MLB Free Agency: Biggest Needs for Phillies, Mets, Marlins, Braves, Nationals

The Mets spent big last offseason but couldn't reach October baseball. The Phillies looked poised for a World Series run but fell short once again.

Both teams are expected to headline the NL East next season, but three other teams — the Marlins, Braves, and Nationals — will try to build toward making the division race a bit more interesting.

After tackling the American League East , our series continues with the NL East. Here are the biggest needs for a star-studded division that boasts multiple World Series contenders:

Teams are listed in order of their records, best to worst, in the 2025 season.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Biggest need: Re-signing Kyle Schwarber

Given the lack of a clear replacement for Schwarber — really, there is no replacing the 56-home run season he just put up — keeping the 33-year-old in Philly is undoubtedly the team’s biggest need this winter. We’ve been mentioning the possibility of the Phillies’ championship window closing for years now, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is finally at that crossroads. Letting Schwarber walk away would signal the first domino falling. Paying what is expected to be a long-term nine-figure contract would help keep that window open.

Still, Dombrowski has to make more decisions regarding the uncertainty of his roster beyond Schwarber — though he is the club’s biggest priority. Catcher J.T. Realmuto and left-hander Ranger Suarez are also free agents. Zack Wheeler’s availability going forward is in question after his thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Bryce Harper was reportedly "hurt" by Dombrowski’s comments on his 2025 performance, which the two-time MVP interpreted as trade speculation. So, yes, there’s a lot going on in Philly. But the core has won the division in back-to-back seasons now, before being eliminated in the NLDS in both years. With a few shrewd moves, the Phillies still have a chance at winning the World Series, but it starts with bringing back their elite designated hitter.

NEW YORK METS

Biggest need: Starting pitching

The Juan-Soto powered Mets, with all their championship dreams and Big-Apple bragging rights over their crosstown rivals, walked into the 2025 season without a true ace. Flashing a $342 million payroll without a top-tier reliable starting pitcher was an indefensible miscalculation. President of baseball operations David Stearns cannot make that same mistake again. Fixing the club’s weak rotation is a significant task, but a savvy trade or two could be the answer.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta reuniting with Stearns in Queens would be a good fit, but the Brewers picked up his $8 million team option, making him a steal after his 33-start, 2.70 ERA season. It would now be surprising if Milwaukee was willing to part with Peralta. Then there’s the possibility of a Tarik Skubal trade. If the Mets are willing to put together an extremely attractive trade package that involves emptying out the top talent in their farm system, Skubal is exactly the type of elite ace that the rotation needs to build around long-term. Otherwise, the Mets should be shopping at the top of the free-agent market for arms like Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Michael King. But it's important to note that the Amazins haven’t had an ace since Jacob deGrom departed in free agency for the Texas Rangers. They need a long-term solution, not a temporary bandage.

MIAMI MARLINS

Biggest need: First base

The Marlins are coming off a largely successful season with a ton of encouraging developments within their still-young, still-rebuilding roster. They had breakout offensive performances from Kyle Stowers and Jakob Marsee. They weren’t even mathematically eliminated from postseason contention until the final week of the regular season. They won 17 more games in 2025 than they did in 2024, jumping from last to third place in the division in that span. It was a better year than most expected from the Fish, and they have a real shot at getting into the expanded playoffs in 2026.

To do so, they will need to find an upgrade at first base, preferably a right-handed power bat to balance out their lefty-heavy lineup. It’s unclear if the Marlins will spend more than usual this offseason after promoting Gabe Kapler to general manager under president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. I’m expecting Miami to be in the market for a mid- to low-tier free agent first baseman, rather than going for Pete Alonso or Josh Naylor at the top end. Someone like Rhys Hoskins could make sense for the Marlins. Hoskins slashed .237/.332/.416 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI in 90 games for the Brewers, and he’s likely to land a one- or two-year deal at a reasonable price range that should fall under $20 million.

ATLANTA BRAVES

Biggest need: Shortstop

Before Ha-Seong Kim somewhat surprisingly declined his $16 million player option, I would’ve said starting pitching was the Braves’ biggest need. And while Atlanta still has hopes of re-signing Kim, they at least have competition now – with top playoff contenders like the Yankees and Blue Jays expected to be in the mix to solve their middle-infield vacancies this offseason. So now, the Braves’ biggest priority this winter is signing a shortstop. Their in-house option, Nick Allen, was excellent in the dirt with his glove. But his .535 OPS isn’t going to cut it.

It’s a thin market for shortstops this winter, with Miguel Rojas’ 4.5 WAR leading the short list of free agents. After Rojas, there’s only Bo Bichette, Kim, and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa as far as quality middle-infield options. Bichette, of course, provides the best bat among that group. But it’s unlikely the Braves are willing to pay for his exorbitant price tag. If they are, then it would make more sense to move Bichette to second base, since he ranked last among all qualified shortstops with a -10 fielding run value in 2025. That way, they can shift Ozzie Albies to shortstop and solve their middle-infield problem. Otherwise, their best plan is probably to remain in the mix for Kim and bring him back on a pricier deal.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Biggest need: Developing their young stars

The Nationals have plenty of room in their payroll to shop for splashy free agents, but they’re not there yet. Still in a rebuild, their first-year president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and rookie manager Blake Butera will likely focus on upgrading various parts of their organization, including technology and analytics, before advertising Washington D.C. as a free-agent destination.

Rather than solving any major roster holes, it’s more important for the Nationals to continue developing their young stars to ensure they will have promising futures. That includes Dylan Crewes, C.J. Abrams, and even Daylen Lile after he posted a 137 OPS+ in his first 91 games in the big leagues this year. Their rebuild only works if those young hitters are taking positive steps forward. Wood, an All-Star in 2025, is about to enter his third year in the majors, and he could benefit from the Nationals adding a power hitter who will protect him in the lineup. Toboni has said his front office will focus on adding controllable starting pitchers, but with left-hander MacKenzie Gore expected to be on the move before he becomes available for arbitration next year, the Nats can look to secure a power-hitting first baseman in a potential trade for their southpaw.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.