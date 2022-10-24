National Football League
Jets RB Breece Hall out for season with torn ACL
1 hour ago

New York Jets rookie Breece Hall has been not only one of the best rookies in the NFL, but one of the league's best running backs. 

However, he'll have to continue making that case next season.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that the Jets' first-year star has a torn ACL, multiple outlets reported. Hall was carted off the field late in the first half of New York's 16-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He was responsible for what would be the team's lone touchdown of the day, a 62-yard scamper that left Denver's defense in the dust. 

His injury is a potentially massive blow to the Jets, who at 5-2 are one of the league's biggest surprises. Hall has arguably been their top player on offense, accumulating 463 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry) and 681 yards from scrimmage while scoring a team-high five TDs. It's been exactly what New York was looking for when selecting Hall in the second round this past April.

Gang Green will now likely lean heavily on second-year back Michael Carter, who led the club in rushing in 2021 but has averaged just 3.5 yards an attempt in 2022 and lost his starting gig two weeks ago. Carter is the only other back on the roster with more than one carry this season.

The Jets, who sit just a half-game back of the Bills in the crowded AFC East, take on New England and Buffalo the following two weeks before entering their bye.

