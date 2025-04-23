Major League Baseball Bryce Harper enlisted Trea Turner for successful gender reveal Published Apr. 23, 2025 5:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bryce Harper's very public gender reveal for his fourth child had more moving parts than you might have initially imagined. You see, the reveal – which was staged on April 14, in Philadelphia in front of a home Phillies' crowd – was also a surprise for Harper himself. Harper and his wife, Kayla, roped in Phillies' teammate Trea Turner to make it all work and ensure that both parents got to participate in the reveal.

Turner, per a story shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, was in contact with the Harpers' doctor. Turner had two custom bats in his possession – one blue, one pink – and, after receiving a text revealing the child's gender, brought the blue bat to Bryce Harper, who would then use it in the game that evening. Clark also included photos that Kayla Harper had shared with him, showing both Turner surprising the father-to-be, and Kayla's own reaction upon seeing her husband come to the plate, blue bat in hand.

The baby boy will be the Harpers' fourth child, growing a family that already includes Krew, Brooklyn and Kamryn. Maybe we'll get another in-game moment with Trea Turner's help when it's time to share the name of this fourth child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share