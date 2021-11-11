Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers following Sam Darnold injury Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers following Sam Darnold injury
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers following Sam Darnold injury

3 hours ago

Cam Newton is heading back to where it all began.

The 32-year-old quarterback agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday and will rejoin the team that drafted him with the first overall pack in the 2011 NFL Draft, pending a physical.

The contract is a one-year deal worth as much as $10 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to multiple reports.

With Sam Darnold headed to injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and backup quarterback P.J. Walker having just one career start under his belt, Newton joins a QB room with a viable opportunity to earn playing time.

Recently acquired veteran Matt Barkley is also among Carolina's QB crop.

Newton had nine mostly productive seasons in Carolina before the Panthers released him prior to the 2020 season. During the regular season, Newton threw for 29,041 passing yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in Carolina.

He also rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns, becoming Carolina's third-leading rusher all time, behind DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.

From his rookie season of 2011 through 2017, Newton put up a 62-45-1 record in 108 starts for Carolina, winning the MVP in 2015 and leading the Panthers to one of the two Super Bowl appearances in franchise history that same season. 

However, after going 11-5 in 2017, Newton floundered in his final two seasons of his first stint with the Panthers, as he struggled to stay healthy.

After injuries curtailed his seasons in back-to-back years, the Panthers released him on March 24, 2020. He holds several franchise records by wide margins. His 68 wins are 15 more than second-place Jake Delhomme's. His 29,041 passing yards eclipse Delhomme's 19,258, as do his 182 passing TDs to Delhomme's 120. 

After parting ways with the Panthers, Newton signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, guiding Bill Belichick's team to a 7-8 record in the first season of the post-Tom Brady era.

He re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal for this season, competing with rookie Mac Jones for the starting role. Once he lost that battle in the preseason, the Patriots released him during the final roster cuts. 

In his one season in New England, Newton completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 592 yards and 12 TDs.

At the time of his release, Newton's unvaccinated status reportedly played a factor in the decision. In October, NFL Network reported that Newton was now vaccinated, opening the door for him to join a team without being required to wait five days between signing and joining the team.

Though Newton can join the team immediately, expecting him to play this weekend might be too lofty of a goal.

The Panthers have a date against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals, a team that boasts the league's third-ranked defense in points allowed per game (17.2) and fourth-ranked defense in yards allowed per game (321.0).

Should Newton be up to speed for Carolina's Week 11 matchup, it will have some extra sizzle. They welcome the Washington Football Team on Nov. 21, with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera steering the ship for WFT.

Currently 4-5 and holding the eighth seed in the NFC, the Panthers are right in the thick of the playoff hunt at the midway point.

With Newton now in the fold, we'll see if he can keep them on track.

Here is how social media reacted to the Newton news:

Get more from Carolina Panthers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Nick Wright's Week 10 Tiers
National Football League

Nick Wright's Week 10 Tiers

Nick Wright's Week 10 Tiers
Even without Kyler Murray, Arizona still looked scary good. But was it enough to land the Cards at the top of his NFL Tiers?
23 hours ago
Game Wreckers
National Football League

Game Wreckers

Game Wreckers
Julius Peppers and Bobby Bell were both versatile athletes who could stop offenses in multiple ways, Joe Posnanski writes.
1 day ago
NFL Odds Week 10: Picks, Lines
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 10: Picks, Lines

NFL Odds Week 10: Picks, Lines
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 10, from the lines on every game to our betting experts' picks!
2 days ago
NFL Odds Week 9: Results, closing lines
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 9: Results, closing lines

NFL Odds Week 9: Results, closing lines
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 9, from the lines to expert picks.
2 days ago
Bucky's Breakdown
National Football League

Bucky's Breakdown

Bucky's Breakdown
In a week of upsets and nail-biters, the Cardinals and Titans proved they can win without their stars, writes Bucky Brooks.
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes