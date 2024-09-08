National Football League NFL Week 1: What we learned from every Sunday game Updated Sep. 8, 2024 6:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 105th NFL season is now in full swing, and we've got you covered. FOX Sports' NFL experts provide the biggest takeaways from every Sunday game and what they mean for each team going forward.

Bears 24, Titans 17

Titans: The biggest question coming into this season was if Will Levis is the guy in Tennessee. After Week 1, I'm not sure we have any clarity on that. Levis converted some crucial third downs, like one on third-and-15 to new Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first half. But then Levis threw a pick as he was being tackled that ended up in the end zone for the Bears. The good news is that Tennessee has found its running back in Tony Pollard. He was a consistent and significant contributor, averaging more than five yards a carry in Sunday's opener. Tennessee's defense made things difficult for Caleb Williams & Co. and should prove to be much better than most expected coming into the season.

Bears: The time of possession was lopsided. The quarterback had a subpar completion rate. And yet, the Bears won thanks to defense and special teams. It's very clear this is a new offensive system with a lot of new pieces, including a rookie quarterback who looked predictably uncomfortable in his first start. But as Caleb Williams settled in, so did the other phases, keeping Chicago in the game. The Bears forced multiple turnovers, including a scoop and score by safety Jonathan Owens on a blocked punt. It wasn't the picture-perfect start the Bears wanted for their young star under center, but it was a signal that Chicago should figure it out eventually, if for no other reason than the defense will give Williams all the chances he needs. — Carmen Vitali

Saints 47, Panthers 10

Panthers: An opening loss to the Saints was to be expected for Carolina, but regression from Bryce Young? Give him a mulligan for a new offense Sunday, but Carolina changed playcallers multiple times last year, and his passer rating was never as low as the 32.8 he had against the Saints. His 30% completion percentage was his second-lowest ever, trumped only by his other game in New Orleans last season. Carolina's offense will be a work in progress, but this was a rough debut. They rushed 20 times for 58 yards, none longer than 8 yards, and the top two receivers — Diontae Johnson and rookie Xavier Legette — totaled 54 yards on 13 targets. Lots of room for growth for Dave Canales' offense.

Saints: Everything went well in the Saints' opener, but most promising might be Derek Carr going an efficient 19-for-23 for 200 yards and three touchdowns. In 160 career games, it's his second-highest passer rating ever at 142.5 — a 59-yard score to Rashid Shaheed got it started, and he also had touchdown throws to tight ends Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson. It comes against a bad Carolina team, but it continues a tear that Carr finished last season on — he has 15 touchdown passes in his past five games, after totaling 13 in his first 13 games with the Saints. The competition will get tougher in a hurry, playing at Dallas this coming week and then at home against the Eagles. — Greg Auman

Vikings 28, Giants 6

Giants: There's real potential for this to be a very long year in New York — and very possibly the last year for QB Daniel Jones and head coach Brian Daboll. Everything in Week 1 was terrible for the Giants, just like it was a year ago. And Jones, in his first start since tearing his ACL last year, might have been the most terrible of all. He was 22 of 42 for 186 yards with two ugly interceptions. He was overthrowing receivers, skipping balls to them and generally looked jittery. What was really odd was that his offensive line, which so often is the Giants' problem, wasn't bad. This was more about Jones and receivers who couldn't seem to get open. The Giants thought they had a better offense this year, but 240 yards and six points says otherwise. And now the clock is already ticking on a season that could be over soon after it starts.

Vikings: Whatever optimism there was in Minnesota this offseason was mostly about rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But it turns out his replacement, Sam Darnold, might be pretty good. He certainly got off to a strong start against a bad Giants secondary, completing his first 12 passes en route to a 19-for-24, 208-yard, two-touchdown performance. He stayed mostly out of trouble (his one interception came when his arm was hit as he threw by DT Dexter Lawrence) and made good use of his strong array of weapons, hitting Justin Jefferson on a 44-yard pass and for a short touchdown. He's certainly surrounded by a lot of talent. And to be honest, Darnold — the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft — has always had talent. He's just mostly had terrible coaching throughout his career in Carolina and with the Jets. With Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell now calling the plays for him, he's got a real chance for a revival season, which could help the Vikings be a surprising team. — Ralph Vacchiano

Bills 34, Cardinals 28

Cardinals: The much-anticipated rookie debut of No. 4 overall selection Marvin Harrison Jr. turned out a dud for the Cardinals. In practice, Harrison looked polished and at times unguardable while running routes. But in his NFL debut, the Ohio State product had a drop early and finished with just one reception for 4 yards on three targets. That included quarterback Kyler Murray appearing to miss a wide-open Harrison down the field on the final possession of the game with the Cardinals driving for the winning score. Harrison's struggles were part of a larger issue of pushing the ball downfield for the Cardinals, who finished with just two receptions of 20-plus yards. Arizona also had trouble protecting Murray, who was sacked four times by Buffalo's defense.



