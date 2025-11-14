MLB Free Agency: Biggest Needs for all 30 Teams

Eyeing a World Series title? Want to make a postseason push? Just field a competitive team? Every MLB team is going to want to address some roster questions in the offseason.

Let's take stock of all 30 teams, going by division, and what's the main issue they'll want to address with free agency in full effect. And while you're at it, check out who we think are the top 30 free agents of the offseason.

JUMP TO: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West

AL EAST

The Blue Jays will aim to run it back and reach the World Series after their Game 7 heartbreak. The Yankees want to re-sign a key offensive piece. The Red Sox need to settle things down and shore up some pitching. The Rays will return to their home stadium and will look for some normalcy. The Orioles should build on a young and promising lineup that’s due for a bounce-back season. READ MORE

NL EAST

The Mets spent big last offseason but couldn't reach October baseball. The Phillies took the division crown and looked poised for a World Series run but fell short once again. Both teams are expected to headline the NL East next season, but three other teams — the Marlins, Braves, and Nationals — will try to build toward making the division race a bit more interesting. READ MORE

AL CENTRAL

The Tigers somehow survived a historic second-half collapse and qualified for the playoffs, only to lose in the American League Division Series. The Guardians had one of the most improbable runs to clinch the division. The Royals are one or two impact players away from making a playoff appearance. The Twins still haven't demonstrated whether they’re fielding a competitive team next year, and the White Sox… Well, they’ll be better than they were a year ago. READ MORE

NL CENTRAL

The Brewers are all-in on their competitive window after a sensational season. The Cubs made it to the postseason, but will they take another big swing on top talent this winter? Then there's the Reds offense, which has a slugging problem. The Cardinals are starting a new era and going back to the foundational basics. And the Pirates, with the fourth-lowest payroll in baseball, have to prove they’ll be aggressive enough to build around their star ace. READ MORE

AL WEST

The Mariners will try to turn their ALCS heartbreak into championship fuel. The Astros are hungry to get back into contention after missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years. The Rangers desperately need their once-powerful offense to find success again while their All-Star starting pitchers are still dealing. The Athletics have a West Sacramento problem. And the Angels, once again, are facing significant challenges to build a winning club. READ MORE

NL WEST

The Dodgers won the World Series again and are going for a three-peat. The Padres are under pressure to revamp their starting rotation against the backdrop of a potential sale of the franchise. The Giants might have something special cooking, but they'll need to sign some intriguing pickups. The D-backs will have to work hard and get creative to address their roster flaws. And the Rockies will re-examine their rebuild with fresh eyes. READ MORE

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

