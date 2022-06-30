National Basketball Association Kevin Durant requests trade out of Brooklyn 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn, according to reports.

Just days after his running mate Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his deal with the Nets, the Durant news dropped on the first day of NBA free agency.

He would reportedly prefer to land in Phoenix or with the Miami Heat. Per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Brooklyn would demand star guard Devin Booker in a deal involving KD to the Suns. Shams Charania of The Athletic & Stadium reported that Booker is set to sign a four-year, $214 million extension with Phoenix as soon as next week.

Durant, 33, has spent three seasons in Brooklyn, but only played in the last two, missing the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn Achilles. The 12-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the 2020-21 season, and followed that up with a stat line of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this past season.

However, playoff success eluded the Nets. Brooklyn lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games two seasons ago, and last season the Nets were swept by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in the first round.

Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are two teams that he has on his wish list.

Durant previously won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18, earning Finals MVP honors at the conclusion of both postseason tournaments.

Outside of his two championships and Finals MVPs, Durant's list of accomplishments is seemingly endless. He has been named to the All-NBA first-team six times and has won two All-Star Game MVPs in his 12 appearances.

Four times Durant has led the league in scoring, and he was recently named a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Assuming Durant finds a new home, it will be the fourth destination of his career, after he spent nine seasons in Seattle/Oklahoma City, three in Golden State and three in Brooklyn.

