National Football League NFL Week 10 top plays: Falcons-Cowboys, Buccaneers-WFT, Saints-Titans, more

Week 10 of the NFL season is already delivering some amazing moments.

In the early window on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a tough road challenge against the Washington Football Team , and in Dallas, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are blasting the Atlanta Falcons .

Later, the Minnesota Vikings battle the Los Angeles Chargers , while the Carolina Panthers — who made headlines after bringing back QB Cam Newton earlier this week — will take on the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals . Both of those games kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

And in Sunday's finale, it's an AFC West clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Team effort

Tom Brady isn't one to give the ball away very often, so opponents have to capitalize when the chances present themselves.

That's what Kam Curl and William Jackson III of WFT did after a pass intended for Tampa Bay's Jaelon Darden wound up flying through the air.

Washington repeated the feat in the first quarter, picking off Brady on back-to-back offensive possessions for the Bucs.

Coming into play Sunday, Brady had just five interceptions on the season.

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee for a TD

The Cowboys came out swinging, scoring on their opening drive with a 10-play, 73-yard march down the field to the end zone.

CeeDee Lamb did the heavy lifting, breaking off a 37-yard catch-and-run before hauling in a 13-yard snag a few plays later for the touchdown.

Feed the man

Ezekiel Elliott tacked on his second touchdown of the day with a diving effort to put the Cowboys up big.

When it rains, it pours

John Fassel got in on the Dan Quinn revenge parade, as Dallas' special teams unit collected a TD. Dorance Armstrong blocked the punt, and Nahshon Wright pounced on the ball in the end zone.

The ensuing 2-point conversion put the Boys up 36-3.

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

Corner pocket

With Big Ben sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, Mason Rudolph got the start for the Steelers against the Lions . He wasted little time getting Pittsburgh on the board, finding James Washington alone in the corner of the end zone for six.

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

Hit the Quan

The Saints danced to the end zone for the first touchdown of their game against the Titans , as Trevor Siemian hit Tre'Quan Smith on a play-action pass for a score.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Bouncing back

Following a tough outing in a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago, Bills QB Josh Allen rebounded with an early TD against the Jets .

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Something special

What happens when an incoming rusher goes unblocked on a punt? The Jags found out the hard way against the Colts , who scooped up the blocked kick and took the ball in for a touchdown to go up 10-0.

Pouring it on

On the threshold of the goal line, Jonathan Taylor would not be denied as the Colts rolled to an early 17-0 lead.

Going to distance

Jacksonville's human highlight reel, wideout Jamal Agnew, added another clip to his collection with this 66-yard score.

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Hoop there it is

The Browns started strong, going for it on fourth-and-goal from two yards out on their opening drive against the Patriots .

The aggressive playcall paid off, as Baker Mayfield hooked up with tight end Austin Hooper to score the game's opening touchdown.

Drop in the bucket

It was a tight end party in the first quarter in New England. After Hooper scored for Cleveland, Mac Jones floated a pass to his tight end, Hunter Henry, to even things up.

Mac on the money

Jones had a sensational first half, highlighted by this dime to Kendrick Bourne for a 21-7 New England lead. The TD capped a 99-yard drive.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Vikings vs. Chargers still to come!

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Panthers vs. Cardinals still to come!

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Eagles vs. Broncos still to come!

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Seahawks vs. Packers still to come!

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Chiefs vs. Raiders still to come!

