Celtics emerge as potential Kevin Durant suitors

4 hours ago

Luck might be on Kevin Durant's side after all. 

As the Brooklyn star's trade request saga enters its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have reportedly emerged as suitors for a possible deal.

Boston was said to "have tremendous interest in bringing" Durant in and recently, although it's unclear as to when, offered a package centered around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, per The Athletic. In addition to Brown, Boston reportedly offered Derrick White and a draft pick in exchange for Durant, but the proposal was rejected, and the Nets asked for Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player.

Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract — and it's safe to say that he wasn't very pleased after catching wind of the potential move.

The 33-year-old Durant — a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, former league MVP and 12-time All-Star — asked for a trade out of Brooklyn on June 30 with four years and $198 million left on his current contract

On Monday's "First Things First," Chris Broussard explained why the Celtics should "absolutely, without question" go all in to get Durant.

"I wouldn't give up [Jayson] Tatum for him, but everyone else — yes. Bye, Jaylen. Bye, Marcus. Bye, picks," Broussard said. "If I'm Boston, I'm trying to win [championships] right now, and if I've got Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum. … They are the favorites in the East and maybe in the entire league."

Celtics offer Jaylen Brown package to Nets for Kevin Durant

Celtics offer Jaylen Brown package to Nets for Kevin Durant
Chris Broussard explains why the Nets should be willing to give it all to get KD, with the exception of Jayson Tatum.

On "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe broke down why this trade could be a win-win for both teams but revealed his only problem with the alleged deal as it stands now.

"If I'm Boston, I'm not gonna let Marcus Smart hold this deal up because I do believe they'll be a little worse defensively. I think they'll be better offensively. So now, you've got wings of Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. You still keep your rim protected in Robert Williams. You still got a [center] who can do a lot of different things in Al Horford, and you've got [Malcolm] Brogdon that you brought in to really man the point.

"This is a Kevin Durant special: If you can't beat ‘em, join ’em. This has got KD written all over this one."

There are a few teams in the fold when it comes to a possible trade, with Durant previously saying he would prefer to land in Phoenix or with the Miami Heat

Durant has spent three seasons in Brooklyn, but only played in the last two, missing the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn Achilles. 

He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the 2020-21 season, and followed that up with a stat line of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this past season.

Brooklyn lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games two seasons ago. Last season, the Nets were swept by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Celtics in the first round.

