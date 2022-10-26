National Football League 2023 NFL Draft: Scouting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other top QB prospects 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are plenty of reasons to explain why, over the past five years, an unprecedented number of quarterbacks — 18 total — have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The importance of the position has never been greater. With more sophisticated high schools, passing camps and college offenses, young quarterbacks are simply much more advanced than in previous years. The salary-cap flexibility a rookie contract allows also is a critical factor, both in how it allows teams to spend their dollars elsewhere should a quarterback excel, and if they choose to hit the reset button quickly should he fail to meet expectations.

Most importantly, the sheer talent of these young signal-callers has warranted the early selections.

And that will again be the case in 2023, when we could see a replay of a 2021 crop that saw an unprecedented five passers selected among the first 15 picks.

Below is my personal ranking of the draft-eligible quarterbacks available. Over the years, I've developed a fairly straightforward method for evaluating this position, prioritizing what I call the "Five A's" — accuracy, anticipation, arm strength, athleticism and attitude. Earning top scores in each category is not a requirement for NFL success, but a poor score in any is a major red flag.

To quantify my midseason rankings below, I've provided a 1-10 score for each of these categories (the higher a number, the better). Six quarterbacks currently earn potential first-round grades, pending the critical medical and interview portions of my evaluation — as well as, of course, finishing the 2022-23 season on a high note.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Accuracy: While not as exciting to some scouts as a Howitzer for an arm or a splashy 40-yard dash time, plain and simple accuracy remains the single-most-important category when I am assessing quarterbacks. This is an area in which the reigning Heisman Trophy winner excels from both inside the pocket as well as on the move. He consistently throws his receivers, tight ends and backs open, attacking all areas of the field amid the greatest level of competition in college football.

Grade: 9

Anticipation: Football at the highest level requires incredibly fast mental processing, with quarterbacks adjusting on the fly as defenses and pass-catchers get into the play. The ability to hit the target during practice (or a Pro Day) with no pass rush means very little if the quarterback lacks the anticipation for when and where holes are opening. Young is phenomenal in this regard, bringing an element of improvisational ability that few quarterbacks in recent years (and certainly no one in this class) can match. His mental and physical ability to morph into a magician is special, and again, he has done it against elite competition, showing the poise under pressure that transfers well to the NFL.

Grade: 10

Arm Strength: Young has plenty of arm to make every NFL throw, but he does not boast the RPMs of some of the other quarterbacks on this list. This is not to suggest that he is not a quality deep-ball passer. In fact, the opposite is true due to his aforementioned accuracy and anticipation. However, NFL teams that anticipate playing a lot of games in windy conditions will have some reservations about his ability to drive the ball to the far sideline from the opposite hash.

Grade: 8

Athleticism: Young isn't the biggest, fastest or most dynamic of this year's quarterback prospects, but he is one of those players scouts and analysts like to characterize as "sneaky" athletic. He eludes the pass rush quite well and has the wheels to hurt defenses that leave him easy, empty grass. He plays faster than he'll likely time in pre-draft workouts and that is a compliment, not a concern.

Grade: 8

Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud lead Joel Klatt's Heisman Trophy Race Joel Klatt reflects on the college football season so far and ranks his top Heisman Trophy candidates into three tiers.

Attitude: Intangibles, like leadership and work ethic, are not as important in my evaluation of players at other positions, but they are critical at quarterback. At least based on what I've seen on tape (and heard from scouts going through Tuscaloosa), Young is off the charts in this category. He is the unquestioned leader on a team full of five-star recruits and has consistently delivered in the clutch, showing toughness and elite competitiveness.

Grade: 10

Overview: While Young's overall grade of 45 points tops the competition and earns him the QB1 designation on my board, it does not fully take into account his size and durability concerns. Young, just a junior and 21 years old, is officially listed by Alabama at six feet tall and 194 pounds. Of course, we've seen several shorter quarterbacks play at an elite level in the NFL, but none who were as light. Young has bulked up during his time at Alabama, but he still does not possess the ideal body armor for playing at the NFL level. Consider that the last quarterback selected in the first round weighing less than 200 pounds was Jim McMahon, way back in 1982. The shoulder injury sustained by Young earlier this season only adds to the concern, which obviously makes his medical evaluation at the NFL Combine critical to his final grade.

