touchdown.

The man's a surgeon

Stroud hit wide receiver Tank Dell on a deep ball for a 40-yard Texans touchdown.

There goes Dash

Murray ran around the Texans defense for a goal-line score, getting the Cardinals within one score. They then failed a two-point attempt, though.

