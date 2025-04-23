Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Cubs-Dodgers was wild from start to walk-off finish Published Apr. 23, 2025 10:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Cubs walk it off in wild game vs. Dodgers

On Tuesday night, the Cubs and Dodgers played a serious back-and-forth game that just wouldn't let up. The Dodgers kicked off the scoring almost immediately, with center fielder Tommy Edman hitting a three-run homer in the top of the first inning.

The Cubs responded with their own burst of scoring in the bottom of the frame: Seiya Suzuki doubled in a pair, Dansby Swanson tripled him home, Pete Crow-Armstrong then doubled Swanson in, and finally, Miguel Amaya singled to make it 5-3 Chicago after one.

It just kept going from there. Andy Pages made it 5-4 with a homer in the second. Crow-Armstrong added a homer in the fifth, putting the Cubs up 7-4. Will Smith answered with a solo shot in the next inning. And then things blew open again in the seventh: the Dodgers scored through a fielder's choice, a double, a sac fly, and another double to go up 10-7.

The Cubs would answer over the next couple of innings — a Kyle Tucker dinger, Amaya adding another RBI with a solo shot — to tie things up and send the game to extra innings. There, Ian Happ ended it all with a single, of all things.

In a game with as many homers and doubles and big hits as this one had, a walk-off single might seem a little underwhelming, but hey. Maybe everyone's bats were just tired by the 11th.

And how'd the other Chicago team do?

Most baseball teams are a little unlucky. It's just the nature of a game where failure is the defining trait. Even when you do things right sometimes, it's just not going to work out for one reason or another.

The White Sox are not a good team. They set the modern loss record in 2024 with 121 defeats, and didn't attempt to fix much of anything over the offseason, then suffered a rash of injuries early on just like they did a year ago. Which is one way of saying that it's not surprising that they entered play on Tuesday with a record of 5-17, on pace for even more losses than the 2024 team. It's early, yes, but 2024 looms large, and those 17 losses are already in the bank. Well, 18, after Tuesday night's game, where the whole thing about luck came into play:

The White Sox could very well have won this game against the rival Twins, but Byron Buxton ranged from left-ish-center to right-center, dove, fully extended, and kept that from happening with one gorgeous grab. So many center fielders wouldn't even have gotten close enough for the dive, never mind make the catch, but, Byron Buxton. So it goes, Chicago.

It's been that kind of Rockies season

The Rockies have been struggling to begin the 2025 season as well, and entered Tuesday's game against the Royals with a 4-17 record. They, too, saw a glimmer of hope late in their game, when a bases-clearing double by Jacob Stallings — a bases-clearing double hit on the Rockies' final strike of the game! — put them ahead 3-2.

It was not to be. The Royals came up in the bottom of the ninth, totally unfazed from this unfortunate turn of events. Salvador Perez singled. Maikel Garcia then doubled, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. Michael Massey then tied things up with a sacrifice fly, forcing extras, where a bases-loaded single by Freddy Fermin would give Kansas City the W. A harsh roller coaster night for both of the teams at the bottom of the standings, but hey: exhilarating wins for the Twins and Royals.

There are unfortunate losses like the above where things just don't work out, even if they seem like they might, and then there are sloppy ones. The Yankees were up 2-0 on the Guardians in the sixth inning until… whatever went down here happened.

The Guardians just so happened to be going for a double steal at the same time that Mark Leiter Jr. threw a wild pitch. So, instead of runners at second and third, Steven Kwan just kept going until he scored, and Nolan Jones rounded second and ended up on third. Bless you Gameday for the description of what happened next: "Kyle Manzardo doubles (3) on a line drive to center fielder Cody Bellinger, deflected by right fielder Aaron Judge. Nolan Jones scores." And that would end up being game, as Cleveland held the Yankees off the rest of the way.

Baseball! It can be very cruel.

It can also be delightful

Take a bow, Jeremy Peña.

