National Basketball Association
2023-24 NBA odds: Detroit Pistons lines, loss tracker
National Basketball Association

2023-24 NBA odds: Detroit Pistons lines, loss tracker

Published Dec. 16, 2023 12:58 p.m. ET

Detroit has a problem: Simply put, it can't win a game. 

After starting the season 2-1, the Pistons are in the midst of a 22-game losing streak. 

It's the longest losing streak in franchise history, with Detroit losing by an average of 10 points per game during the streak.

In 2010-11, the season after LeBron James left Cleveland for Miami, the Cavaliers lost an NBA record 26 consecutive games. They would finish that season with a record of 19-63. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013-14, the Philadelphia 76ers tied the Cavs' record with 26 straight defeats, and also finished the season 19-63. 

Three other teams across three different seasons have tallied 23 straight losses: the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats. 

Will the Pistons be the fourth team to reach 23?  

Detroit travels to take on Milwaukee on Saturday night, the second night of a back-to-back, having lost in Philly on Friday night. 

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucks as 17-point favorites. 

Let's take a look at the losing streak in its entirety.

PISTON'S CURRENT LOSING STREAK:

Oct. 30 @ OKC, 124-112 L
Nov. 1 vs. POR, 110-101 L
Nov. 2 @ NO, 125-116 L
Nov. 5 vs. PHX, 120-106 L
Nov. 6 vs. GS, 120-109 L
Nov. 8 @ MIL, 120-118 L
Nov. 10 vs. PHI, 114-106 L
Nov. 12 @ CHI, 119-108 L
Nov. 14 vs. ATL, 126-120 L
Nov. 17 @ CLE, 108-100 L
Nov. 19 @ TOR, 142-113 L
Nov. 20 vs. DEN, 107-103 L
Nov. 24 @ IND, 136-113 L
Nov. 27 vs. WAS, 126-107 L
Nov. 29 vs. LAL, 133-107 L
Nov. 30 @ NYK, 118-112 L
Dec. 2 vs. CLE, 110-101 L
Dec. 6 vs. MEM, 116-102 L
Dec. 8 @ ORL, 123-91 L
Dec. 11 vs. IND, 131-123 L
Dec. 13 vs. PHI, 129-111 L
Dec. 15 @ PHI, 124-92 L

PISTONS' NEXT 5 GAMES:

Dec. 16 @ MIL (-17)
Dec. 18 @ ATL
Dec. 21 vs. UTA
Dec. 23 @ BKN
Dec. 26 vs. BKN

Will the Pistons get their first win since the end of October before the New Year? Or tie the NBA record for consecutive losses? Check back on FOX Sports for updates.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 76ers, Daryl Morey agree to multi-year extension

76ers, Daryl Morey agree to multi-year extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes