Will Kevin Durant start the season in Brooklyn?

Nearly a month ago, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets after two injury-riddled seasons with the franchise.

But since then, things haven't gone quite as planned for the perennial All-Star.

Apparently, teams have steadily dropped out of the sweepstakes to acquire the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer. The question now is: Will Durant be forced to start the season in Brooklyn?

Chris Broussard said Friday that considering the market, with teams seemingly unwilling to budge on offering a huge haul for Durant, he'll stay put for the time being.

"We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn," Broussard said.

Another potential scenario, one that has gained some traction in the past week, is that Durant could be traded to Boston, which would require a haul of assets from a team that reached the NBA Finals last season.

"If they want to give up Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, if I'm the Nets, I'm demanding Robert Williams III and three first-round picks," Broussard added. "If they want to give up some type of deal like that, then maybe it happens. But outside of that, where in the world is he going?"

Beginning with his Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto, Durant has played just 90 games in the past three seasons. Broussard also mentioned that Kyrie Irving's decision to stay in Brooklyn could also prompt KD to return.

"He was upset about Kyrie not getting a long-term extension. Well, Kyrie is going to be there, and Kyrie is going to need to play well, and he's going to need to win to some degree to get the bag he wants the following season," Broussard said.

Durant has been among the best players in the league throughout his career, especially when he has been healthy over the past two seasons with Brooklyn. In 90 games with the Nets, he has averaged 28.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 52.8% shooting and 41.7% from 3.

