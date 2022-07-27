National Basketball Association Jayson Tatum speaks out on Kevin Durant trade rumors 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"Smh."

Such was the response from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown after reports revealed he'd been included in the team's most recent trade offer to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant.

Brown's star teammate Jayson Tatum wasn't quite as blunt with his reaction, but he did open up about the trade rumors on Tuesday, expressing his wish to keep the team's core group intact.

"I love our team," Tatum said Tuesday. "I played with [Durant] during the Olympics. Obviously, he's a great player, but that's not my decision. I love the guys that we got."

Tatum also stressed that he didn't "make anything of" the swirling trade rumors that had surfaced, and went on to emphasize his fondness for the new pieces around him.

"We got two new pieces [in Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari]," Tatum said. "I love our team. I just go out there and play with my teammates. I don't put that [general manager] hat on to make decisions."

During the playoffs, Brown and Tatum became just the second duo aged 25 or younger to amass 1,000 points during a postseason run, while becoming the first pair of Celtics teammates to hit 50+ 3s in a playoff run as well.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Cs offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a singular draft pick in exchange for Durant, a deal which the Nets promptly declined. As a counter, Brooklyn asked Boston for Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, additional picks and another rotational player.

The Nets have made it clear that Durant cannot be had without a deep package in return, and though Brown played a central role in propelling Boston to the NBA Finals, his services alone were not attractive enough for Brooklyn to unload Durant to the Celtics.

And for Brown, his part in Boston's best season of the past decade is likely chief among his reasons for feeling disheartened.

Skip Bayless was glad to hear Tatum speak highly of his current regime.

"He said it exactly right," Bayless opined Wednesday on "Undisputed."

Bayless though, didn't see a deal coming to fruition without the presence of another Jay involved.

"You [have to] substitute JT for JB," he asserted. "That's the only way I believe the Nets would even entertain the notion of [it]. Nobody around the league thinks the Nets are even going to think about trading Kevin Durant. It's like they're patting Kevin on the head, and honoring his request by saying ‘hey, we’re out there beating the bushes for you.' Their asking price is so absurdly high, they know that nobody's going to meet it. They don't want their hand to be forced.

"[Nets owner] Joe Tsai is going to bet that this late in Kevin's career, he's not going to be prone to pout, and sacrificing a whole holdout year. Kevin hoops, and works hard. I think [the Nets] are banking on that."

Shannon Sharpe agreed with Bayless' opinion on a possible trade between the two teams.

"The Nets are not going to take a low offer," he concurred.

"Guys like [Durant] come along once in three generations. If you want to pay the premium price, they'd be more than willing. But if you think just because he wants out, they're going to take any offer – that's not going to happen. They asked Golden State for every role player and a couple of draft picks. They're saying if we move him, we're going to at least get close to our asking price."

Jayson Tatum addresses Kevin Durant-Celtics rumors | UNDISPUTED Shannon Sharpe reacts to Tatum's comments.

The Nets' asking price for Durant has only increased following Minnesota's swap for Rudy Gobert, and if the Cs Brown package didn't capture their hearts, what could?

