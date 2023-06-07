National Football League Madden cover curse: Does it still exist and could it impact Josh Allen? Updated Jun. 7, 2023 7:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Star Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of Madden 24, EA Sports announced Wednesday, which may be great or terrible news for Bills Mafia depending on how one views the infamous Madden "cover curse."

For many years, the belief has been that whichever NFL star is featured on the cover of the iconic football video game will soon miss significant time due to injury or have a major regression in their on-field performance. The 27-year-old Allen is the most crucial part of Buffalo's Super Bowl aspirations, so the "curse" working this coming season would be disastrous for the Bills.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how Madden cover athletes have fared over the years in the season following the release of the game with their image on it.

Spoiler alert: With one major exception, it seems as though the curse has really lost its luster over the past several years.

(Note: Madden 23, the 2022 edition of the game, did not feature any current NFL player on its cover but instead honored the late John Madden, the legendary former NFL on FOX analyst who also helped design and lent his name to the game. Madden was also featured on every cover of the game until 2000).

Madden 22: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Whatever Madden curse still existed by 2021 was no match for two of the greatest football players ever. Mahomes played the entire season, threw 37 passing touchdowns and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-5 record. The 43-year-old Brady led the NFL with 5,300 passing yards in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither player ultimately returned to the Super Bowl one year after facing off against each other in the game, but it's unfair to say their seasons were cursed.

VERDICT:

Madden 21: Lamar Jackson

The defending NFL MVP rushed for over 1,000 yards and led the Baltimore Ravens back to the playoffs, where they avenged the previous year's postseason defeat by beating the Tennessee Titans on the road in the wild-card round.

VERDICT:

Madden 20: Mahomes

If there was ever a Madden curse-breaker, it's Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years after his first appearance on the video game's cover.

VERDICT:

Madden 19: Antonio Brown

Brown did go on to have a productive 2018 season immediately after he was featured on the cover, catching a career-high 15 touchdowns. But the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to reach the playoffs and Brown's career fell apart soon after as he dealt with numerous off-field issues and clashed with teammates and coaches everywhere he went, including on the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Buccaneers. He has only appeared in 16 total games since the 2018 season and none since 2021.

VERDICT:

Madden 18: Brady

The future Hall of Famer finally graced the cover of Madden with 2017's "G.O.A.T. edition" and, sure enough, proved himself immune to the curse, winning the last of his three NFL MVPs and leading the Patriots back to the Super Bowl. Despite losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in that game, it was hardly a cursed season for Brady.

VERDICT:

Madden 17: Rob Gronkowski

Injuries caught up with Gronkowski in 2016, as the superstar tight end only appeared in six games due to a herniated disc in his back and other injury issues. This is still the last instance of a "traditional" Madden cover curse.

VERDICT:

Madden 16: Odell Beckham Jr.

"OBJ" graced the Madden cover just as his star was ascending heading into his second NFL season, and the curse did not stop his rise. Beckham set career highs in receiving yards (1,450) and touchdown catches (13) in 2015, then helped the New York Giants back to the playoffs with 101 receptions in 2016. Yes, Beckham dealt with injuries and regression in the years that followed, but the peak of his career performance-wise clearly came after he was featured on the Madden cover.

VERDICT:

Madden 15: Richard Sherman

Sherman's Madden cover appearance also came during the height of his career and also failed to slow him down. At the time of the game's release, the star cornerback had only made one Pro Bowl; he helped the defending champion Seattle Seahawks back to the Super Bowl that year and made the next three Pro Bowls.

VERDICT:

Madden 25 (2013): Adrian Peterson**

After rushing for over 2,000 yards and winning NFL MVP in 2012, Peterson declined in 2013, running for just 1,266 yards over 14 games that season. He then missed nearly all of 2014 after being indicted on child abuse charges. Though he returned to lead the league in rushing in 2015, his numbers were still well below his MVP level, and Peterson struggled even further in subsequent years.