Draft Projection: Top Five

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Accuracy: While Young is my top-rated quarterback, Stroud is my top-rated passer. Stroud's accuracy is remarkable, and I do not just mean his 71.5% completion percentage and ridiculous 72:10 touchdown to interception ratio. The ball placement is often simply extraordinary. On multiple occasions in each game I've evaluated, Stroud routinely placed the ball in the outstretched hands of his receivers 20 to 30 yards downfield as if he were simply handing it off to the running back. Say what you want about the Ohio State "curse" when it comes to projecting quarterbacks into the NFL, but passers with this caliber of precision are almost always successful. I will say this: On the few occasions when Stroud is inaccurate, it typically has been over the middle and slightly behind his receiver.

Grade: 10

Anticipation: While ridiculously accurate, there are moments of hesitation with Stroud as a passer that are slightly concerning and serve as the only real kryptonite I see in his game. Even after losing Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the NFL a year ago, the Buckeyes still boast the country's elite receiver corps, and Stroud is further aided by a relatively simple vertical offense and a stellar offensive line. I just don't see the same caliber of improvisational ability — at least not yet — with Stroud that I've seen with Young. The 21-year old true junior has started only 19 games so far and has shown steady improvement in reading defenses and switching off his primary target, but he is not fully polished in this area.

Grade: 8.5

Arm Strength: Stroud is such an easy and refined passer but, like Young, he does not have a huge arm. He routinely delivers strikes to all levels of the field, showing plenty of zip through traffic and on long throws to the sideline. Though he typically is provided stellar protection and is allowed to step into his throws, Stroud also shows the torque to throw it on a line with his feet set.

Grade: 8.5

Athleticism: Stroud is a traditional pocket passer who shows enough mobility to buy time in the pocket and has enough straight-line speed to make defenses pay if they ignore him — running for a 48-yard touchdown on his only meaningful snap back in 2020. That, however, is the only rushing score of his career. I would like to see him attack defenses with his legs a little more, but given all the weapons on Ohio State's offense, it is easy to understand why he does not do so. He is athletic (and accurate) enough to handle bootleg responsibilities, but his game is better suited for the pocket. Many of the NFL's best quarterbacks are just "average" athletes, and Stroud's possible limitations in this area will not keep a team from happily investing a top-five selection on him.

Grade: 7.5

Attitude: Stroud is not as demonstrative or fiery in his leadership as some of the other quarterbacks on this list, but his poise and strength are clearly respected by his teammates and the Ohio State coaching staff. With the Buckeyes simply outclassing most of their opponents thus far in 2022, his resolve has not been as tested as some of the other QBs, but I was impressed with the resiliency and determination he showed in his record-breaking Rose Bowl last year against Utah.

Grade: 9

Overview: Already a more polished passer than his predecessor, Justin Fields, Stroud has emerged as the midseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy and is justifiably ranked by some as the best quarterback prospect in the country. His 43.5 overall points in my grading scale reflect his position as a future early first-round pick and likely franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Draft Projection: Top Five

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Accuracy: While there is no denying that Hooker is aided by a creative, aggressive and relatively simplistic offense tailored to him by Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, a former Heisman Trophy winner, the Vols quarterback has shown NFL-caliber accuracy throughout his career, dating back to his days at Virginia Tech.

Hooker's completion rate has climbed each of the past four years, steadily rising from the 61.1% he posted over 10 games in Blacksburg back in 2019 to his current 70.6% this season with 18 scores. His first pick of the year came two weeks ago in Tennessee's 52-49 victory over mighty Alabama. Hooker's accuracy to all levels of the field deserves greater focus. He is among the better deep-ball passers in this class, throwing the ball with beautiful trajectory downfield to allow his receivers to track it and generate yardage after the catch. He can feather intermediate throws over the top of linebackers and under the safeties and consistently hits receivers on the perimeter or backs in the flats in stride as well, including when on the run. Hooker isn't as precise as Stroud but otherwise, he can match throw for throw with anyone in the country.

Grade: 9

Anticipation: While a very accurate and savvy passer, again, Hooker's success is influenced by Heupel's playcalling. At times, he shows a troubling tendency to stand very flat-footed and stare down his primary receiver. However, he also shows some savvy in "pushing" defenders with his eyes and then attacking the holes they've vacated. Hooker also has a quick release and is even speedier when he decides to run, darting out of the pocket. He trusts his internal play clock, which has been finely tuned with 51 games (and counting) of playing time.

