National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft: Cam Ward to Titans, Travis Hunter falls out of top four Updated Feb. 20, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET

FOX Sports Research

The NFL season is in the books, with the Philadelphia Eagles dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. And while we have to wait several months for meaningful football, we still have the 2025 NFL Draft approaching.

While this year's class doesn't have big playmakers at the receiver spot like last year's did, it's full of lineman on both sides of the ball who can be franchise game-changers — just like Jordan Mailata and Jalen Carter have proven to be for the Eagles. While free agency will surely shake things up, along with trades that will almost surely change the draft order — this is FOX Sports Research's current projection of how things will unfold April 24-26 in the NFL Draft.



1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

There wasn't a school passing record that Ward didn't break in his lone season at Miami, leading all of FBS with 39 pass touchdowns and finishing second in pass yards with 4,134 yards. Will Levis has not looked like a suitable long-term plan at the position and Ward provides deep-play ability that Tennessee lacked all season. His 74 completions of 20-pus yards were tied for the most in FBS, and it's also worth nothing that he has a plethora of experience — having played five seasons in college before finishing his career as a Heisman finalist. And don't forget, he doesn't turn 23 until May.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Even with a restructured deal, Cleveland will pay Deshaun Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons — making it hard to justify drafting a quarterback despite his subpar play over the last three seasons. With that in mind, they'll have to draft the best player available, which is clearly Carter — a prospect that several pundits think is worthy of the first overall pick. He's a freaky athlete and was one of four Power Conference players to have 12 or more sacks this season. It's also worth noting Myles Garrett has requested a trade, making this a no-brainer decision.

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur in New York? It sounds like a match made in heaven, despite his public affinity towards Las Vegas. He could easily go first overall with how his Colorado film looks. No quarterback in FBS was sacked more than him over the last two seasons, having been taken down 94 times in that span — 15 more than the next-worst mark. And still, Sanders led the country in pass touchdowns with 64 to his name since 2023 — also being one of four quarterbacks in the country to throw for over 7,000 yards in that span.

4. New England Patriots: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

While New England has several needs to address, the offensive line has to be the most crucial. They were one of six teams this past season to have given up 52 sacks, and had the second-lowest pass block efficiency grade in the NFL in 2024 at 80.1, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). This season's Outland Trophy Award winner (given to the nation's best lineman) is a smart choice here. When including the regular and bowl season, Banks allowed one sack this season and had the fifth best PFF pass block grade of any offensive tackle at 89.8.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

While fifth overall seems low for the Heisman Trophy winner, we expect Hunter to be here at this point in the draft purely due to quarterback need at the top and the Patriots' dire need for a long-term blind-side protector. Hunter might arguably be the best player in the draft and Jacksonville is a perfect fit, as they had the worst pass defense in the league this year — giving up a whopping 257.4 pass yards per game. He'd also be a great supplement to Brian Thomas Jr., who emerged as a star at the receiver spot in his rookie season.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Unless the Raiders trade up, it's highly unlikely a quarterback will be available here. The offense rushed for a league-low 79.8 yards per game and also gave up 50 sacks on the year. This pick should be either Banks or Campbell, depending on who is available. The former LSU star is one of the most decorated offensive lineman in school history, finishing as a consensus All-American in 2024 and going 15 straight games without giving up a sack in his 2023 campaign.

7. New York Jets: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Despite getting hurt in 2024, Simmons flashed in his six games for the Buckeyes — playing 306 blocking snaps and not allowing a single sack or quarterback hit in that span. He's also demonstrated a versatile skill-set, having started 13 games at right tackle for San Diego State in 2022 before moving over to the left for the Buckeyes in 2023-24. Simmons might be more of a project, but both of the Jets starting tackles will become free agents this March (Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses) — and he would be a good complement to Olu Fashanu, New York's first-round pick in last year's draft.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

This would be a dream scenario for Carolina, as their run defense struggled last season — giving up a league-worst 179.8 rushing yards per game. Graham is the best interior defensive lineman in the draft and is also a sneaky good pass rusher, boasting nine sacks in three seasons at Michigan. He was a unanimous All-American this past season and a finalist for both the Nagurski Trophy (given to the nation's best overall defensive player) and Outland Trophy.

9. New Orleans Saints: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Before the season started, several mock drafts had Johnson in the top five, as the Michigan man has been a lockdown corner for three seasons at the FBS level. A toe injury sidelined him for the second half of this past season, but his 2023 film is more than enough to warrant him as the best corner in the draft. According to PFF, he was targeted 37 times in 2023 and did not allow a touchdown while also snatching four interceptions. He'll have an immediate impact on a Saints secondary that allowed 238.5 pass yards per game, the sixth-worst mark in the league.

10. Chicago Bears: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

No player was sacked more than Caleb Williams this past season, with the former first overall pick having been taken down a whopping 68 times. That's tied for the third-most sacks a quarterback has taken in a single season in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). Chicago has no choice but to take an offensive lineman here, and we project Conerly to be the best one available at this point. He was one of three Power Conference tackles to record 960 blocking snaps this season and give up one or fewer sacks (PFF).

