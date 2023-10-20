Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Astros lead 2-1 midway through Game 5 Updated Oct. 20, 2023 6:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB postseason rolls on Friday, as the Houston Astros do battle with the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

Houston continued to pour runs on Texas with its dominant 10-3 win in Game 4, which evened the series at two games apiece. The Rangers turn to Jordan Montgomery to shut down the Astros lineup, like he did in Game 1 of the series. Meanwhile, the Astros will counter Montgomery's appearance with their own ace — Justin Verlander.

Later, the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks continue their National League Championship Series with Game 4 in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks got their first win of the series in Game 3 Thursday, 2-1, thanks to 5.2 shutout innings from starter Brandon Pfaadt and a walk-off single from Ketel Marte. As for Game 4, Arizona is expected to send Joe Mantiply to the mound, while Philadelphia counters with Cristopher Sanchez.

Here are the top plays from the day!

ALCS Game 5: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Later!

Montgomery induced back-to-back first-pitch outs to begin the game, but then Alex Bregman smacked a solo home run to left field for Houston.

Alex Bregman launches a solo home run to give Astros an early lead against Rangers

Looking sharp

Verlander tossed a 1-2-3 first inning for Houston.

Slick!

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena made a diving play on a ground ball to his left, got up and made the throw over to first base for the final out in the bottom half of the second.

Saved an extra-base hit

Bregman punched out a fly ball to right-center field to lead off the top half of the fourth, but Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia was able to get under it.

Tie game!

Texas evened up the score at one run apiece in the bottom of the fifth when Nathaniel Lowe hit an opposite field home run to left.

Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe CRUSHES a solo home run to tie game against Astros

Just put it in play …

With runners on the corners in the top of the sixth, Jose Abreu hit a hard ground ball to shortstop, but Corey Seager wasn't able to keep it in front of him and a run scored. Kyle Tucker then drew a walk, and Texas relieved Montgomery for Josh Sborz.

Defense

After Sborz drew a shallow fly ball, which kept the runner at third, second baseman Marcus Semien made a superb diving play on a ground ball to his right, getting the Rangers out of the inning with only one runner crossing the plate. Houston led 2-1.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

