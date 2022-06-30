National Basketball Association Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns could be dream partnership 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

Hours before NBA free agency began, Kevin Durant turned the league upside down by reportedly requesting to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, a move that suddenly made one of the top five players in the NBA available.

Now, many — if not all — of the 29 other teams in the league are scrambling to figure out a viable trade package to potentially acquire the two-time champion, 12-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and former league MVP.

But there's one place where it makes the most sense for him to land: Phoenix.

Could you imagine Durant playing alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker? Durant's silkiness, athleticism and size would perfectly complement Paul's playmaking skills and Booker's shooting ability. Durant has already played with both of them, winning gold medals for Team USA with Paul in 2012 and Booker in 2020.

Not to mention, Durant has a strong relationship with Suns coach Monty Williams, who was the associate head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015-16. Durant fought back tears when Williams' wife, Ingrid, was killed in a car accident in 2016, saying, "I just love coach Monty so much, man." Over the past six years, they've been vocal supporters of each other.

Durant clearly sees the allure of joining the Suns, as he reportedly named Phoenix and Miami as his preferred destinations, and the best part is the Suns have the assets to make a deal happen.

The Suns soured their relationship with free-agent center Deandre Ayton by failing to offer him a five-year, $172.5 million max extension in October. Now that Ayton is a restricted free agent, they could use him as a centerpiece in a sign-and-trade for Durant.

They could also include Mikal Bridges in their bid. Bridges is one of the top 3-and-D players in the league and recently signed a four-year, $91 million extension with the Suns. And if that's still not enough, the Suns have the option to sweeten the deal with a talented role player such as Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, Cam Payne, Cam Johnson or Torrey Craig.

It makes so much sense for both parties. The Suns would instantly become title contenders following a disappointing flameout in the second round of the playoffs this year. The Nets would acquire some incredible, young talent with which to surround Ben Simmons, a young star himself.

As for Durant, he has received endless scrutiny with every move he has made in the NBA. When he left Oklahoma City for Golden State in 2016, he was accused of being a sellout. (When he played in OKC for the first time that season, he was ferociously booed and didn't get a tribute video.) He has been mocked for leaving Golden State for the Nets in 2019, especially after the Warriors won a championship this season.

But after showing loyalty to the Nets the past three seasons, Durant has earned the right to make this choice. He was the Nets' pillar of consistency amid unrest, which included Kyrie Irving playing in only 29 games because he refused to get vaccinated and James Harden forcing a trade to the 76ers in February. Durant, meanwhile, poured his heart out on the court night after night, averaging 29.9 points and 7.4 rebounds last season.

Despite his Herculean efforts, the Nets, who entered the season as title favorites, flamed out in the first round of the playoffs. It makes sense that Durant is disillusioned with the team. And it's time for him to go.

Now 33, he is under contract through 2025-26 after signing a four-year, $198 million extension in 2021. If the Suns acquired him, they'd have a superstar for essentially the rest of his prime, who could take a significant load off the 37-year-old Paul as he enters the twilight of his career. Perhaps Durant could even help Paul finally win a championship.

This move wouldn't be Durant jumping ship to an already established dynasty. It wouldn't be him joining with Irving and Harden to create a hypothetical super team that never reached its potential. If Durant can find his way to the Suns, the move would be somewhat unspectacular, but oh so right.

The thing about Durant is that he loves basketball more than anything else in the world. That makes him a perfect match for the Suns, who are all about building a culture of appreciation for the game. One of Williams' favorite mottos is "Basketball is a get to, not a got to."

If Durant has made one thing abundantly clear, it's that he shares that same credo.

Durant playing out the last best years of his career for a small-market team that has never won a championship would be a beautiful turn. He could avoid the distractions and pitfalls of a bigger city and focus on what means the most to him. He could help teach Paul and Booker what it takes to go all the way. He could finally find his home.

After Durant has brought so much joy to so many who love this sport, here's hoping he finds his happy place.

And here's guessing that's in the desert.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter at @melissarohlin .

