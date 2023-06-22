National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Draft: Live blog and player profiles Updated Jun. 22, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NBA Draft is underway at the Barclays Center in New York and outside of consensus No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, no one's future home is set in stone.

Throughout the night, FOX Sports basketball analyst John Fanta will provide instant analysis on each player drafted in the first round. Stay tuned for updates:

FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, PF/C, Metropolitans 92

The three things that stick out about this generational talent:

At the age of 17, he led the EuroLeague in blocked shots. He will be the NBA’s tallest active player once he steps on the court.

He’s shot 47% this season in the French League with the majority of his shots coming away from the basket. He is long enough that he can rise over anybody in the league substantially, and will show an ability to knock down runner shots from 3-point territory off one foot. You also cannot play "Hack-a-Wemby." He is shooting over 81% from the free-throw line.

Those who have covered him have stated that his demeanor and maturity are off the charts for someone at 19 years of age. The son of two former athletes, with his dad Felix being a 6-6 long jumper and mother Elodie being a former hoops player, Wembanyama is grounded and ready for the next level.

He will come into San Antonio and be the centerpiece for a team that needs one, but also has a rising core of Keldon Johnson (23), Devin Vassell (22), Tre Jones (23), Malaki Branham (20) and Jeremy Sochan (19). With Popovich on the sideline, this makes for a fascinating NBA experiment, and it shouldn’t be long before we see the Spurs playing postseason basketball again.

Victor Wembanyama: all-time great or a 2K Create a Player gone wrong? | What's Wright?

2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller , SF, Alabama

Miller fits any roster well because the positional size and sho-making ability are on point. At 6-foot-9 and shooting over 38% from 3 in his lone season at Alabama, Miller is a multi-level scorer who averaged 19 points and eight rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide, who were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On the defensive end, his length allows him to impact the game, and he’s very switchable onto guards. The rebounding ability is also impressive, as he found ways to consistently produce for his team in the challenging Southeastern Conference. He has modeled his game after Paul George , and the playmaking skill set that he possesses does not get discussed enough. The biggest on-court question for Miller is whether he can build up his body strength as well as clean up his footwork.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

