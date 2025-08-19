Major League Baseball Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge's Health: 'I Don't Know Yet' Published Aug. 19, 2025 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Giancarlo Stanton will return to the New York Yankees’ lineup in right field Tuesday night after missing three games with what the team described as general soreness, manager Aaron Boone told radio station WFAN, but things aren't as clear when it comes to the status of star slugger Aaron Judge.

Boone said there is no timetable on a fielding return for Judge, who might not get back to full health this season.

"I don’t think we’re going to see him throwing like he normally does at any point this year, but that’s OK," Boone said. "We’ve got to feel like he can go out there and protect himself."

Judge has been limited to being a designated hitter since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 5, which makes writing up the Yankees' lineup difficult given the presence of Stanton.

"I don’t know yet," Boone said about Judge's return to the field. "What I’ve said is I’m waiting on the trainers to say, ‘Thumbs up.’ He’s expected to long toss again today, so I don’t expect it here in Tampa. Could it be Boston? Maybe. I just don’t know yet."

The Yankees are coming off a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and hold a three-game lead for the final American League wild-card spot. Offensively, they will be satisfied if Judge can simply remain productive at the plate. He entered the week batting .333 with 39 home runs, 91 RBIs and a 1.134 OPS, all among the league leaders. His home run Sunday was his first extra-base hit since returning.

Judge’s inability to play the field has reduced the team’s flexibility. Stanton is batting .299 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .953 OPS this season, but his long injury history makes any outfield assignment a risk. He did not debut until mid-June because of tendinitis in both elbows. After playing three straight games in the outfield last week, he missed three consecutive games with soreness. He has declined to specify where the discomfort occurred.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Yankees are in a three-way tie for a wild card spot, as the Red Sox and Mariners have the same .540 winning percentage. The Guardians are three games back of the trio, at 64-60.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

