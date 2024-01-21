National Football League 'Wide Right' 2.0: Patrick Mahomes, more troll Bills on social media after Chiefs win Updated Jan. 21, 2024 11:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two of the most hated words in the history of the Buffalo Bills came back to the surface Sunday: wide right.

Like Scott Norwood in the Super Bowl nearly 33 years ago, Bills kicker Tyler Bass went down in Buffalo infamy for missing a field-goal attempt that would have tied the Bills with the Kansas City Chiefs at 27 points apiece with less than two minutes remaining.

Instead, Bass' kick sailed right of the goalpost, the Chiefs took over, and soon, Kansas City beat the Bills in the playoffs for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen era — and just like the last edition, this one was a thriller.

It was a special triumph for Mahomes, playing in his first true road game in his playoff career — and clinching an appearance in his sixth straight AFC Championship Game, one for every year he has been a starter.

Not only will Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce be heading to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens next week, but so too, likely, will their cheering section, which not only includes Mahomes' wife Brittany and Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, but now, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles' elimination from the playoffs, also includes Travis' brother Jason Kelce.

Mahomes, meanwhile, shot back after Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins told him and the rest of the Chiefs "good luck" in their first playoff trip to Buffalo earlier this week.

Here's how social media reacted to yet another Chiefs playoff triumph — but an extra special one to cap off a thrilling divisional round of these NFL playoffs.

Chiefs celebrate win, troll Bills

Travis Kelce, teammates react to shirtless Jason

Dolphins' Terron Armstead trolls division rival Bills

Nick Wright celebrates another Chiefs triumph over Josh Allen

Ghosts of ‘Wide Right' resurface 33 years later

Mahomes is still on top, but Lamar awaits

