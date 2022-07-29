National Basketball Association Kevin Durant: Top 5 trade destinations, from Boston to New Orleans 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nearly a month after Kevin Durant officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets , the saga continues, as no teams have emerged with a genuine deal to acquire the 12-time NBA All-Star.

Durant, 33, has spent three seasons in Brooklyn, but only played in the last two, missing the entire 2019-20 season due to an Achilles injury. He averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this past season.

There has been a lot of chatter about where Durant will land if the Nets were to trade him, especially with reports that well over half of the league's 30 teams had made some sort of inquiry about the superstar.

On " First Things First ," Nick Wright revealed the five teams that he would most want to see Durant join should he be traded, and he laid out the trade packages each team could offer to make it happen.

Let's dive into the list.

Kevin Durant's top landing spots, according to Nick Wright Nick Wright reveals the five teams he believes will be the best fit for Kevin Durant should he be traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Wright's thoughts: "My own personal dream, Oklahoma City. … What would the trade look like? They keep [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander]. They keep Chet [Holmgren]. They give you [Josh] Giddey, … [Lu] Dort, … [Aleksej Pokusevski]. They give you [Klutch Sports] client [Darius] Bazley, the 11th pick and the 12th pick of the year's draft, Jalen Williams and then four first-round picks ('23, ‘24, ’25 and ‘26). … It’s not gonna happen, but it'd be fun."

4. New York Knicks

Wright's thoughts: "Why go Donovan Mitchell-hunting when you could go Kevin Durant-hunting? … What does that trade look like? RJ Barrett, my pal Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose and four first-round picks ('23, ‘25, ’26 and ‘28). The Jazz don't want RJ Barrett. Do the Nets want RJ Barrett? Maybe."

3. Golden State Warriors

Wright's thoughts: "Now, to the good stuff. … This is what we call, ‘Pulling the pin on the Draymond [Green] grenade before it goes off.’ That's right. Kevin Durant's ultimate vindication! Draymond Green, out. KD, in. Jordan Poole, [Jonathan] Kuminga, who [Chris] Broussard told me is a future star, Moses Moody [and] two unprotected first-round picks (’27 and ‘29). The Nets at least have a meeting about this."

2. Boston Celtics

Wright's thoughts: "We know the parameters of it — Jaylen [Brown] plus Marcus Smart , [they're] throwing in Payton Pritchard [and] a couple first-round picks. That's the trade that I think is going to happen, but it's not my favorite."

1. New Orleans Pelicans

Wright's thoughts: "The trade that should happen is the New Orleans Pelicans. The best player that the Nets can receive is Brandon Ingram. The most picks they're going to get is from the Pelicans. We're including Larry Nance Jr. and Herb Jones. That's All-Rookie team Herb Jones. Future All-Defensive player Herb Jones. Four first-round picks ('23, ‘24, ’25 and ‘26), and by the way, [the] Pelicans could compete for the West immediately. KD as a one. Zion [Williamson] as a two. CJ [McCollum] as a three. My goodness."