**Peterson was featured on an alternate cover of the game while its main cover featured the long-retired Barry Sanders.

VERDICT:

Madden 13: Calvin Johnson

It wouldn't make sense to claim a player fell victim to the Madden cover curse when that player set the NFL single-season receiving yards record immediately after being featured on the cover. Johnson remained a productive receiver until his retirement after the 2015 season.

VERDICT:

Madden 12: Peyton Hillis

After winning a fan vote to be featured on the cover of the game, Hillis only appeared in 10 games in 2011 due to injury and only averaged 3.6 yards per carry when he was on the field.

VERDICT:

Madden 11: Drew Brees

Brees led the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints back to the playoffs, but also threw a franchise-record 22 interceptions in the process. Brees and the Saints' 2010 season is best remembered as the one that ended at the hands of Marshawn Lynch and a 7-9 Seahawks squad in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

VERDICT:

Madden 10: Larry Fitzgerald, Troy Polamalu

Our first and only split result! The Super Bowl 43 foes had vastly different 2009 seasons. Fitzgerald cemented his superstardom with over 1,000 yards receiving, a career-high 13 touchdown catches and a Pro Bowl nod, while Polamalu was limited to five games and a career-low 20 tackles due to an MCL injury.

VERDICT:

Madden 09: Brett Favre

Jets fans can blame Madden for Favre's inconsistent season. After the cover featuring Favre in Packers gear was already finalized, the quarterback retired, unretired and forced a trade to the Jets so Green Bay could turn to its signal-caller of the future: Aaron Rodgers. (What's that they say about time being a flat circle?) Favre struggled with a shoulder injury and threw an NFL-high 22 interceptions as the Jets went 7-9 in his lone season in New York.

VERDICT:

Madden 08: Vince Young

Young led Texas to the college football national title in 2005 and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2006. In 2007, however, Young was benched late in the season after a 9-17 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and his career never recovered from there.

VERDICT:

Madden 07: Shaun Alexander

After rushing for over 1,000 yards in five straight seasons, the 2005 NFL MVP rushed for 896 over 10 games in 2006 due to a broken foot and was out of the NFL two years later.

VERDICT:

Madden 06: Donovan McNabb

McNabb followed up a season in which he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl with one in which he missed eight games due to injury and feuded with top receiver Terrell Owens as the Eagles went 6-10.

VERDICT:

Madden 05: Ray Lewis

Leave it to this Ravens franchise icon to beat the curse at the height of its powers. The Ravens missed the playoffs, but Lewis recorded 147 tackles and remained one of the NFL's best linebackers for nearly a decade afterward.

VERDICT:

Madden 04: Michael Vick

Vick's extremely skilled avatar in this version of the game is considered one of the greatest video-game characters of all time, but the real-life dual-threat quarterback only played in five games that season due to a fractured fibula.

VERDICT:

Madden 03: Marshall Faulk

After recording 5 straight 1,000-yard seasons, the star Rams running back only started 10 games in 2002 and never reached the 1,000-yard mark again for the rest of his career.

VERDICT:

Madden 02: Daunte Culpepper

Culpepper missed five games due to a knee injury, fumbled 16 times, went 4-7 as a starter, and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 14-13.

VERDICT:

Madden 01: Eddie George

What curse? George led the NFL in rushing attempts (403) and recorded a career-high 1,509 rush yds and 14 rushing touchdowns.

VERDICT:

Madden 2000: Barry Sanders

Shortly after he was announced as the first non-John Madden cover star of the game, Sanders abruptly retired before the 1999 season and never played in the NFL again. Madden returned to the cover for one final time (before 2023), while Sanders finally got his appearance as the main cover star of the 25th-anniversary edition of the game in 2013.

VERDICT:

Barry Sanders abruptly retired before he had a chance to be the Madden 2000 cover star, but he finally got his opportunity with Madden 25 in 2013.

FINAL TALLY: 14 cursed, 11 not cursed

History still leans towards there being a Madden cover curse. But with only one "cursed" player since 2016, Allen and Bills fans can rest easy that the current trend is favoring a great season for the quarterback in 2023 and beyond.