Grade: 8.5

Arm Strength: Hooker has a quality arm. He has a quick, over-the-top release and can zip the ball through tight windows even when he does not step into his throws. He can drive the ball to the opposite hash and drops it in the bucket very nicely on deep throws — forcing defensive backs to respect the entire field.

Grade: 8.5

Athleticism: A true dual-threat passer with 1,964 yards and 23 touchdowns already to his credit as a rusher, Hooker is arguably the best athlete of the top quarterback prospects. He possesses very good straight-line speed for the position and plays faster than he may time because he is a decisive scrambler who attacks the defense once he decides to leave the pocket. He is a bit straight-linish, however, rarely eluding would-be defenders with his lateral agility or spins, instead attempting to barrel through opponents. I'd rather see him slide than take as many big hits, but Hooker's teammates seem to feed off of his aggression.

Grade: 8.5

Attitude: It used to be viewed as a red flag when a player (especially a quarterback) opted to transfer rather than stick it out with his initial college team. But with QBs like Kyler Murray (Texas A&M, Oklahoma), Jalen Hurts (Alabama, Oklahoma), Joe Burrow (Ohio State, LSU) and Justin Fields (Georgia, Ohio State) all taking the circuitous route to success prior to the NFL, scouts are learning to appreciate that young quarterbacks can mature through these transitions. Frankly, I love that Hooker has enjoyed great success in wildly different offenses, environments and competition. He is a poised and respected leader of his team and plays with emotion and grit.

Grade: 8.5

Overview: Some will characterize Hooker as the fastest-rising senior quarterback prospect in the country, but he entered the year among my top 20 prospects and has only solidified his positioning since. Hooker is not a fit for everyone, but given how many teams are now actively seeking dual-threat quarterbacks, his chances at earning a first-round selection are seemingly improving with each passing week. Still, even with his experience and success, accepting an invitation to a prominent senior all-star game (and, of course, performing well there) would make a lot of sense. He’ll also turn 25 in January, making him old for a prospect. But the upside is there.

Draft Projection: First Round

Will Levis, Kentucky

Accuracy: Levis shows good — not great — accuracy to all levels of the field, often hitting his receivers in stride, but not as consistently as Young or Stroud. He possesses what I like to call "ballpark" accuracy — he is often in the ballpark, forcing receivers to slightly alter their routes and impacting their ability to create yardage after the catch. There are certainly highlight-worthy passes in which he throws his receivers open, especially on throws requiring velocity. Levis likes to show off his arm, struggling a bit when he needs to throw the ball with more touch. His accuracy can also wane when he sees pressure and is forced to throw on the move.

Grade: 8

Anticipation: If Levis has a weakness, it is his anticipation or lack thereof. He is the most physically gifted of this year's quarterback prospects, boasting exceptional physical traits. However, he remains the least polished of the blue-chip passers. Levis has a tendency to stare down his primary target, leading defenders to the ball and, as his fumble against Ole Miss demonstrates, his internal clock needs tuning. Perhaps this will improve in time. He was used as almost strictly the "running quarterback" early on at Penn State and has played under four different offensive coordinators between his time with the Nittany Lions and since then at Kentucky. Levis has made strides over his career but remains behind the others on this list in this area.

Grade: 7.5

Arm Strength: Offering more than just pure velocity, Levis has the type of arm talent that causes NFL scouts to drool, as he combines raw RPMs with a lightning-quick release. When he's operating in rhythm, it is nearly impossible for opponents to defend some routes — including slants, a staple of every modern passing attack. Some quarterbacks zip passes; Levis truly drives the ball, with multiple examples on tape of throws in which opposing defensive backs thought they were in position to slap the ball away before it arrived only to whiff. Levis could add a little touch on his deep-ball trajectory, overthrowing his receivers too often, but his ability to attack downfield creates a lot of space in the middle of the field for the offense to function. This throw, with Levis drifting backward and threading the needle with legitimate velocity, is one that only a handful of current NFL quarterbacks can make. It is the reason, rightly or wrongly, that some NFL team is going to invest a very, very early pick in Levis' upside.

