National Football League 5 biggest questions ahead of 2025 NFL Draft: What will Browns, Giants, Saints do? Published Apr. 16, 2025 12:50 p.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, intrigue continues to mount.

No pick in the first round has been traded to this point, which would be a first since the NFL merger if that holds. That, at least in part, speaks to the perception of this year's quarterback class and a dearth of prospects that franchises view as being true first-round players.

Ahead of a fascinating draft, which begins next Thursday, here are five of the biggest questions facing the league:

Who is going to take Shedeur Sanders?

The most polarizing player in this year’s draft, Sanders’ projections are truly all over the place. In recent weeks, he’s been mocked as high as No. 2 overall and as low as the 20s. Some league observers have even speculated that Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, widely viewed as the No. 3 passer in this year’s draft class, could be selected ahead of Sanders.

All eyes are on the New York Giants, who are holding a private workout for Sanders this week, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. If they pass on him at No. 3, quarterback-needy teams could pursue a trade up to get ahead of the New Orleans Saints, who hold the No. 9 pick. The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) have a starting quarterback in place (Geno Smith), but they can’t be 100 percent ruled out for Sanders either.

If Sanders gets past the Saints at 9, there’s a path where he tumbles into the 20s, where teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) or Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) could look to snatch him, or by a team trading up into the back half of Round 1.

Is Jaxson Dart challenging Shedeur Sanders for QB2 in this draft?

Will Kirk Cousins get traded during the draft?

It’s not uncommon for notable players to get moved during draft time, and Cousins is one of the biggest names to watch this year.

Falcons execs have said they’re comfortable keeping Cousins on the roster as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup, but dealing the veteran passer could net much-needed draft capital. Atlanta currently has just three selections this year before the seventh round: Nos. 15 (first round), 46 (second round) and 118 (fourth round).

A team or teams unsatisfied with their quarterback outlook after the first couple of rounds of the draft could look to pursue Cousins, raising Atlanta’s potential return in a trade.

What are the Giants going to do?

There’s a growing sense that the draft begins at No. 3 with the Giants, who could very well take the best available defensive player (Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Penn State’s Abdul Carter) instead of a quarterback (presumably Sanders) with their top pick. But hanging over New York is the directive from owner John Mara, who said at the start of the offseason that the No. 1 priority is finding the franchise’s passer of the future. Neither Russell Wilson nor Jameis Winston fits that bill.

So the question becomes: How do the Giants go about getting their young quarterback if trading up to No. 1 is off the table and Sanders is considered a "reach" at No. 3? Would they be content with using their second-round pick on a passer or trying to trade up into the back half of the first round to get one who’s sliding? Would that satisfy Mara? Would that be good enough for coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to keep their jobs past 2025?

The Giants are keeping all of their quarterback options open in the days leading up to the draft, with private workouts scheduled with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough in addition to Sanders, per Schultz.

How will the Browns address the quarterback position in the draft?

The thought of Sanders going to the Browns at No. 2 has seemingly lost steam from earlier in the pre-draft process, further compounded by Cleveland’s decision to bring back veteran Joe Flacco on a one-year, $4 million deal that could be worth up to $13 million in incentives. He joins a quarterback room that features Deshaun Watson, who recently underwent surgery for a re-torn Achilles, and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who was Jalen Hurts’ backup last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Browns ownership said at the annual league meeting earlier this spring that the team won’t "force" a quarterback selection at the top of the board.

But assuming the Browns go best available with their top pick — many mocks have them selecting two-way star Hunter — that doesn’t stop them from taking a passer with their second-round pick (No. 33) That pick could also be leveraged to move up into the back half of Round 1 to take Sanders or Dart if one of them is available. Cleveland also has two third-round picks, Nos. 67 and 94, that could be used as ammunition.

How will the Saints approach the first round?

With news of Derek Carr’s shoulder injury emerging late last week, the Saints become one of the most interesting teams in this year’s draft.

New Orleans, which has Carr under contract through 2026, could now be leaning heavily toward drafting a quarterback at No. 9, which could compel the QB-needy teams behind them to try to trade up to get in front of them. But that brings us back to the perception of this year’s quarterback class: Outside of Cam Ward, is there a quarterback truly worth trading up for in the front half of Round 1?

If the answer is no, and the Giants pass on taking a quarterback at 3, the Saints should have both Sanders and Dart as options at 9. But that doesn’t mean they love either of them. And if New Orleans elects not to take a passer, the quarterback intrigue grows from picks 10 and on.

How high will Ashton Jeanty go?

Jeanty is going to be a first-round pick, but it’s difficult to pinpoint who could take him. Coming off one of the best seasons for a running back in FBS history, Jeanty is a clean blue-chip prospect, but there’s a lot of depth at the running back position in this draft class, and the perception of tailbacks from a value standpoint is still a bit muddy, despite the seasons that Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry had in 2024.

The Raiders are a popular destination for Jeanty in mock drafts, as Las Vegas had the worst-ranked rushing attack in the NFL last season, and their new coach, Pete Carroll, has a history of building his offenses around the run game. But the Jaguars (No. 5), Bears (No. 10), 49ers (No. 11), Cowboys (No. 12), Broncos (No. 20), and Steelers (No. 21) are all teams that could have interest in the Boise State superstar as well.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

