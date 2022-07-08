National Basketball Association Analyzing Kevin Durant's market amid trade request 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Brooklyn Nets have set a steep asking price for anyone interested in acquiring Kevin Durant.

But according to reports, other NBA teams are showing a reluctance to meet it.

"The market does not want to pay a super-premium price for him, because if you trade away all of these top assets on your team to get him, he becomes less valuable to you," Brian Windhorst said on ESPN's "Get Up." "And that gulf is why we are in a stalemate right now and could have one for a while."

On Friday morning’s "First Things First," the crew discussed exactly what it believes Durant is worth, and what teams should consider when chasing the perennial All-Star this offseason.

Chris Broussard said that his concern for a team like Phoenix, for instance, is that if the Suns were to give up Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton for Durant, that leaves the team with Durant and Chris Paul — hardly enough to win a championship.

Broussard also said Durant can’t be dealt to a bad team because he could potentially demand a trade after a year.

"Here’s the kicker: We’ve seen Kevin Durant for 11 years without Golden State," Broussard said. "Ten of those years, he played with another superstar. Hasn’t won a championship. Now, he’s going to do something at 34 that he hasn’t done in 11 years when he was younger? I think those are all the factors that are weighing into teams not breaking the bank for Kevin Durant."

Nick Wright then laid out the 10 players that he would not trade straight up for Durant, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards and Evan Mobley.

"Ignore contracts for a moment, ignore salaries," Wright said. "There are 10 guys in the league I would not give up straight up for Kevin Durant. ... I am incredibly high on Evan Mobley. I think he has Kevin Garnett potential. If you want to make a nine-person list, so be it."

