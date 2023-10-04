Major League Baseball Mariners president Jerry Dipoto: The goal is to win '54% of the time' Published Oct. 4, 2023 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Mariners failed to return to the MLB playoffs this October after doing so for the first time in 21 years in 2022. On the other hand, they were able to win 54% of their games (88-74), which is apparently precisely what team president Jerry Dipoto is looking for.

Dipoto explained his line of reasoning to the Seattle press corps Tuesday.

"If you go back, and you look in a decade, those teams that win 54% of the time always wind up in the postseason and they more often than not wind up in a World Series, so there's your bigger picture process," Dipoto said. "Nobody wants to hear 'the goal this year is we're going win 54% of the time.' … One year, you're going to 60% and another year you're going to win 50%; it's whatever it is. But over time that type of mindset gets you there. …

"If what you're doing is focusing year-to-year on ‘what do we have to do to win the World Series this year’ you might be one of the teams that's laying in the mud and can't get up for another decade, so we're actually doing the fan base a favor in asking for their patience to win the World Series, while we continue to build a sustainably good roster."

ADVERTISEMENT

… m'kay, so perhaps Dipoto is referencing a pair of American League franchises that went through entrenched rebuilds? The AL West-rival Houston Astros are the poster child for going from rudderless to prosperous.

From 2009-2014, the Astros won no more than 76 games and had three consecutive 106-plus-loss seasons from 2011-13. In the later years of that span, Houston drafted players who became vital parts of a team that went on to win the World Series in 2017 and — for those that were still present — again in 2022 (e.g. George Springer, Lance McCullers Jr., Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker).

In the present, the Baltimore Orioles just pulled off their first 100-win season since 1980 after finishing in the bottom third of the sport three times from 2018-21. During that time, they drafted players who are now integral parts of their 2023 operation, like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez.

As for the Mariners, linchpins like outfielder Julio Rodriguez, catcher Cal Raleigh and starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are homegrown products. With all that said, this team was coming off back-to-back 90-win seasons (55.6%) and was in first place in the AL West as late as September this season. Furthermore, the Mariners have made a bevy of high-profile moves over the last two years to bolster a presumed contender (e.g. adding Luis Castillo, Eugenio Suarez, Robbie Ray and Teoscar Hernandez).

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

For perspective, the Philadelphia Phillies have also made a handful of significant moves in recent memory (e.g. signing Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in 2022), which helped them reach the World Series last season. They're once again in the playoffs this season.

Dipoto has been with Seattle since September 2015, when he was hired to be its general manager. He was promoted to president in September 2021. The Mariners have reached the playoffs once under his direction.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Seattle Mariners

share