11. San Francisco 49ers: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

This is a deep edge-rusher class, so Pearce could slip depending on how teams view him, but he's been one of the most explosive pass-rushers in the country for a few years now. Since 2022, no SEC player has had more sacks than him at 19.5. He is also the first Volunteer defensive lineman to earn back-to-back First Team All-SEC honors since 2000-01. While some might say San Francisco's biggest need is on the offensive line, the thought of Williams on the opposite side of Nick Bosa might be too good to pass up — especially with the run of tackles we've projected in the top 10.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Everyone wants the Cowboys to draft Ashton Jeanty, as the Texas native seems like the perfect fit for a Dallas offense that had the sixth-lowest rush yards per game average in the league at 100.3. But while improving the run-game is a need for Dallas, the defense was abysmal last season — ranking second-to-last in scoring defense (27.5 points per game allowed) and fourth-to-last in rushing defense (137.1). Stewart is another five-star prospect (247Sports composite) who can play anywhere on the line at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. His stats aren't gaudy but he's another high-ceiling player.

13. Miami Dolphins: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Similar to the 49ers, the Dolphins could use an offensive lineman here — but Nolen is too good to pass up. He was the top-ranked defensive lineman in his class and the second-ranked overall player, trailing only Travis Hunter (247Sports composite). He was a consensus All-American this past season, finishing with the second-highest run defense grade among all interior lineman (PFF) along with 6.5 sacks. Nolen could be the answer to replacing the void Christian Wilkins has left in Miami.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Anthony Richardson needs to take the next step as a passer, so we expect the front office to help him out and select the best tight end in the draft. He was one of two FBS tight ends to record over 1,000 yards and the only one to do so in a Power Conference. It's unlikely he'll be the next Brock Bowers, but he should make an immediate impact wherever he ends up.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

A former five-star recruit (247Sports composite) in the class of 2022, Williams was the No. 2-ranked defensive lineman in the country coming out of high school — trailing only Walter Nolen who we have going 13th overall. He is the next wave of the elite defensive linemen out of Athens (Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith) and has a huge ceiling, having recorded 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 40 games at Georgia. The Falcons' offense looked much improved under Michael Penix Jr., they have a strong defensive back core in Jessie Bates III, Justin Simmons, and A.J. Terrell, and an aging Matthew Judon is a free agent — making Williams a viable pick here.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Arizona has been strengthening their offensive line over the past few seasons with the additions of Paris Johnson Jr. and Will Hernandez, and it led to another 1,000-yard season from James Conner. The unit also only allowed 30 sacks, which was good for the fifth-best mark in the league, so this pick surely has to be on the other side of the ball. Tyleik Williams was a monster throughout the Buckeyes CFP title run, and finished the year with a PFF run defense grade of 88.6 — the fourth highest of all interior linemen in Power Conferences.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tee Higgins will likely be on another team come March, and McMillan is an absolute stud that could fill his shoes immediately. The Arizona product put up a whopping 3,423 receiving yards in three seasons, which is more than any player in FBS in that span. His 26 touchdown catches since 2022 are the third most of any player in the country as well. In the opening game of the season, McMillan put up a whopping 304 receiving yards with four touchdown catches — one of six players since 2000 to reach those marks in a single game, and only one of three to do so while playing for a team in a Power Conference.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Booker might be the best guard in the draft and Seattle needs to protect Geno Smith more successfully. He was sacked 50 times last season, trailing only Caleb Williams (68) and C.J. Stroud (52). They've already invested in Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross at each tackle spot, and the Alabama guard was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2024 as well as a Freshman All-SEC in 2022. According to PFF, he recorded 2,007 blocking snaps in three seasons and allowed just two sacks in that span — with both coming in the 2023 season.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Tampa Bay had the fourth-worst pass defense in the league last season at 243.9 pass yards per game, and Barron was a pivotal part of a Texas secondary that had ranked top-five in FBS in that same category. He was targeted 68 times last season and held opposing quarterbacks to an NFL passer rating of just 14.0, along with grabbing five interceptions and nine pass breakups (PFF). Barron's also played a lot of high-level football, spending five seasons at Texas.

