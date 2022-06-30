National Basketball Association NBA odds: Phoenix Suns favorites to land Kevin Durant, win NBA title 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's never a dull moment in the NBA. That thought was exemplified on Thursday when Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

From a gambling perspective, the Durant news impacted NBA title odds in a big way. Phoenix has now risen as the new favorite to win it all at several sportsbooks. Especially after news came out that the Suns were listed as one of KD's preferred destinations.

FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy Panayotovich shared his thoughts on how Durant's potential move to the desert affects the books.

"It's looking more and more like the Suns are the likely suitors per Durant's camp," Sammy P noted. "They've already been shortened to +600 from +1200 at some shops because bookmakers are bracing for the ability that both sides can complete a deal.

"If the trade actually comes to fruition, the odds will get even shorter."

DraftKings Sportsbook also tweeted out that the Suns were the favorites to land KD, adding further fuel to the fire.

The two-time NBA champion requested a trade through his agent even though teammate Kyrie Irving opted-in. Needless to say, the Nets' title odds have plummeted after Durant's request to leave the Brooklyn Zoo. FOX Sports spoke with oddsmaker Jeff Sherman after the news broke.

"The first thing I did was immediately move the Nets out to 25-1," Westgate SuperBook Vice President of Risk Management Jeff Sherman told FOX Sports. "If Durant is gone, Kyrie is likely gone, too, as an expiring contract.

"We had Brooklyn at 8-1 before the report, went to 25-1, and we’re all the way out to 50-1 right now. And we’re open for business."

Speaking of business, Durant meant exactly that last season as he put up monster numbers for Brooklyn. KD averaged 29.9 points and 7.4 rebounds last season.

From a betting standpoint, FOX Sports Research found the Nets went 59-31 straight up (SU) in the regular season and 9-7 against the spread (ATS) in the playoffs during the two seasons KD played for Brooklyn.

When looking at the two teams involved in today's rumors, oddsmakers at FOX Bet listed the Nets at +230 to win it all entering last season. They ended up making the postseason but got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Phoenix didn't fare much better, as the Suns fell in the Western Conference Finals to the Warriors. In 2021, the Suns made the Finals but lost to Giannis and the Bucks. Could KD to Phoenix be the missing piece that aging Point God Chris Paul needs to win his first ring?

Stay tuned as the story unfolds!

