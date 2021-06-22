National Basketball Association NBA Mock Draft 2021: Forecasting how the lottery will unfold 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

Special to FOX Sports

The team in dire need of a superstar landed the No. 1 pick.

That doesn’t happen often.

But it did Tuesday night.

Cade Cunningham will play for the Pistons, as a result of Detroit's winning the NBA Draft lottery in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Oklahoma State guard will be a star in the pros.

The rest of the top five, in some order, is probably set with USC’s Evan Mobley, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and the two G-League Ignite players, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, likely following Cunningham.

The draft will truly start after the fifth pick, and you will read and see a slew of prospects filling various spots. Don’t expect them all to keep the same hat on draft night, either.

There will probably be several trades, given that this draft class will end up being the least scouted of any in recent memory. Teams couldn’t go see players in practice domestically and weren’t able to watch international players at all due to the pandemic.

There will be chances taken, gambles made and, ultimately, a draft class that will need some time to be fully judged.

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Cunningham has emerged as the consensus No. 1 pick. He started the season in this spot, and he will end in that position. He’s a versatile, playmaking guard with great size who can defend a variety of positions on the floor. He has tremendous moxie and leadership and is simply a winner. He was all-in with the Cowboys this season when he didn’t even have to play. Cunningham will be an instant hit for a franchise that lacks star power.

2. Houston Rockets: Evan Mobley, USC

Mobley could be the next Chris Bosh. He has great size as a rim protector, can score facing the basket and has added more strength. Despite his thin frame, he is more than capable of becoming the next great big man in Rocket red. Houston has had a history of drafting bigs, and Mobley is too enticing for the team to pass up at No. 2.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Green, G League Ignite

Green is a special talent and was slated to go this high had he chosen to go to college or not. He was destined for the top four. The Cavaliers could use another explosive guard, and Green can deliver the goods. He will be one of the trailblazers of this new G League Ignite experiment.

4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

This will be the steal of the draft. The Raptors have had great success with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, winning a championship behind the play of smaller, stocky, quick guards. Suggs is the complete package, with vision only a quarterback could have on the court. He hit one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history, but he is sure to have more memorable moments as a pro.

5. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, G League Ignite

The Magic need talent, size and strength, and they will get that with Kuminga. He’s an impressive player who seems ready to explode on the scene. Like Green, Kuminga would have gone this high regardless of where he chose to play this past season.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Davion Mitchell, Baylor

This feels like a Sam Presti pick. The Thunder general manager has consistently selected players who fit, have a transferrable skill and are ready to contribute. Mitchell, the brother of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He thrives on defending the opponent's top option. This will be a pick to remember because of Mitchell's defensive presence.

7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota): Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Leonard Hamilton has done it again. Barnes is pro ready, and he embraces defense. Barnes is a versatile player who can deliver the goods with a big shot.

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago): Franz Wagner, Michigan

This is where the draft gets wild. The Magic could go in a number of directions. But Wagner can put the ball on the floor, drive it to the rack and finish with a floater or take it all the way to the hole. Wagner was not a lock to leave, but he clearly is on the rise in the draft.

9. Sacramento Kings: Keon Johnson, Tennessee

The Kings could tab a number of players here, but the most talented and athletic available would be Johnson. He needs to become a better shooter, but he can make up for that by getting in position to make plays.

10. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Johnson, Duke

The Pelicans could grab the next star from the Brotherhood. Johnson didn’t play with Zion Williamson, but the Duke tie runs strong. Johnson didn’t finish the season with Duke, opting to focus on the draft. He has a chip to prove that he can finish something he started. He has immense, versatile talent that might flourish more in the pro setting.

11. Charlotte Hornets: James Bouknight, UConn

The Huskies' scoring guard was derailed at one point by an elbow injury. The Hornets had a good run with a former UConn star in Kemba Walker. They could get another good one with Bouknight, a volume scorer.

12. San Antonio Spurs: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

This is a bit of a wish pick. Kispert could go higher in the top 10, but he would absolutely thrive with the Spurs. He’s a complete player, a big who can bury 3s in rhythm, a deft passer and a tremendous locker-room presence. Kispert is going to stick and thrive.

13. Indiana Pacers: Josh Giddey, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

The Pacers need a guard. Giddey has a solid rep as a distributer, and he can fit into the rotation. Giddey was the Rookie of the Year in the Australian basketball league. He likely won’t be in the NBA, but he could be a solid contributor.

14. Golden State Warriors: Chris Duarte, Oregon

Keep an eye on Duarte. He could be the riser in the draft as the process continues. Duarte is 24 and plays a bit of an old-school game. The Warriors don’t need rookies to make another deep run. They could use experience and a rotation player they can count on to spell their scoring guards. Duarte would definitely fill the void.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

