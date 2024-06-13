National Football League Netflix reveals 'Receiver' series trailer; 'Quarterback' sequel drops July 10 Published Jun. 13, 2024 2:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Netflix has unveiled the release date and trailer for "Receiver," its sequel to last year's hit sports docuseries "Quarterback."

The series, produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, shifts focus from the NFL's signal-callers to some of its elite pass-catchers. Part of that change was seemingly by necessity, as several quarterbacks were reportedly uninterested in being featured in the show's second season. "Receiver" will feature five household names, including the Vikings' Justin Jefferson, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and star San Francisco 49ers teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Documentary crews followed all five Pro Bowlers throughout the 2023 regular season, both on game days and away from the gridiron during their everyday family lives.

Judging by the trailer, moments expected to be included in the series include Jefferson dealing with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for eight weeks as he attempted to defend his 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year title, as well as Samuel's and Kittle's desperation to win a Super Bowl with the star-studded 49ers and Adams navigating the Raiders' midseason coaching change from Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce.

The first season of "Quarterback" featured Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who won his second MVP and Super Bowl, along with Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, then of the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, respectively, during the 2022-23 season and postseason.

"Receiver" will debut on Netflix on July 10.

