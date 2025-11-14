MLB Free Agency: Biggest Needs for Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies

The Dodgers won the World Series again, and next year, they’re going for a three-peat. The Padres are under pressure to revamp their starting rotation — against the backdrop of a potential sale of the franchise.

The Giants might have something special cooking, but they'll need to spend on a couple of intriguing pickups. The D-backs will have to work hard and get creative to address their roster flaws, including upgrading what is currently an uninspiring pitching staff. And the Rockies will re-examine their rebuild with fresh eyes.

After analyzing the American League West , our series wraps up with the National League West. Here are the biggest needs for a division that’s had the same winner in 12 of the past 13 years:

Teams are listed in order of their records, best to worst, in the 2025 season.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Biggest needs: Outfield and bullpen

Yes, even the back-to-back champions have flaws. Their outfielders produced just 98 wRC+ this season, which was good for 17th in the major leagues. Their bullpen, too, was ranked in the bottom third of the league and was as shaky as ever before Roki Sasaki moved to closing duties and helped ease some of the load.

As usual, expect the Dodgers to swing big in free agency this offseason, as well as use their deep and talented farm system for shrewd trades. Kyle Tucker’s name has been floated around, and he makes too much sense for this Dodgers squad in need of an impact bat from a corner outfielder. They’re able to mitigate their mistakes better than most, as they did with Michael Conforto’s contract as well as the money spent on Tanner Scott. The thing is, even if they made no substantial upgrades this winter, they’re still the favorites to win in 2026.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

(Photo by Meg McLaughlin/Getty Images)

Biggest need: Starting pitching

Arguably no other contender needs starting pitching more than the Padres. They lost Dylan Cease and Michael King to free agency this offseason. Yu Darvish will miss the entire season due to elbow surgery, which is his second major elbow operation and could be career-ending. Joe Musgrove, at least, will return from his 2024 Tommy John surgery, but it’s anyone’s guess how effective he’ll be after missing the 2025 season and how long it will take to find his form.

As of now, Nick Pivetta will begin the season as their ace after he recorded a career-best 2.87 ERA in 31 starts for San Diego this year. It will be intriguing if the Padres opt to make Mason Miller a starter, but that’s just another question mark in a long list of them. Given the latest news out of San Diego, with the Seidler family considering a sale of the franchise, it puts into question how active the team will even be in free agency this winter.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

(Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

Biggest need: Pitching depth

The Giants’ big hire of rookie manager Tony Vitello, who joins the club from the University of Tennessee with no professional managing experience, will look better if president of baseball operations Buster Posey gives him a talented roster to work with. That starts with filling up the pitching staff with top-tier names in both the rotation and bullpen.

The 1-2 punch of Logan Webb and Robbie Ray is solid, particularly because they combined for 389.1 innings and 66 starts this year. But the Giants need more quality arms beyond those two, and I’m expecting them to go big in free agency, vying for starters at the top of the market. Cease, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Michael King, Shota Imanaga, and Zac Gallen should all be in play as potential acquisitions.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

(Photo by Zach Gardner/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Biggest needs: Starting pitching, relief pitching

Right after the Padres, it’s the D-backs that need to upgrade their starting pitching the most this winter. After losing Gallen to free agency, they’ll have Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, and Eduardo Rodriguez in the rotation. Going into the season without a clear-cut ace is bad news. Corbin Burnes is targeting a return to the staff sometime around the All-Star break. So the Snakes need another quality starter to hold them over for the season, as they hope the All-Stars in their lineup — Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and company — can do the rest.

But another area of weakness this year was their bullpen. D-backs relievers ranked 27th in MLB with a 4.82 ERA that was better only than the Angels, Rockies, and Nationals. Lacking a true closer, the relief corps converted just 42 of 71 save opportunities, resulting in a (shield your eyes) 59% save rate. I’m not expecting Arizona to shop in the Edwin Diaz aisle, but significant attention must be paid to high-leverage relievers before Opening Day.

COLORADO ROCKIES

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Biggest need: The whole kit and caboodle

Coming off a 119-loss season, what don’t the Rockies need? Out of the blue, they hired Paul DePodesta to lead their baseball operations, bringing him back to Major League Baseball for the first time in a decade. He takes over for Rockies brass after spending the past 10 years working for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. At least Colorado is thinking outside the box, right? Now the organization will depend on DePodesta to fill their many vacancies, including hiring a manager, while taking a fresh look at their rebuild. On the field, the Rockies need more starting pitching, bullpen help, an offensive boost, and sharper defense. That should cover everything.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.