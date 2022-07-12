Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2022: Rosters, snubs, Derby participants, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB All-Star Week is starting to take shape.

Over the weekend, All-Star starters and reserves were announced for Tuesday's battle between the American and National Leagues, and now, the Home Run Derby field is coming into focus.

Here is everything you need to know about the Midsummer Classic!

Who's in the All-Star Game?

It's only right that with the game being held at Dodger Stadium, two Dodgers will start for the National League.

Check out the rest of the NL starters below:

And here are the reserves:

Two L.A. superstars landed among the AL starters as well — they just happen to do most of their work in Anaheim.

Check out the AL starters:

Here are the AL reserves:

Who got snubbed?

MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal laid out which names he believes should be in the All-Star Game but were left out in the cold.

FOX Sports MLB Writer Jordan Shusterman also offered his picks with his 2022 All-Snub team.

MLB All-Star Game snubs: Three players who deserved a trip to Los Angeles Jordan Shusterman names his top three players who deserved a trip to Los Angeles for the MLB All-Star Game but were snubbed. Do you agree?

Who's in the Home Run Derby?

Five names have been revealed as participants in the 2022 Home Run Derby, including back-to-back defending champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

As of Tuesday, Alonso has 23 home runs through 86 games played.

NL starter and one of the game's brightest stars Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of the names facing off with Alonso. He has eight home runs through 54 games played for Atlanta.

A surprise entry into the fray is future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, who returned to the St. Louis Cardinals this season and has five home runs through 49 games.

The fourth entry is Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. The 23-year-old wunderkind has 17 home runs through 85 games.

It was announced Tuesday that Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will be the fifth entrant into the field. He has 28 homers through 85 games.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.