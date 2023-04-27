National Football League Lamar Jackson's tenure as NFL's highest-paid player may not last long Published Apr. 27, 2023 6:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After four long months of uncertainty and tension, Lamar Jackson is staying with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2019 NFL MVP, who had asked for a trade this spring as he sought a long-term extension, stole headlines just hours before the NFL Draft, agreeing to a five-year, $260 million deal. The contract gives him, at $52 million per year, the highest average annual salary of any player in NFL history.

Talks between the Ravens and the 26-year-old QB were spurred by the new deal the Eagles signed with quarterback Jalen Hurts, worth $255 million over five years. That deal was officially signed just three days ago, so Hurts' tenure as the league's highest paid player was a short one, eclipsed by Jackson.

It didn't always look so promising for Jackson staying in Baltimore. He missed the final four games of last season with a knee injury and did not return as hoped for the playoffs, with the Ravens losing in the wild-card round with backup Tyler Huntley under center. Jackson went public with a request for a trade, though coach John Harbaugh had consistently expressed optimism a deal would be worked out. Baltimore recently signed free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $15 million contract, giving Jackson perhaps the best receiver he has had in Baltimore.

Jackson's deal includes $185 million guaranteed against injury, with an unspecified amount fully guaranteed, but that's likely close to the second-most ever, behind only the Browns' contract last year with quarterback Deshaun Watson, which was fully guaranteed at five years and $230 million. Jackson went through this contract negotiation without an agent, a move that was criticized by some as months passed without a resolution between the two parties.

The move comes five years after Jackson came into the league as the 32nd pick, and fifth QB selected, in the 2018 draft. With the Ravens, he has had a prolific run that established him as a premier dual-threat quarterback. His sophomore season in 2019 — throwing for 36 touchdowns against six interceptions while rushing for 1,206 yards and another seven scores — made him the league MVP, sending him to the first of two Pro Bowls.

Jackson has been limited by injuries the past two years, playing 12 games in 2021 due to an ankle injury and 12 games this past season with the knee. Those have kept him from playing in the postseason the past two years, so his career playoff record is just 1-3, with four total touchdowns in those four games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson's tenure as the NFL's highest-paid player may not last too long, much like Hurts' tenure. Two top quarterbacks from the 2020 draft, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and the Chargers' Justin Herbert, are both eligible for long-term extensions with a year left on their rookie contracts, and both could break Jackson's $52 million per year mark.

Lamar Jackson signs $260M extension with Ravens Emmanuel Acho, Lamar Jackson, LeSean McCoy and David Helman react to the news of Lamar Jackson's record-breaking contract.

Baltimore has posted double-digit wins and gone to the playoffs four times in Jackson's five seasons, and the Ravens will be seen as the top challenger to the Bengals in the AFC North, a dangerous wild card if not more. The Ravens have been fairly quiet in free agency, losing guard Ben Powers to the Broncos, tight end Josh Oliver to the Vikings and defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Falcons.

Jackson would have counted $32 million against the 2023 cap had he simply played on the franchise tag, and it's possible his new deal will be framed to lower his immediate cap number, allowing the Ravens to add a few unsigned veterans. They also have the No. 22 pick in Thursday's draft as part of this year's rookie class.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

share