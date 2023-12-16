2023-24 NBA odds: Detroit Pistons lines, loss tracker
Detroit has a problem: Simply put, it can't win a game.
After starting the season 2-1, the Pistons are in the midst of a 22-game losing streak.
It's the longest losing streak in franchise history, with Detroit losing by an average of 10 points per game during the streak.
In 2010-11, the season after LeBron James left Cleveland for Miami, the Cavaliers lost an NBA record 26 consecutive games. They would finish that season with a record of 19-63.
In 2013-14, the Philadelphia 76ers tied the Cavs' record with 26 straight defeats, and also finished the season 19-63.
Three other teams across three different seasons have tallied 23 straight losses: the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats.
Will the Pistons be the fourth team to reach 23?
Detroit travels to take on Milwaukee on Saturday night, the second night of a back-to-back, having lost in Philly on Friday night.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucks as 17-point favorites.
Let's take a look at the losing streak in its entirety.
PISTON'S CURRENT LOSING STREAK:
Oct. 30 @ OKC, 124-112 L
Nov. 1 vs. POR, 110-101 L
Nov. 2 @ NO, 125-116 L
Nov. 5 vs. PHX, 120-106 L
Nov. 6 vs. GS, 120-109 L
Nov. 8 @ MIL, 120-118 L
Nov. 10 vs. PHI, 114-106 L
Nov. 12 @ CHI, 119-108 L
Nov. 14 vs. ATL, 126-120 L
Nov. 17 @ CLE, 108-100 L
Nov. 19 @ TOR, 142-113 L
Nov. 20 vs. DEN, 107-103 L
Nov. 24 @ IND, 136-113 L
Nov. 27 vs. WAS, 126-107 L
Nov. 29 vs. LAL, 133-107 L
Nov. 30 @ NYK, 118-112 L
Dec. 2 vs. CLE, 110-101 L
Dec. 6 vs. MEM, 116-102 L
Dec. 8 @ ORL, 123-91 L
Dec. 11 vs. IND, 131-123 L
Dec. 13 vs. PHI, 129-111 L
Dec. 15 @ PHI, 124-92 L
PISTONS' NEXT 5 GAMES:
Dec. 16 @ MIL (-17)
Dec. 18 @ ATL
Dec. 21 vs. UTA
Dec. 23 @ BKN
Dec. 26 vs. BKN
Will the Pistons get their first win since the end of October before the New Year? Or tie the NBA record for consecutive losses? Check back on FOX Sports for updates.
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Timberwolves overtake top spot from Celtics
Draymond Green’s suspension is a symptom, not the cause of the Warriors' woes
NBA Roundtable: Which teams will be active during trade season?
