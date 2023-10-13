National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 6 picks Updated Oct. 13, 2023 4:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $50,000 through the first five weeks.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

What will be the outcome of the 49ers-Browns game?

49ers win by 6 points or more; Browns win or lose by 6 points or fewer

This number has moved with the announcement Deshaun Watson is out for the Browns, but in the Cleveland defense we trust. Bad weather, travel, coming off a big win — could be a bit of a flat spot and unexpected struggle for the 49ers.

Prediction: Browns lose by six or fewer

Which quarterback will have the most pass completions?

Joe Burrow, Bengals (worth five points); Kirk Cousins, Vikings (worth six points); C.J. Stroud, Texans (worth seven points); Brock Purdy, 49ers (worth eight points)

Burrow and Purdy may have weather concerns. Cousins doesn't have his favorite target, so I’ll take a chance here with the rookie Stroud against a Saints team that hasn’t looked very good outside last week against a bad Patriots team.

Prediction: C.J. Stroud

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

D.J. Moore, Bears; Nico Collins, Texans; A.J. Brown, Eagles; Cooper Kupp, Rams

I think we’re going to see a lot of points in the Rams/Cardinals game, so Kupp makes sense. Not as high on Brown this week going against the Jets secondary in potentially bad weather.

Prediction: Kupp, Collins, Moore, Brown

Which team will allow the FEWEST POINTS?

49ers (worth seven points), Saints (worth eight points), Texans (worth nine points), Browns (worth 10 points)

I don’t think the Saints offense is good at all. I believe it scored four touchdowns in the previous three weeks prior to last week’s outburst in New England. S.F.-Cleveland has all the makings of a 20-14 game.

Prediction: Texans, 49ers, Browns, Saints

Order the running backs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins; Christian McCaffrey, 49ers; David Montgomery, Lions; Alvin Kamara, Saints

With De’Von Achane out, Mostert should see his workload increase against a bad Carolina team. The Lions have a tricky game at Tampa this week, but Montgomery has been the featured back all season. This will be tough sledding for CMC and the S.F. offense this week. The Niners just need to get out of Cleveland with a win and no injuries.

Prediction: Mostert, Montgomery, McCaffrey, Kamara

What will be the outcome of the Eagles-Jets game?

Eagles win or 7 points or more; Jets win or lose by 6 points or fewer

The Eagles have won ‘em all, but most have been of the close variety. Expect another close win Sunday against a Jets team that has played pretty well the last two weeks.

Prediction: Jets to lose by six or fewer

TIEBREAKER

What will be the final score of the Eagles-Jets game?

Prediction: Eagles 23, Jets 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

