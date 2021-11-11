Carolina Panthers Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers following Sam Darnold injury 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Cam Newton is heading back to where it all began.

The 32-year-old quarterback agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday and will rejoin the team that drafted him with the first overall pack in the 2011 NFL Draft, pending a physical.

The contract is a one-year deal worth as much as $10 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to multiple reports.

With Sam Darnold headed to injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and backup quarterback P.J. Walker having just one career start under his belt, Newton joins a QB room with a viable opportunity to earn playing time.

Recently acquired veteran Matt Barkley is also among Carolina's QB crop.

Newton had nine mostly productive seasons in Carolina before the Panthers released him prior to the 2020 season. During the regular season, Newton threw for 29,041 passing yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in Carolina.

He also rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns, becoming Carolina's third-leading rusher all time, behind DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.

From his rookie season of 2011 through 2017, Newton put up a 62-45-1 record in 108 starts for Carolina, winning the MVP in 2015 and leading the Panthers to one of the two Super Bowl appearances in franchise history that same season.

However, after going 11-5 in 2017, Newton floundered in his final two seasons of his first stint with the Panthers, as he struggled to stay healthy.

After injuries curtailed his seasons in back-to-back years, the Panthers released him on March 24, 2020. He holds several franchise records by wide margins. His 68 wins are 15 more than second-place Jake Delhomme's. His 29,041 passing yards eclipse Delhomme's 19,258, as do his 182 passing TDs to Delhomme's 120.

After parting ways with the Panthers, Newton signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, guiding Bill Belichick's team to a 7-8 record in the first season of the post-Tom Brady era.

He re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal for this season, competing with rookie Mac Jones for the starting role. Once he lost that battle in the preseason, the Patriots released him during the final roster cuts.

In his one season in New England, Newton completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 592 yards and 12 TDs.

At the time of his release, Newton's unvaccinated status reportedly played a factor in the decision. In October, NFL Network reported that Newton was now vaccinated, opening the door for him to join a team without being required to wait five days between signing and joining the team.

Though Newton can join the team immediately, expecting him to play this weekend might be too lofty of a goal.

The Panthers have a date against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals, a team that boasts the league's third-ranked defense in points allowed per game (17.2) and fourth-ranked defense in yards allowed per game (321.0).

Should Newton be up to speed for Carolina's Week 11 matchup, it will have some extra sizzle. They welcome the Washington Football Team on Nov. 21, with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera steering the ship for WFT.

Currently 4-5 and holding the eighth seed in the NFC, the Panthers are right in the thick of the playoff hunt at the midway point.

With Newton now in the fold, we'll see if he can keep them on track.

Here is how social media reacted to the Newton news:

