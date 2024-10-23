Major League Baseball Yankees-Dodgers: Ranking the 24 best players of the 2024 World Series Updated Oct. 23, 2024 2:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's been 11 years since the top seeds from each league met in the World Series. It's arguably been decades since the Fall Classic featured this much star power.

While the perennial All-Stars will attract most of the headlines, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers each feature deep rosters that will be needed to triumph in their coming showdown.

Taking both the regular season and this postseason into account, FOX Sports MLB experts Rowan Kavner and Deesha Thosar ranked the top 24 players competing in the 2024 World Series.

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, designated hitter

Unable to pitch this season, baseball's most unique talent found another way to make history with 54 homers and 59 stolen bases. Ohtani ended the regular season with 12 hits in his last 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position, then carried that clutch production into his first career postseason, where he is 6-for-9 in those spots. He had more hits (eight) and walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven) in the NLCS and has a .934 OPS overall this October. He joined the Dodgers for the chance to win championships. Now, MLB's grandest stage beckons. — Kavner

2. Juan Soto, New York Yankees, right fielder

The top three on this list came so close in our voting that it goes to show how tight these top offenses will be in this showdown. What makes this one interesting is that Soto actually didn't play against the Dodgers this year; he was sidelined with left forearm inflammation when they came to the Bronx in June. Soto's absence was sorely missed — the Dodgers outscored the Yankees 17-10 in the three-game series — but his 203 wRC+ this postseason indicates he'll make up for it in the Fall Classic. — Thosar

3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, center fielder

With the narrative of his playoff slump behind him, Judge came up big in the ALCS with a game-tying home run in Game 4, and it looks like he's just getting started. Judge, born in Linden, California will have a ton of family, including his parents, coming to the World Series in Los Angeles. The presumptive AL MVP will want to show off at what he has described as one of his favorite places to play — after New York, that is. — Thosar

4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, right fielder

Remember when we were talking about Betts' postseason struggles? That feels like a thing of the past now for the former MVP, whose hundreds of swings per day seem to have gotten him right. He was 3-for-44 over his previous 12 postseason games when he broke out with a homer and two hits in Game 3 of the NLDS. Now, he is hitting .342 with four homers and a 1.182 OPS over his past nine playoff games. Most importantly, he is consistently making opponents pay any time they pitch around Ohtani. There's nowhere for pitchers to hide. — Kavner

5. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees, designated hitter

Completing the Yankees' problematic trifecta, Stanton turns into a different player when October rolls around because, in his words, he "wants a ring" and he isn't going to be satisfied until he gets it. Looking at the ALCS MVP trophy and declaring that it doesn't mean anything to him, because he wants the next one, is the kind of mentality that has carried the Yankees to the biggest stage in baseball. He homered in each of the final three games of the ALCS. Will he win the World Series MVP award next? — Thosar

6. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees, starting pitcher

The Yankees' veteran right-hander is inarguably the best pitcher in the World Series, so it's only right that he's the first arm to show up in our player rankings, too. This will be Cole's second time pitching in the Fall Classic, and his first time since Soto hit home runs off him in back-to-back World Series starts in 2019. Good thing for Cole that the generational slugger and the reigning Cy Young winner are on the same team now. — Thosar

7. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers, first baseman

He'd probably find his way higher than seventh on this list under normal circumstances. When Freeman sprained his ankle on Sept. 26, doctors told him it was probably a 4-6 week injury. Nine days later, he was in the Dodgers' lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS. He gritted through the pain, missing only one game of the series and somehow posting a .353 batting average through his first five games of October. But his production halted in the NLCS, and he missed two of the final three games of the series. Is a week of rest enough to get him back to form? — Kavner

8. Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers, left fielder

Hernández built a penchant for coming through in the biggest moments in his first season in Los Angeles, and that was never more apparent than in the NLDS, when his grand slam in Game 3 turned what should have been a rout into a nail-biter and his homer in a do-or-die Game 5 helped the Dodgers move forward. The NLCS, however, was a different story. His swing looked out of sorts while going hitless through his first five games of the series before he broke out with two hits in the Game 6 clincher. The Dodgers will have to hope that gets him going again. — Kavner

9. Carlos Rodón, New York Yankees, starting pitcher

The latter arm of the Yankees' 1-2 punch has looked much better in his outings since he managed to control his emotions on the mound after a ALDS Game 1 start that quickly spiraled out of his hands. Rodón said, back in June when the Yankees hosted the Dodgers, it crossed his mind that the meeting might be a World Series preview. He's looking forward to facing Ohtani and going deep into his start for New York. — Thosar

10. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers, starting pitcher

How much confidence will June 7 in the Bronx give Yamamoto in the World Series? On that day, he featured his slider more than ever before and fired seven scoreless innings in his best start of his first season stateside. There was some thought, however, that the pitch might have also contributed to the shoulder strain that would sideline him soon after for nearly three months. He has not gone more than five innings since that outing, but even in short stints, he has proven this postseason to be effective. He picked the slider back up his last time out and struck out eight in 4.1 innings in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Mets. Can he replicate his success with the pitch against the Yankees again? — Kavner

11. Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers, third baseman

At one point in the NLCS, Muncy set a new single-season postseason record reaching base 12 consecutive times up. His ability to work counts, draw walks and do damage when he gets something in the zone is maybe the best example of what makes this Dodgers' lineup so dangerous, even beyond the MVPs at the top. After an oblique and rib issue eliminated three months of his season, he picked up where he left off prior to the injury and finished the season with an .852 OPS. Muncy led all players in the LCS with 11 walks and also homered twice. — Kavner

12. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers, catcher

After a difficult second half, the playoffs have been a similar struggle at the plate for the All-Star catcher. Smith is 6-for-38 with seven walks this postseason, but he has made his hits count. He homered in the first of back-to-back elimination games for the Dodgers in the NLDS and helped send his team to the World Series with another home run in Game 6 of the NLCS, giving him a little momentum moving forward and providing a reminder that he is still one of the best catchers in baseball. — Kavner

13. Jack Flaherty, Los Angeles Dodgers, starting pitcher

Will the Dodgers get the version of Flaherty who tossed seven scoreless innings against the Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS? Or will they get the version with diminished velocity who surrendered eight runs and didn't strike anyone out his last time out in Game 5? The deadline addition has been a vital piece for the Dodgers' ravaged rotation, but considering Flaherty's importance to his team, the answer to that question could determine whether the Dodgers are celebrating their franchise's eighth championship. — Kavner

14. Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees, second baseman

Talk about an unsung hero. After a midseason benching for his lackadaisical play, including too many fielding errors to count at second base, Torres really turned his season around in September and hasn't looked back. Hitting leadoff in front of Soto, Judge, and Stanton, Torres has a .832 OPS along with nine runs scored in nine playoff games this year. He's served as a terrific tablesetter in October, when it has finally come together for the soon-to-be free agent. — Thosar

15. Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers, shortstop

"When we got him, we said NLCS MVP or bust," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman quipped after the under-the-radar midseason addition led all players in the LCS with 11 hits and tied Corey Seager's 2020 NLCS record with 11 RBI. When the Dodgers acquired Edman at the deadline, they couldn't have imagined he'd be knocking in four runs in the clean-up spot in the NLCS clincher. But they did envision a versatile defender who could play multiple spots and lengthen the lineup, which is what he has done. His ability to play both center and shortstop has been crucial with Miguel Rojas banged up. The offensive production is a major bonus. — Kavner

16. Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees, shortstop

The Yankees shortstop played in 160 games this year and his ability to post has been invaluable to the Yankees – even if his bat wasn't where the club wanted it to be. Fortunately for New York, Volpe has looked much better at the plate in October, batting .429 (6-for-14) with a 1.029 OPS in his past four games. Even though this is all a small sample size within Volpe's first-career trip to the playoffs, his ability to step up when the lights are brightest has mattered a great deal to this Yankees lineup. — Thosar

