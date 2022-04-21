Major League Baseball MLB odds: Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Astros lead pennant futures 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With two weeks down in the MLB season, it's time for futures bettors to take a look at the lines in the pennant races for both the leagues.

Will the Houston Astros — winners of three of the last five AL pennants — continue their recent stranglehold on the American League? Can the New York Yankees recapture the winning ways of the Derek Jeter years? Will the Los Angeles Dodgers, NL favorites, live up to the lofty expectations hoisted upon them this season?

These lines will move several times before the season's end, but let's take a look at the pennant odds for both leagues as we head into the first inning break of the season (with all odds via FOX Bet).

2022 AMERICAN LEAGUE ODDS*

Toronto Blue Jays: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Houston Astros: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Chicago White Sox: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

New York Yankees: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Tampa Bay Rays: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Boston Red Sox: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Los Angeles Angels: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Seattle Mariners: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Minnesota Twins: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Detroit Tigers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Cleveland Guardians: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Texas Rangers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kansas City Royals: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Oakland Athletics: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Baltimore Orioles: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

*odds as of 4/21/2022

2022 NATIONAL LEAGUE ODDS*

Los Angeles Dodgers: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

New York Mets: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Atlanta Braves: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Milwaukee Brewers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

San Diego Padres: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

San Francisco Giants: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Saint Louis Cardinals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Miami Marlins: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Chicago Cubs: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cincinnati Reds: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Washington Nationals: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Colorado Rockies: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1260 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1260 total)

*odds as of 4/21/2022

- The Los Angeles Dodgers (+225), who have a ton of talented pitchers to go along with their bats, make up arguably the best roster in baseball. And after winning 106 games last season, they were expected to be even better in 2022. 11 games into the season, the team has the best record in baseball, so it's no wonder they are the betting favorites in the NL.

- The American League lines are tight with the Blue Jays (+400), Astros (+450), White Sox (+500) and Yankees (+550) sharing very close odds with the Rays right behind. Houston has run roughshod over the league recently, but the sportsbooks clearly see a tight race on the horizon. No one has separated themselves from the pack within the first two weeks, so expect swings depending on whichever team is running hot or cold — providing opportunities to lock in good value.

- The St. Louis Cardinals (+1200) offer good value given their hot start and playoff pedigree. If they can survive a few pitching injuries and get healthy by midseason, the red birds have the ability to make things interesting down the stretch.