20. Denver Broncos: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

As mentioned earlier, it's hard to believe Dallas will spend the 12th overall pick on a running back when looking at all their needs. With that being said, all the teams picking 13 through 19 already have very talented backs. Denver could use an upgrade at the position as neither Javonte Williams or Jaleel McLaughlin eclipsed 600 yards rushing. And an improved run-game would be a huge help to Bo Nix in what will be his sophomore season.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Arguably the most surprising pick in our mock draft, Dart makes too much sense here for the Steelers not to take him. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are unlikely to return, and the Ole Miss signal caller has shown flashes of elite arm talent throughout his collegiate career. Dart led FBS this season in completions of 25+ yards (53), 30+ yards (38), 40+ yards (19), and is one of five FBS quarterbacks to have thrown for 70 touchdowns over the past three seasons. He's also another guy with a lot of experience, having started off his career at USC in 2021.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden III could arguably be the most electric player in the draft, which makes it surprising that he'd still be available at this spot. But when teams draft after the 15th or so pick, they tend to address immediate needs rather than draft the best player available. Not only is receiver a need for the Chargers, but the Missouri product might be the best player available as well. Burden was the top-ranked receiver in his class (247Sports composite), and put up 2,263 yards and 21 touchdown catches in three seasons in Columbia — both the second-most of any player in the SEC in that span. The guys ahead of him? Malik Nabers (2,586 yards) and Brian Thomas Jr. (22 receiving touchdowns).

23. Green Bay Packers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks is the best safety in this draft and is widely considered one of the smartest defensive players as well. Georgia's leading tackler with 77 on the year, he lined up nearly everywhere on the defense — 215 snaps in the box, 271 at slot corner, 10 at wide corner and 400 at free safety (per PFF). The pairing of him and Xavier McKinney (who finished second in the NFL in interceptions this past year with eight) could easily be the best safety duo in the league in a few seasons. There's a good shot he might not even be available by this point in the draft.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham got most of the attention on Michigan's defensive line, but Kenneth Grant was a monster himself who played a pivotal role in the Wolverines' 2023 title run. His 87.5 PFF run grade in 2024 ranked seventh among all interior linemen in 2024, and he'd be a welcomed addition to a Minnesota run defense that held opponents to 93.4 rush yards per game — good for the second-best mark in the league.

25. Houston Texans: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Stroud was sacked 52 times this past season, which was more than any quarterback outside of Caleb Williams (68). In 12 games with Missouri, Membou didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit in 827 blocking snaps (per PFF). Furthermore, 801 of those snaps came at the right tackle spot — serving as the perfect compliment to Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

Most people have Walker going much higher, but at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds — we think there's a good chance he falls due to his size. While drafting a receiver to replace Cooper Kupp could be a play for the Rams here, Les Snead drafted three defensive starters last year (Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kamren Kinchens) that would each play a pivotal role in their playoff run this season. We expect him and Sean McVay to continue to bolster that defense, and Walker is the 2024 Butkus Award winner (given to the nation's best linebacker)— with the ability to play off-ball linebacker or come off the edge.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Baltimore needs to improve their secondary, having ranked second-to-last in the NFL in pass yards per game allowed at 244.1. The Ravens drafted Nate Wiggins in the first round last year, and taking a corner outside of the three we've projected to be taken before the 27th pick seems like a reach. Why not pair Kyle Hamilton with another hybrid safety who can play multiple positions? Emmanwori had four interceptions this season, with two of them going for touchdowns, and was a First Team All-American in 2024. He was also a Freshman All-American in 2022.

28. Detroit Lions: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

Scourton had a monster season at Purdue in 2023, recording 10 sacks with 50 total tackles. While his production decreased after transferring to the SEC, he still managed five sacks and finished as a First Team All-SEC selection and ended his collegiate career with 109 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and three forced fumbles. He'd be a great addition and impact player on a Lions defense that saw several injuries in the front seven last year.

29. Washington Commanders: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell might be the best pure off-ball linebacker in the draft — recording 185 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 21 QB hurries, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over his last two seasons with the Tide. Bobby Wagner is 34 years old and the Alabama product could be the perfect player to mold as his replacement.

30. Buffalo Bills: Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon

Burch was the second-ranked defensive lineman in his high school class, ahead of current NFL starters like Gervon Dexter and Jalen Carter (Bryan Bresee was ranked ahead of him — the Saints' first-round pick in 2023). While his three seasons at South Carolina weren't the most impressive, Burch's last two seasons at Oregon were enough for a team to draft him in the first round as a project player — especially considering he had 8.5 sacks in 2024 and is a freak-athlete at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds. His teammate Derrick Harmon could also be a potential pick here, as Buffalo could look to bolster their front seven, which already boasts the likes of Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Ed Oliver.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

While offensive line seems like the obvious choice here after their performance in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes needs another weapon with Travis Kelce aging and Xavier Worthy still learning the nuisances of being a complete receiver at the next level. Egbuka is the Buckeyes' all-time leader in receptions and had double-digit touchdown catches in two of his last three seasons in Columbus. He's a possession receiver who serves as a great compliment to Worthy's deep-threat ability.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

Yes, another Aggie defensive lineman in the first round. While that might be eye-opening, it shouldn't be a surprise when considering that A&M ranked in the top five of 247Sport's "team talent" metric in 2022 and 2023. Turner is 6-foot-4, 300 pounds and bears a lot of resemblance to Milton Williams — who will likely depart from Philly during free agency given his prolific postseason play. In four seasons at College Station, he finished with 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and 115 total tackles.

