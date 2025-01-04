National Football League 2024 Fantasy football: Redrafting the first five rounds Published Jan. 4, 2025 6:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL regular season is nearly in the books, with just one game left to play before the playoffs begin.

Most fantasy football leagues crowned their champions in Week 17, with several participants rejoicing in glory while some experienced utter disappointment.

But which players were on those championship-winning teams? Which players carried most fantasy owners throughout the 2024 season? And it would have been great to know which players would sustain long-term injuries, right?

Hindsight is 20-20, but it's fun to see how things play out after the fact. Christian McCaffrey, for example, was the consensus top pick heading into the season. However, given the number of games he missed and the output he had in the games he did play, he might not have even been worth drafting at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Sports Research conducted a re-draft of the first five rounds, assuming a standard 12-person league— giving each players average points per game from both a half and full point per reception (PPR) standpoint.

We've also included how many games each player appeared in, which was taken into consideration along with the value of their position and statistical output.

Players that did not play in at least 11 games were excluded from draft consideration.

Let's take a look:

Round 1

PPG (half-point PPR): 21.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 22.2

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 19.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 23.6

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 16.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 19.3

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 18.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 19.1

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 18.3

PPG (full-point PPR): 19.8

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 17.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 19.4

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 25.5

PPG (full-point PPR): 25.5

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 15.5

PPG (full-point PPR): 18.9

Games played:

PPG (half-point PPR): 23.7

PPG (full-point PPR): 23.7

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 16.5

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.6

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 15.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.0

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 22.5

PPG (full-point PPR): 22.5

Games played: 16

Round 2

PPG (half-point PPR): 16.1

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.2

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 15.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.6

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 22.0

PPG (full-point PPR): 22.0

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 18.3

Games played: 14

PPG (half-point PPR): 16.5

PPG (full-point PPR): 19.0

Games played: 14

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.6

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 16.7

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.1

Games played: 13

PPG (half-point PPR): 21.5

PPG (full-point PPR): 21.5

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.4

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.9

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.3

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.9

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 13.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.5

Games played: 16

Round 3

PPG (half-point PPR): 21.0

PPG (full-point PPR): 21.0

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 16.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 18.2

Games played: 13

PPG (half-point PPR): 16.3

PPG (full-point PPR): 16.9

Games played: 13

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.5

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.5

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.1

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.5

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.7

PPG (full-point PPR): 16.1

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.1

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.2

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 19.7

PPG (full-point PPR): 19.7

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.8

Games played: 14

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.0

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.8

PPG (full-point PPR): 14.3

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 13.1

PPG (full-point PPR): 14.9

Games played: 15

Round 4

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 14.3

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 13.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 16.6

Games played: 14

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.4

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.0

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 13.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.0

Games played: 13

PPG (half-point PPR): 11.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.4

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 18.8

PPG (full-point PPR): 18.8

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 11.7

PPG (full-point PPR): 14.3

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.1

PPG (full-point PPR): 16.7

Games played: 13

PPG (half-point PPR): 16.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 19.4

Games played: 11

PPG (half-point PPR): 15.2

PPG (full-point PPR): 18.8

Games played: 11

PPG (half-point PPR): 14.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 17.8

Games played: 11

PPG (half-point PPR): 11.3

PPG (full-point PPR): 13.7

Games played: 16

Round 5

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.7

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.3

Games played: 13

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 14.5

Games played: 14

PPG (half-point PPR): 10.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 13.4

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 10.7

PPG (full-point PPR): 13.5

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 12.9

PPG (full-point PPR): 15.1

Games played: 14

PPG (half-point PPR): 10.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 12.9

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 11.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 13.3

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 11.6

PPG (full-point PPR): 13.0

Games played: 15

PPG (half-point PPR): 11.3

PPG (full-point PPR): 12.6

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 10.3

PPG (full-point PPR): 12.7

Games played: 16

PPG (half-point PPR): 11.4

PPG (full-point PPR): 12.1

Games played: 13

PPG (half-point PPR): 10.4

PPG (full-point PPR): 12.6

Games played: 14

Just missed:

share