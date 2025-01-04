2024 Fantasy football: Redrafting the first five rounds
The NFL regular season is nearly in the books, with just one game left to play before the playoffs begin.
Most fantasy football leagues crowned their champions in Week 17, with several participants rejoicing in glory while some experienced utter disappointment.
But which players were on those championship-winning teams? Which players carried most fantasy owners throughout the 2024 season? And it would have been great to know which players would sustain long-term injuries, right?
Hindsight is 20-20, but it's fun to see how things play out after the fact. Christian McCaffrey, for example, was the consensus top pick heading into the season. However, given the number of games he missed and the output he had in the games he did play, he might not have even been worth drafting at all.
FOX Sports Research conducted a re-draft of the first five rounds, assuming a standard 12-person league— giving each players average points per game from both a half and full point per reception (PPR) standpoint.
We've also included how many games each player appeared in, which was taken into consideration along with the value of their position and statistical output.
Players that did not play in at least 11 games were excluded from draft consideration.
Let's take a look:
Round 1
1. Saquon Barkley
- PPG (half-point PPR): 21.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 22.2
- Games played: 16
2. Ja'Marr Chase
- PPG (half-point PPR): 19.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 23.6
- Games played: 16
3. Justin Jefferson
- PPG (half-point PPR): 16.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 19.3
- Games played: 16
4. Derrick Henry
- PPG (half-point PPR): 18.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 19.1
- Games played: 16
5. Jahmyr Gibbs
- PPG (half-point PPR): 18.3
- PPG (full-point PPR): 19.8
- Games played: 16
6. Bijan Robinson
- PPG (half-point PPR): 17.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 19.4
- Games played: 16
7. Lamar Jackson
- PPG (half-point PPR): 25.5
- PPG (full-point PPR): 25.5
- Games played: 16
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
- PPG (half-point PPR): 15.5
- PPG (full-point PPR): 18.9
- Games played:
9. Josh Allen
- PPG (half-point PPR): 23.7
- PPG (full-point PPR): 23.7
- Games played: 16
10. Josh Jacobs
- PPG (half-point PPR): 16.5
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.6
- Games played: 16
11. Kyren Williams
- PPG (half-point PPR): 15.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.0
- Games played: 16
12. Joe Burrow
- PPG (half-point PPR): 22.5
- PPG (full-point PPR): 22.5
- Games played: 16
Round 2
13. James Cook
- PPG (half-point PPR): 16.1
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.2
- Games played: 15
14. De'Von Achane
- PPG (half-point PPR): 15.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.6
- Games played: 16
15. Jayden Daniels
- PPG (half-point PPR): 22.0
- PPG (full-point PPR): 22.0
- Games played: 16
16. Malik Nabers
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 18.3
- Games played: 14
17. Alvin Kamara
- PPG (half-point PPR): 16.5
- PPG (full-point PPR): 19.0
- Games played: 14
18. CeeDee Lamb
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.6
- Games played: 15
19. Brian Thomas Jr.
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 16.7
- Games played: 16
20. Mike Evans
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.1
- Games played: 13
21. Baker Mayfield
- PPG (half-point PPR): 21.5
- PPG (full-point PPR): 21.5
- Games played: 16
22. James Conner
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.4
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.9
- Games played: 16
23. Chase Brown
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.3
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.9
- Games played: 16
24. Terry McLaurin
- PPG (half-point PPR): 13.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.5
- Games played: 16
Round 3
25. Jalen Hurts
- PPG (half-point PPR): 21.0
- PPG (full-point PPR): 21.0
- Games played: 15
26. Joe Mixon
- PPG (half-point PPR): 16.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 18.2
- Games played: 13
27. Jonathan Taylor
- PPG (half-point PPR): 16.3
- PPG (full-point PPR): 16.9
- Games played: 13
28. Jaxon Smith Njigba
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.5
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.5
- Games played: 16
29. Brock Bowers
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.1
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.5
- Games played: 16
30. Chuba Hubbard
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.7
- PPG (full-point PPR): 16.1
- Games played: 15
31. Garrett Wilson
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.1
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.2
- Games played: 16
32. Jared Goff
- PPG (half-point PPR): 19.7
- PPG (full-point PPR): 19.7
- Games played: 16
33. David Montgomery
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.8
- Games played: 14
34. Drake London
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.0
- Games played: 16
35. Bucky Irving
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.8
- PPG (full-point PPR): 14.3
- Games played: 16
36. Breece Hall
- PPG (half-point PPR): 13.1
- PPG (full-point PPR): 14.9
- Games played: 15
Round 4
37. Aaron Jones
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 14.3
- Games played: 16
38. George Kittle
- PPG (half-point PPR): 13.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 16.6
- Games played: 14
39. Ladd McConkey
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.4
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.0
- Games played: 15
40. Davante Adams
- PPG (half-point PPR): 13.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.0
- Games played: 13
41. Trey McBride
- PPG (half-point PPR): 11.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.4
- Games played: 15
42. Sam Darnold
- PPG (half-point PPR): 18.8
- PPG (full-point PPR): 18.8
- Games played: 16
43. Jerry Jeudy
- PPG (half-point PPR): 11.7
- PPG (full-point PPR): 14.3
- Games played: 16
44. A.J. Brown
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.1
- PPG (full-point PPR): 16.7
- Games played: 13
45. Tee Higgins
- PPG (half-point PPR): 16.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 19.4
- Games played: 11
46. Puka Nacua
- PPG (half-point PPR): 15.2
- PPG (full-point PPR): 18.8
- Games played: 11
47. Nico Collins
- PPG (half-point PPR): 14.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 17.8
- Games played: 11
48. Courtland Sutton
- PPG (half-point PPR): 11.3
- PPG (full-point PPR): 13.7
- Games played: 16
Round 5
49. DeVonta Smith
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.7
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.3
- Games played: 13
50. Jameson Williams
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 14.5
- Games played: 14
51. Tyreek Hill
- PPG (half-point PPR): 10.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 13.4
- Games played: 16
52. D.J. Moore
- PPG (half-point PPR): 10.7
- PPG (full-point PPR): 13.5
- Games played: 16
53. Jordan Addison
- PPG (half-point PPR): 12.9
- PPG (full-point PPR): 15.1
- Games played: 14
54. Zay Flowers
- PPG (half-point PPR): 10.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 12.9
- Games played: 16
55. Rachaad White
- PPG (half-point PPR): 11.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 13.3
- Games played: 15
56. Tony Pollard
- PPG (half-point PPR): 11.6
- PPG (full-point PPR): 13.0
- Games played: 15
57. D'Andre Swift
- PPG (half-point PPR): 11.3
- PPG (full-point PPR): 12.6
- Games played: 16
58. Jonnu Smith
- PPG (half-point PPR): 10.3
- PPG (full-point PPR): 12.7
- Games played: 16
59. Brian Robinson Jr.
- PPG (half-point PPR): 11.4
- PPG (full-point PPR): 12.1
- Games played: 13
60. D.K. Metcalf
- PPG (half-point PPR): 10.4
- PPG (full-point PPR): 12.6
- Games played: 14
