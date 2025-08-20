Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: The Yankees Make MLB Homer History With 9 Bombs, Again Published Aug. 20, 2025 11:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

The Bronx Bombers live up to their name

The Yankees hit nine (9!) home runs on Tuesday against the Rays, which is a lot of home runs. It’s actually the second time this season that they have hit that many in a game, which is the first time that anyone has managed to do that in a single campaign. Oh, and also at all. The Yankees are the only team to hit at least nine homers in two games, period, per FOX Sports Research.

Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Caballero had two dingers each, making them the second trio in Yankees’ history to pull that off in a single game. As with so many other Yankees’ home run records, this one came in 1961, with Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Bill Skowron hitting two each the first time around.

New York went back-to-back-to-back in the first inning off of Rays’ starter Shane Baz, with Aaron Judge, Bellinger and Stanton the responsible parties.

They just kept going from there. Stanton and Bellinger went deep again, as said, Caballero picked up two, and both Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. got in on the action as well to make it nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge now has 39 homers, and seems to be reversing his slide at the plate even if at this point it’s unclear if he’ll play in the field again this season thanks to the shoulder injury that had him on the IL until Aug. 5. Oh, and this is the fourth time in his career that he’s hit at least 40 home runs, which makes him the fourth Yankee to do so, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle, who did it 11, five and four times, respectively.

The Yanks are now back in second in the AL East, a game up on the Red Sox in the division and the wild card standings. A pretty good night for New York, yeah.

SHRIMP

Yes, Tarik Skubal had a great game, striking out 10 Astros in 7 innings of work while scattering five baserunners. And the Tigers’ bullpen — Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest — held things down in relief, too, continuing the scoreless run against Houston. We can talk about that, and how Skubal is leading the AL in ERA at 2.32 and strikeouts per nine at 11.3, with his opponent on the mound on Tuesday, Hunter Brown, next up with a 2.36 ERA. Skubal’s walk rate is the lowest in the majors, too, at 1.4 per nine, leading to a K/BB of 8.0 on the dot. Great topics, all around.

Instead we’re going to talk about how the Tigers won, because it was on a bases loaded walk-off walk. That’s right: we got shrimp in Detroit last night, baby.

The Astros have now lost three in a row, and are the lone division leader in the majors to have not reached 70 wins yet — they’re the same number of wins from the Tigers as they are the Cardinals, and St. Louis sits five games back from a playoff spot. They don’t need to panic or anything yet, but they’re looking like they might have more in common with the flawed teams fighting for wild cards than the other division leaders.

Of course, a couple wins against the Tigers here to close out the series would do a lot to change that perception.

Ohtani and Schwarber remain in sync

Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber have been mirroring each other — or at least pretty close to it — for a bit now. It seems like every time one of them goes deep, the other does, too, or at least doesn’t wait too long to catch up. The result is that they’ve been perpetually tied for the NL home run lead for a while now, and that trend continued on Tuesday.

Schwarber wasted no time at all, taking Mariners’ starter Bryce Miller deep in the first inning for his 44th long ball of the season.

Ohtani hit his 44th in the second inning off of Rockies’ lefty Austin Gomber, which frankly makes a lot of sense. Gomber gave up the most homers in the NL last year with 30, and has allowed 120 of them in 705 career innings. That’s 1.5 per nine as a career average, for those keeping score at home. In just 57.2 frames in 2025, Gomber has allowed 16 long balls.

The Phillies ended up winning 6-4, extending the Mariners’ losing streak to four games, while the Dodgers broke the Rockies’ four-game win streak in an 11-4 blowout.

The Reds win in style

Elly De La Cruz: he’s fast. Fast enough to score from first twice in one game. In the fourth inning, he singled to lead off the frame against Angels’ starter Kyle Hendricks, and then scored on a double to left field by Miguel Andujar.

What’s incredible about De La Cruz is that he is ridiculously fast, but his legs and his stride are so lengthy that it doesn’t actually look like he’s moving that fast. He’s covering ground at a ridiculous pace, but it’s not like he appears to be pushing himself as hard as he can. The man just moves with that kind of ease and speed, it’s incredible.

In the fifth, De La Cruz walked, then scored on a double to right-center.

There was more to the Reds’ effort than De La Cruz’s wheels, too. Starting pitcher Hunter Greene went 6.1 innings, allowed 3 runs and 6 hits, but struck out 12 and didn’t allow a walk. He’s been lights out since returning from the IL.

The Angels certainly made a game of it, with Jo Adell homering in back-to-back at-bats, tying the game up 4-4 with the second of those. The Reds would end up going ahead in the ninth, however, on a sac fly by TJ Friedl that was followed by an RBI double off the bat of Gavin Lux — the Reds nearly scored a second run on the play, too, but a beauty of a relay from Luis Rengifo to Zach Neto to Travis d’Arnaud nailed Will Benson at home to end the inning.

The Reds are still one game back of a wild card spot in the NL, with no change in those standings: every team holding a wild card won on Tuesday, with the Cubs even winning twice against the Brewers.

Carroll x3, x2

Corbin Carroll loves a triple. He came into Tuesday night’s game already leading the majors with 14 of them, which also matched his career-high to this point, and then he hit two more in one game. It’s the fourth time this season that Carroll has had two triples in a game, too. Don’t worry you don’t have a math quiz later.

Carroll now has 16 triples, the most anyone has hit in a single season since Jose Reyes and Peter Bourjos both had 16 back in 2011. Can Carroll be the first with at least 20 triples since Jimmy Rollins (20) and Curtis Granderson (23) managed the feat back in 2007? He just needs two more games of two triples each, which would make four triples and six games with two triples, to do it. Got all that?

Braves come back big time

On Monday, the Braves lost to the White Sox, 13-9. On Tuesday, it looked like they were about to be on the wrong side of a high-scoring affair again, as Chicago was up 10-4 after six innings. It wasn’t to be, however: the Braves staged a prolonged comeback, and ended it with a real kick in the pants, too.

Tyler Gilbert relieved White Sox starter Shane Smith in the bottom of the seventh, and things immediately began to fall apart. Jurickson Profar opened the inning by reaching base on an error, then Matt Olson singled him over to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. singled to score Profar, then Marcell Ozuna walked to load the bases against new reliever, Elvis Peguero. Drake Baldwin would walk, too, making it 10-6, Chicago, before Ozzie Albies would hit a 2-run single. Nacho Alvarez would drive in a run on a force out, and the Braves would end the inning down by just one run.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, the White Sox couldn’t keep it together once more. Profar once again led things off by getting on base, this time with a walk. Olson doubled, putting two runners in scoring position. Acuna was intentionally walked by Tyler Alexander, and the White Sox scored an out on a bunt gone wrong by Michael Harris II that ended with Profar thrown out at home. They nearly escaped any damage when Ozuna popped out, but then Baldwin came up swinging.

Baldwin hit it right at right fielder Michael Tauchman, but he couldn’t reel it in, and instead the ball went flying back toward the infield and second baseman Lenyn Sosa. The throw home came in too late, and the Braves had their first lead of the game. They’d hold on and win, 11-10, and can credit the bullpen for three scoreless innings to end things nearly as much as the offense.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Yankees Major League Baseball

What did you think of this story?

share