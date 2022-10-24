National Football League
Jets trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson
The New York Jets moved quickly after losing star rookie running back Breece Hall for the season, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade Monday, per multiple outlets.

The Jets gave up a conditional sixth-round draft pick that could move up to a fifth-round pick if Robinson reaches 600 yards rushing, the NFL Network and ESPN reported.

Hall, who had 80 carries for 463 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season as a rookie, suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Robinson, who has 81 carries for 340 yards and three scores this season, did not play Sunday in the Jaguars' 20-17 loss to the New York Giants. Travis Etienne, who recently supplanted Robinson as the Jags' starting running back, rushed for 114 yards and a score in Week 7.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season in 2020. Now he joins a 5-2 Jets team that is one of the league's biggest surprises and figures to give him a large role for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