Grade: 10

Athleticism: Scouts are enamored with Levis because he possesses the greatest combination of arm, athleticism and experience in this draft. He is built and fights through traffic like a linebacker and possesses both the straight-line speed to run away from defenders as well as the elusiveness (and leaping ability) to avoid them. With his arm talent, no one will be asking Levis to switch positions in the NFL, but he has the bulk and athleticism to handle the switch to a Taysom Hill-like role or even full-time tight end, if that was what he wanted to do.

Grade: 9

Attitude: It isn't just the physical traits that have many scouts so enamored with Levis. He looks, plays and carries himself like a leader. From a physical standpoint, the comparisons to Josh Allen have become almost cliché at this point. The bravado with which Levis carries himself might also remind scouts of Joe Burrow, whose grit and charisma were just as critical to LSU and Cincinnati's unexpected ascents as his accuracy from the pocket. Those at Kentucky swear by Levis' leadership, though his taste in refreshments leaves a lot to be desired.

Grade: 8

Overview: Upside is the most dangerous word in the scouting business. Every year the perception of potential gets players drafted earlier than they should be and gets coaches and general managers fired. Levis boasts the traits that could lead to him becoming an All-Pro someday. His weaknesses are not insignificant, however, and he is not the type of player likely to learn much from sitting on the sideline, given that he has already played under two NFL quarterback coaches in Liam Coen (Los Angeles Rams) and current offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello, who previously coached with the San Francisco 49ers. Levis is the truest gamble on greatness of this class. Only the bold need apply.

Draft Projection: First Round

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Accuracy: Richardson's 57.2 career completion rate pales next to the others on this list and is a major red flag. Those who rely strictly on highlight reels to gauge players will see splashy throws like the one below. However, these completions are far too inconsistent to bank on. Statistics can be bent in all sorts of ways to prove one's point. But this one speaks volumes: In an era of inflated numbers, Richardson has a total of six touchdowns against seven interceptions in seven games.

Grade: 6

Anticipation: One of the reasons why I am among those buying comparisons of Richardson to a young Josh Allen or Cam Newton is that there are exciting glimpses of All-Pro-caliber anticipation and instincts. Take the throw below, for example. Most NFL starters would get sacked on this play. Richardson avoids multiple defenders and has the wherewithal to know where his receiver is (as well as the defender) to deliver a strike. The fact that his receiver then goes on to make a spectacular play and score is not as much the point as is Richardson's ability to deliver a catchable pass in the first place. He clearly needs more playing time, but the natural playmaking ability is there to be refined.

Grade: 7

Arm Strength: One of the easiest evaluations with Richardson is his arm strength. He has a hose, the kind of million-dollar arm that scouts can appreciate and are willing to gamble on. As the throw above demonstrates, Richardson does not need to step into his passes to create velocity, and that fact makes him an intriguing developmental prospect. His fastball does need refining. As mentioned previously, there are more balls than strikes. But the raw talent is obvious.

Grade: 9.5

Athleticism: Perhaps the only element of Richardson's game more obvious than his arm strength is his unique combination of size and athleticism. He could be a much smaller man and his acceleration and elusiveness would still generate excitement. Given that Florida currently lists the redshirt sophomore at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds and he still possesses this kind of burst and mobility is Newton-like. Not every team is looking for a true dual-threat quarterback, of course, but defending truly improvisational players like Richardson can be nearly impossible. With a little refining, Richardson could ascend from a backup to an MVP candidate, which is why he will keep scouts (and defensive coordinators) up at night.

Grade: 9.5

Attitude: Richardson possesses clear leadership potential, but he is still in his first full year as a starter. His lone conference win so far this season came against Missouri, which checks in with the same 4-3 record, thus far, as the Gators. Richardson has played in the spotlight at times, starring on the big stage in an upset over PAC-12 champion Utah in the season-opener and nearly matching Hooker play-for-play against Tennessee. He also nearly handed South Florida an upset with questionable decisions down the stretch in a game the Gators should have chomped away. Like many other areas of his game, Richardson's potential is obvious, but so is his lack of polish.

Grade: 7

Overview: Let's be clear: Richardson should probably return for another year (or two) of college football. He is sushi-raw in terms of his processing of defenses prior to the snap, and he currently lacks the anticipation of an NFL starter. His anticipated start this weekend against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs is just the ninth of his college career. Richardson’s potential, however, could justify the risk.

Draft Projection: Top 40

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more