17. Luke Weaver, New York Yankees, relief pitcher

The Yankees reliever with a 6-foot-2, 183-pound wiry frame has suddenly become one of the most important players on the roster as the team gets ready for the NL's most lethal offense. Having just jumped into closer duties in September and bringing four career saves into October, Weaver completed his first five appearances without a blemish. The Yankees are now betting the house on Weaver to deliver the most critical lockdown performances of the journeyman's nine-year career to date. — Thosar

18. Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers, second baseman

The Dodgers' Mr. October is living up to the moniker again. A career .238 hitter known more for his ability to help defensively across the diamond, Hernández continues to transform into someone entirely different this time of year. After going deep twice this postseason, he now has 15 career playoff home runs — the same number as Aaron Judge and Babe Ruth. Albert Pujols, David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez are the only players in baseball history to log a higher career postseason OPS than Hernández (.889) in at least 75 playoff games. — Kavner



19. Blake Treinen, Los Angeles Dodgers, relief pitcher

He's no longer pumping fastballs in the high-90s the way he did prior to the shoulder surgery that wiped out his 2023 season, but he has demonstrated that his pitch mix can still be just as nasty a few ticks down. His sweeper-sinker pairing is one of the most effective in baseball — opponents struck out 37 times and registered just nine hits against his sweeper this year — and his ability to miss bats hasn't been compromised in his return. He threw the final two innings to send the Dodgers to the World Series and has allowed just one run in eight innings this postseason. — Kavner

20. Jazz Chisholm, New York Yankees, third baseman

Chisholm was one of the most important trade pieces of the summer and his immediate hot start in the Bronx energized a Yankees team that was in need of a spark at the time. He remains a key glue guy in the clubhouse now, his youthful personality seemingly bringing out the best in other, quieter guys like Volpe. Chisholm has yet to find his signature moment in his third-career trip to the playoffs this year, but as one of the Yankees' fastest runners, he's still a threat every time he gets on base. — Thosar

21. Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees, first baseman

As Aaron Boone noted after Rizzo returned from injury in the playoffs, the veteran first baseman has been performing even better than what the Yankees expected. Rizzo has made playing with fractured fingers look easy, and his experience on how to navigate the World Series — and win it, like he did for the 2016 Cubs — still makes him one of top players of any postseason roster this October. — Thosar

22. Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees, starting pitcher

The right-hander from University Of South Carolina tends to fly under the radar on this star-studded Yankees roster, but that doesn't make him any less consequential on a team needing these final four wins for a championship. Schmidt might even see his start day moved up to Game 2 in Los Angeles in place of Rodón, because the Dodgers hit lefties so well and Schmidt undoubtedly has the mental stamina to block out the pressures of pitching on the road. He isn't talked about enough, but Schmidt's many assets, including a 50% ground-ball rate this October, are essential in this race to the title. — Thosar

23. Evan Phillips, Los Angeles Dodgers, relief pitcher

This was the most up-and-down season for Phillips since he joined the Dodgers in 2021 and became one of MLB's most reliable relievers. After logging a 2.73 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in the first half, he had a 4.68 ERA and 1.32 WHIP after the break. However, Phillips ended the regular season with just one run allowed in his final six appearances and has carried that momentum into October, again serving as one of Dave Roberts' most trusted leverage options. Phillips has not allowed a run in five appearances this postseason and is holding hitters to a .130 average, which is especially notable when he's consistently facing the opponent's top threats. — Kavner

24. Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees, relief pitcher

The Yankees' high-energy reliever famously used to drink five Red Bulls and two cups of coffee a day, so it's a miracle that he's still a viable option in this Yankees bullpen. But, more than that, Kahnle will enter his first career World Series appearance having just recorded a huge save for New York in Game 4 of the ALCS while Weaver was down. After recording a 2.11 ERA in 50 regular-season outings, Kahnle has yet to allow a run in seven innings this October, proving to be a key piece of the Yankees' postseason puzzle. — Thosar

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

