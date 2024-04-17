National Basketball Association Jontay Porter banned from NBA for gambling-related violations Updated Apr. 17, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter has received a lifetime ban from the NBA after an investigation determined he broke league rules, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The investigation found that Porter, who is the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, limited his participation in at least one game for betting purposes and placed bets on NBA games.

"There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter's blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "While legal sports betting creates transparency that helps identify suspicious or abnormal activity, this matter also raises important issues about the sufficiency of the regulatory framework currently in place, including the types of bets offered on our games and players. Working closely with all relevant stakeholders across the industry, we will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game."

In one instance, the league found that Porter shared his health status with someone he knew was a sports bettor, leading the bettor to place an $80,000 parlay with wagers that the Raptors forward would underperform ahead of their game on March 20.

Additionally, the investigation found that Porter placed at least 13 wagers on NBA games between January and March through an associate's online betting account as he split time between the Raptors and their G League affiliate. The wagers totaled $54,094 as there was a $76,059 payout from the bets, resulting in $21,965 in winnings. One of the bets was a parlay that included that the Raptors would lose.

The league opened an investigation on Porter after suspicious bets were made on him for the Raptors' game on March 20. The league's investigation remains open.

This is a developing story.

