What’s Next: Reds Reunite With Eugenio Suárez As Mariners Add An All-Star

Four years after getting traded from the Reds to the Mariners, Eugenio Suarez is now going from Seattle back to Cincinnati.

Suárez, who’s coming off an All-Star season in which he led all third basemen with 49 homers, was the top slugger remaining on the market, yet it only cost the light-hitting Reds $15 million for one season (plus a $16 million mutual option in 2027) to secure the 34-year-old's services. The Reds needed the pop after finishing 21st in home runs last season while getting just 14 home runs combined from all of their third basemen.

The only other time Suárez matched his 2025 home run total was six years ago in Cincinnati, where he first established himself as one of the best power threats at his position. The Reds are hoping to see more of the same with this year's reunion.

In 2025, Suárez mashed 36 home runs in 106 games for the Diamondbacks before getting traded to Seattle, where he had been a clubhouse and fan favorite in 2022-23. But the all-or-nothing slugger struggled to replicate the offense that made him the most highly-coveted bat at the deadline, hitting just .189 with a 35.9% strikeout rate after the trade.

Still, he hit 13 home runs in 53 games to close out the regular season in Seattle, and the deadline additions of Suárez and Josh Naylor helped catapult the Mariners to their first division title since 2001. In Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, Suárez launched two home runs, including a game-breaking grand slam that moved the Mariners one win away from the World Series. They would not get there, however, dropping the final two games of the ALCS to the Blue Jays.

This winter, teams were evidently scared off by Suárez’s age, declining defensive metrics, high strikeout rate and late-season drop-off. That allowed the Reds to swoop in with a low-risk, high-reward move as they try to take another step forward after snapping a four-year playoff drought last year. In Cincinnati, Suárez will be returning to one of MLB’s friendliest home-run environments at Great American Ball Park.

What’s next for the Reds?

Last season, Suárez had more than twice as many home runs as Elly De La Cruz, who led the Reds with 22 dingers. Now, he’ll be providing De La Cruz some needed protection.

It just might not be at his usual spot.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has been a well below league-average hitter but also one of the top defensive third basemen in the game, and the 29-year-old is under contract for the next four years. That likely means most of Suárez’s at-bats will come as the designated hitter. He could also see some time at first base, where 2022 first-round pick Sal Stewart figures to receive most of his reps.

Wherever he plays defensively, the Reds needed to find a way to add an impact bat. This was their last chance on the free-agent market after whiffing on Kyle Schwarber. From November to January, they had done little to meaningfully improve an offense that ranked 19th in OPS and 21st in slugging last year. They traded for outfielder Dane Myers and signed outfielder JJ Bleday, but they also lost outfielder Austin Hays and designated hitter Gavin Lux.

As the calendar flipped to February, so did the stability of their lineup with the addition of Suárez.

What’s next for the Mariners?

A younger path forward.

The Mariners made two major moves at last season's deadline in adding Naylor and Suárez. After a strong first half for Naylor, he was even better after the trade from Arizona, registering an .831 OPS with nine homers and 19 steals with superb defensive metrics at first base in 54 games in Seattle.

The fit was perfect, which is why the Mariners made it a priority to keep him, giving him five years and $92.5 million one month less than after the season ended.

It did not go as well last year in Seattle for Suárez, though there was some thought that the Mariners might decide to keep him anyway, given the dearth of power threats behind him and the departure of Jorge Polanco. Instead, the Mariners have opted to go with a younger, more contact-oriented approach.

On Monday, the Mariners reportedly agreed to acquire versatile 29-year-old infielder and 2025 All-Star Brendan Donovan, who's under team control for two more years. Donovan's .353 on-base percentage and miniscule 13% strikeout rate should help a Mariners lineup that has ranked in the top six in strikeouts each of the last three seasons, and the fit also makes sense defensively for a Seattle team that had vacancies to fill at both second and third. Donovan can play either spot and gives the Mariners more protection as they await the arrival of 20-year-old top prospect Colt Emerson, who could be ready sooner than later.

What’s next on the free-agent market?

Starting pitching.

With Luis Arraez going to San Francisco and Suárez going to Cincinnati over the last few days, teams looking for impact bats might now turn their attention more fervently to the trade market. Veterans Rhys Hoskins (about to turn 33), Marcell Ozuna (35) and Paul Goldschmidt (38) are the best options available in free agency.

There’s a lot more help out there for teams looking to fill their rotation. Framber Valdez, arguably the top starting pitcher on the market when free agency began, is still looking for a team. So are Zac Gallen, Zack Littell, Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito and Max Scherzer.