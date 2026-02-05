What’s Next: Tigers Make Splash With Framber Valdez As Tarik Skubal Decision Looms

A week before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the top starter on the market is finally off the board.

On the same day the Tigers and ace Tarik Skubal underwent their historic arbitration hearing , the results of which have yet to be announced as of Wednesday night, Detroit added another former All-Star to pair alongside its Cy Young Award winner as they agreed to a three-year, $115 million contract with Framber Valdez.

The deal, which also pairs Valdez back with his former Astros manager, A.J. Hinch, reportedly includes an opt-out after the second season.

While Valdez didn’t get the number of years initially expected for a 32-year-old workhorse with three top-10 Cy Young Award finishes over the last four years, the $38.3 million average annual value represents a record for a left-handed pitcher. Valdez also had a qualifying offer attached, which means the Tigers will have to surrender a draft pick to sign him.

It’s the biggest deal Scott Harris has made since taking over as the Tigers’ president of baseball operations in September 2022 as he attempts to capitalize on what could be Skubal’s final season in Detroit and give the Tigers a rotation formidable enough to get beyond the ALDS, where they’ve fallen each of the last two seasons.

Last year, the Tigers got the eighth-fewest innings from their starters in MLB. Only three of their starters threw at least 100 innings. Of those three, only Skubal had an ERA under 3.80. Valdez, an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, should help across the board. He has thrown more than 175 innings in each of the last four seasons, has tallied an ERA under 3.70 each of the last six seasons and has the highest groundball rate of any pitcher with at least 100 starts since his debut season in 2018.

Since 2020, when Valdez became a full-time starter for Houston, he and Zack Wheeler are the only MLB starters to make at least 150 starts with an ERA under 3.30. Valdez’s 2022 season in Houston, when he went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA before registering a 1.44 ERA over four playoff starts, helped the Astros win a World Series title.

What’s Next for Valdez, Skubal and the Tigers

Tarik Skubal and the Tigers await the arbitration decision. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

In the first half of 2025, Valdez looked well on his way to another typically consistent season. He was 10-4 with a 2.75 ERA when the untimely drop-off arrived.

Valdez went 3-7 with a 5.20 ERA in the second half of his contract year. If that didn’t give teams pause this winter, perhaps his peculiar cross-up with catcher Cesar Salazar — and unsympathetic reaction afterward — did. Valdez finished the year with a 3.66 ERA, his highest mark in any season since becoming a full-time starter. Teams could look at that as a sign of regression or see the remarkable consistency required to consider that a down year. The Tigers, clearly, saw the latter.

While he doesn’t have the overall swing-and-miss stuff of an ace, the sinker-baller was still adept at missing barrels and keeping the ball on the ground, and his curveball got more strikeouts than any pitcher in baseball. Even without a great infield defense behind him in Detroit, he represents a clear upgrade.

It’s a significant expenditure for a Tigers team that, prior to the move, had done little to upgrade a roster that collapsed down the stretch last season. Detroit saw its 14-game lead in the division evaporate before limping into the playoffs as a wild-card team. This offseason, they brought back Gleyber Torres and Kyle Finnegan and gave one-year deals to pitchers Kenley Jansen and Drew Anderson, but they were mostly running it back. They still haven’t signed a free-agent position player after struggling to score runs down the stretch last year, though top prospects Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark could help at some point in 2026.

Valdez won’t change the offensive concerns, but he now gives the Tigers one of the best one-two starting pitcher punches in baseball — at least, for as long as their ace remains in Detroit. While the Tigers felt comfortable giving Valdez more than $38 million a year, they decided to go to arbitration with Skubal rather than give the reigning Cy Young Award winner the $32 million he sought.

Now, we wait to see whether Skubal will make $19 million or $32 million next season — and whether he finishes the year in Detroit or elsewhere.

What’s Next for the Astros

Tatsuya Imai signed with the Astros this offseason. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The dynasty is over, and now another member of their 2022 championship core is gone. But unlike the Kyle Tucker trade last season, this outcome was hardly a surprise after the Astros signed Tatsuya Imai and Ryan Weiss and traded for Pirates starter Mike Burrows earlier this winter.

Their rotation led by Hunter Brown is likely set; the bigger question is how they handle their infield logjam. Isaac Paredes and Carlos Correa can’t both be the starter at third base, but there's no clear spot to move one of them with All-Star Jeremy Peña at shortstop, Jose Altuve at second and Christian Walker, who signed for three years and $60 million last season, at first.

Surely, the Astros would like to keep Yordan Alvarez at DH as much as possible. So, with five infielders for four spots, will the Astros swing a trade before Opening Day?

What’s Next for Teams Eyeing Starting Pitching

Zac Gallen is arguably the best available pitcher in free agency. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Valdez was the most reliable starting pitcher left on the board, but options remain in free agency for teams seeking rotation depth.

They’ll likely turn their attention now to Zac Gallen, who finished third in Cy Young voting in 2023 before tailing off the past two years. He’s coming off career worsts in ERA (4.83) and strikeout rate (21.5) and surrendered a career-high 31 home runs last season — fourth most in MLB — but he progressed after the break, is only 30, has thrown more than 180 innings in three of the last four seasons and has the highest upside of the veteran arms still on the board, a group that includes Lucas Giolito, Chris Bassitt, Zack Littell, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

All it takes is one suitor to believe he can still tap back into his previously elite form and be a frontline arm. There are plenty of interesting teams — Orioles? Athletics? Padres? Braves? — who could use one.