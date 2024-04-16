National Basketball Association NBA Playoffs bold predictions: Clippers, Knicks headed for first-round upsets? Updated Apr. 16, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will tip off with the first round of Play-In Tournament games on Tuesday between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, and the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Last year, Colin Cowherd — host of FOX Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" — made five "bold predictions" for the NBA Playoffs and all but one of them came true. How many will he get right this year?

Let's take a look at this year's "bold predictions" from Cowherd:

Colin's NBA playoff predictions: OKC wins a series, Lakers advance, Knicks lose Round 1 | The Herd

Prediction No. 1: Thunder only win one series

Colin's explanation: They're the youngest No. 1 seed ever. They're very dependent on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's a wonderful player, but he's the only guy averaging over 20 points per game on the roster. Playoff defense tightens up, and you make the star really have to earn his points. They'd also have to face the Clippers or the Mavs, more veteran players in round two. They're not your typical No. 1 seed. I love the decade going forward, but this No. 1 seed will get extinguished very quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction No. 2: Suns upset Timberwolves in first round

Colin's explanation: I've gone back and forth on this. Grayson Allen actually became a really, really good piece for them. Bradley Beal, who's finally healthy, has been absolutely on fire. And they say styles make fights in the NBA Playoffs. Just like Indiana's a bad matchup for Milwaukee, Phoenix is a bad matchup for Minnesota. You've got guys with playoff experience, you've got Bradley Beal healthy on fire. I think the Timberwolves get bounced their first series.

Prediction No. 3: Clippers unravel vs. Mavericks

Colin's explanation: Mt. Balmer will erupt. With Russell Westbrook, do you start him now for defense? James Harden's last few playoff series haven't been great. Kawh might not play and there's resentment there over that. I love Ty Lue as a coach, but I think Paul George is just about over it. You just don't know what you get with Kawhi — eight straight missed games with a knee injury. I've got more questions than I do answers. They'll unravel and the Mavs will beat them.

Prediction No. 4: Lakers advance in Play-In, Warriors don't

Colin's explanation: In Sacramento, I'll take the Warriors, but then they'll have to play the Lakers, who they hammered when Anthony Davis was out — they won't — or the Pelicans and I don't think that's a great matchup. The Lakers matchup very well with New Orleans, they hammered them almost every time they played this year. You saw the first half the other night: they have length, they have size, LeBron just dominates every game against Zion — I think he's 7-1 against Zion. The Lakers are a great matchup against the Pels and I think if they had to face Golden State after getting hammered at home without AD, no way the Warriors shoot like that again.

Prediction No. 5: Knicks flame out

Colin's explanation: I know we love the Knicks, but they're so dependent on Jalen Brunson. You can win with one star and energy in the regular season, especially at the end of the regular season, when half the teams feel like they're tanking. You're not beating Philadelphia or Miami with one guy. I think the Knicks, right now, are a better story than they are a team. I love Brunson and the direction they're going in, but I think Philadelphia would beat them in six games, and Miami five or six.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association

share