Bills: QB Josh Allen is still doing Josh Allen things — both good and bad. He fumbled on a strip sack by Arizona nose tackle Roy Lopez on the fourth offensive play. That led to an Arizona field goal as the Cardinals jumped out to a 17-3 lead. Allen now has 76 turnovers dating back to the start of the 2020 season, the most in the NFL over that time frame. However, like he's done in years past, Allen put on his Superman cape when his team needed him most. He finished 18 of 23 for 232 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 41 yards and two scores. Allen suffered a left-hand injury on his second rushing touchdown and had to be taped on the sideline near the end of the game. With Stefon Diggs now in Houston, Allen completed passes to nine different pass-catchers on Sunday. — Eric D. Williams

Patriots 16, Bengals 10

Patriots: If there were two teams everyone expected to lose this week, it was the Patriots and the Panthers. And, really, it was the Patriots and the Patriots. But New England pulled off the upset against Cincinnati despite entering the game as 7.5-point underdogs. The recipe was simple: let the defense and Rhamondre Stevenson do the work. Because the Bengals didn't have Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase wasn't full-go after a long hold-in, Cincinnati looked totally bottled up by the Patriots' elite defense. Jacoby Brissett averaged five yards per attempt and Stevenson averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Those stats should show how reliant New England was on its rushing attack. The takeaway: The Patriots found a recipe for a win. The question: Can they actually replicate it? (As you can probably sense, I'm dubious.)

Bengals: You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Yes, I'm talking about the Bengals refusing to pay Ja'Marr Chase. Against the Patriots, the receiver situation looked like an enormous problem. Joe Burrow was a mess without Higgins and with a diminished Chase. We shouldn't have had to see the Bengals struggle to know they needed to extend their star receiver. But the game absolutely reaffirmed how badly they need him back at practice on a new deal. His time off the field has not helped Burrow coming back from injury. Chase needs to reestablish his rapport with the team's franchise QB. Cincy can't hesitate getting Chase back into the fold, because they have the Chiefs next week. And the Chiefs defense looked stout enough against Baltimore in Week 1. More notably, however, the Chiefs offense looked like it had new life. An 0-2 start looks totally possible. Maybe even probable. — Henry McKenna

Texans 29, Colts 27

Texans: The talent the Texans have at receiver will be a huge talking point throughout the year, and for good reason. Between Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, Houston has three No. 1-caliber wideouts. Can't forget about standout tight end Dalton Schultz, either. But tailback Joe Mixon could very well be the X-factor for one of the NFL's most talented teams, and he showed why in Sunday's season-opening victory at Indianapolis, rushing for 159 yards on 5.3 yards per carry. His tough running was integral for Houston pulling out the victory. Last season, the Texans were overly dependent on C.J. Stroud and the passing attack, with the league's no. 23 rushing offense. With Mixon in the picture, the Texans are poised to show a more balanced offense throughout 2024.

Colts: Despite their season-opening loss, the Colts could be an underrated AFC contender because of their pass rush. They had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits on Stroud. The depth up front was on display, with four different players recording at least half a sack (DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo). Nose tackle Grover Stewart and linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed also added a quarterback hit apiece. Rookie edge rusher Laiatu Latu, the first defensive player taken in the 2024 draft, didn't register a stat in his debut, but he's expected to be a force as well. A year after the Colts posted their Indianapolis-era record 51 sacks, they should once again have one of the league's best pass rushes, which gives them tons of playoff upside with quarterback Anthony Richardson — who had three total touchdowns Sunday — back after an abbreviated rookie season. — Ben Arthur

Dolphins 20, Jaguars 17

Jaguars: That loss felt a bit like the Jaguars jaguarsing. Travis Etienne had two notably catastrophic carries that sunk Jacksonville. With a 10-point lead, he fumbled the ball into the end zone, where Miami recovered for a touchback. Later, with the Jags still leading by three, Etienne ran left before reversing field for a loss of two on fourth-and-1. The turnover on downs felt like a clear indication the game had slipped entirely out of Jacksonville's hands. It's an auspicious start for the Jaguars, who balked at the opportunity to take down a playoff team despite leading 14-0 in the first half. It's the type of loss that makes it tough to take them seriously as a contender.

Dolphins: Mike McDaniel trusted his rushing attack more than he trusted his passing attack at the end of this game. (And while I do think that reflects somewhat poorly upon Tua Tagovailoa, he was efficient in closing out the game.) McDaniel's reliance on the ground game was refreshing to see. Too often last year, McDaniels would get away from running the ball late in games — even when it was working — and force the pass to win. But not on Sunday. It was reassuring to see McDaniel rely upon the run, even when Miami was trailing or tied. That helped set up Tua — and the entire team — for success in crunch time. —McKenna

Steelers 18, Falcons 10

Steelers: It's hard to make a case against Steelers kicker Chris Boswell getting AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Boswell accounted for every point in Pittsburgh's victory, going 6-for-6 on field goals. And his biggest play didn't result in any points. With less than four minutes left, punter Cameron Johnson was injured on a punt, and because of a Steelers penalty, Pittsburgh had to punt again. That pressed Boswell into duty, punting from his own 17 with a five-point lead. But he calmly booted a 43-yard net punt — no return — so Atlanta was starting from their own 40. Two plays later, the Steelers had a game-clinching interception, but the pinch-punt helped keep them in control.

Falcons: For all the excitement that Kirk Cousins could take Atlanta's offense to another level this season, that didn't happen Sunday, as the Falcons mustered only 45 yards in a scoreless second half. In his six previous season openers, Cousins had thrown 11 touchdown passes against two interceptions, but on Sunday, there were no touchdowns and two picks, one in the fourth quarter. The Falcons went just 2-for-9 on third downs, and despite their defense holding the Steelers out of the end zone, they couldn't put together any kind of consistent drive in the second half. The lack of big plays was obvious Sunday — Bijan Robinson rushed for 68 yards, but no carry longer than 13 yards — and none of 26 pass plays went for more than 20 yards. — Auman

