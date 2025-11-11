MLB Free Agency: Biggest Needs For Guardians, Tigers, Royals, Twins, White Sox

The Guardians were the only team with a negative run differential in this year's postseason, pointing to a vulnerable area that needs to be addressed. The Tigers somehow survived a historic second-half collapse and qualified for the playoffs, only to lose to the Seattle Mariners in the 15th inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The Royals are one or two impact players away from making a playoff run for just the second time since their 2015 championship. The Twins still haven't demonstrated whether they’re fielding a competitive team next year, and the White Sox… Well, they’ll be better than they were a year ago.

After tackling the needs of the East, our series continues with the American League Central. Here are the biggest needs for a division that's no longer considered a laughingstock, but still has plenty of work to do:

Teams are listed in order of their records, best to worst, in the 2025 season.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

Biggest need: Offensive boost

The Guardians’ 3.9 runs per game this year were ranked 28th in MLB, better only than the Rockies and Pirates. And they still finished first in the division! Even so, for a lineup led by Jose Ramirez, who is consistently one of the game’s best hitters, outscoring only Colorado and Pittsburgh is preposterous. "Guards Ball," or similar to the contact-driven style of offense we saw from the Toronto Blue Jays in their loud run to the World Series, works better when there is some level of consistent power involved. And, like the Jays, it would help if the Guardians doubled their payroll.

Alas, there are no indications that Cleveland will run a payroll that’s higher than the $90–100 million range it’s been comfortable with in recent years. But there should still be some financial flexibility for free agents or trades heading into the 2026 season. The Guardians can attempt to address their lack of threats at the plate by adding a right-handed bat or two to their lefty-heavy lineup. I’m skeptical that they would pay lavishly for free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, and though he would significantly improve their offense, that’s a splashy move Cleveland typically hesitates to make. It’s more likely they will promote their No. 2 overall prospect, outfielder Chase DeLauter, who hits for both average and power, but his injury history is worth keeping an eye on.

DETROIT TIGERS

Biggest need: Starting pitching (if keeping Tarik Skubal)

Anything and everything the Tigers do this offseason will have the Skubal Decision looming all over it. He has expressed his interest in wanting to make Detroit a baseball city again. He is the current face of their franchise. The Tigers are an up-and-coming organization with legitimate World Series chances when Skubal is leading the rotation. He belongs in Detroit long-term, but will the Tigers ever pay him what he’s worth? The two sides are reportedly far apart in negotiations for an extension, and now the soon-to-be repeat Cy Young award winner looks all but certain to enter free agency next offseason, if not, become a trade-deadline candidate in July.

So if the Tigers aren’t blown away by an enticing trade package (think: king’s ransom) for Skubal this winter, they can go ahead and plan for another year of contention with him in 2026. If that’s the case, they need starting-pitching help behind their ace. Going after left-handed free agent Ranger Suarez would create a terrific 1-2 punch in the rotation. Detroit has room in the payroll to add a top-tier starter, unless they’re allocating that money toward their corner-infield holes. Like last offseason, Alex Bregman is a free agent again and the Tigers could once again be finalists for the veteran third baseman.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Biggest need: Thump from outfielders

The Royals rotation — led by Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic, and friends — is built to win now. The Royals have to improve their offense to supplement that strong starting-pitching staff. They can start by building around a core group of hitters — including Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Maikel Garcia — that patrols the infield. The Royals need more thump in the lineup from their outfielders, with a clear need at a corner position. Kansas City outfielders ranked last in MLB in on-base percentage and slugging, and 29th in batting average this year.

Since the Royals have a surplus of starters and catching depth in the farm system, it’s possible they’ll focus on trades to improve those mediocre numbers. But it’s not as if they flash a payroll that’s in the basement next to the Marlins, A’s, White Sox, or Pirates. The Royals can certainly afford to shop for an outfielder on the market, where someone like free agent Cody Bellinger could make an impact. And, in a division as unpredictable as the AL Central, they have to go for it. Adding an impact bat could make them the favorites to win the division next year.

MINNESOTA TWINS

Biggest need: Relief pitchers

Are the Twins going into a rebuild after gutting the team at the trade deadline this year? Or are they actually trying to be competitive and aiming to fill a significant number of roster holes for next year? As of now, it’s unclear. But Twins fans deserve some hope for the future, so let’s presume it’s the latter, and Minnesota will take on the challenge of addressing its roster weaknesses. That starts with adding to a bullpen that lost closer Jhoan Duran and more relievers in Louis Varland, Griffin Jax, Brock Stewart and Danny Coulombe as part of July’s fire sale.

There’s a ton of opportunity to rebuild here, if only because the Twins are essentially starting from scratch. They can transform one of their many starting pitchers into a relief arm, like they did with Jax and Varland. But, even if they go that route, it’s hard to imagine the Twins going through the offseason without at least one outside addition, either through trade or free agency. No, a deal for Edwin Diaz isn’t expected. But, as the hot stove season progresses, there will be a handful of mid- to low-tier free-agent relievers who will get squeezed into accepting deals.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

Biggest need: Pitching in starting and relief

The White Sox won 19 more games this year than they did last year. Sure, they still finished with 102 losses in 2025, but they genuinely looked like a slightly better-than mediocre baseball team in the second half of the season. They almost finished with a .500 record in July, falling just one win short of that achievement. All of which to say, there were at times flashes of encouragement from the White Sox this year. It appears we are past their infamous 2024 season, where they recorded the most losses (121) in modern MLB history.

To continue in their rebuild, they could finally trade outfielder Luis Robert Jr. after years of speculation, rid themselves of his $20 million salary, and put it to better use in the pitching staff. Chicago needs more veteran arms in the rotation and bullpen to help offset the workload of their younger pitchers. These don’t necessarily need to be quality arms. But innings-eaters will help simplify the development of top left-handed prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, since both pitchers are expected to be promoted in 2026.