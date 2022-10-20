Major League Baseball 2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS after loss just in share facebook twitter reddit link

By Deesha Thosar

FOX Sports MLB Writer

HOUSTON — The Yankees are flying back to the Bronx in a 2-0 series deficit.

The last time they won a best-of-seven series after falling behind two games to none was the 1996 World Series. But the ‘96 Yankees squad that defeated the Atlanta Braves and won the championship had Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Paul O'Neill, Cecil Fielder, Wade Boggs and Tino Martinez in their lineup.

This 2022 Yankees team has a gaping black hole in the bottom of the order. Through seven innings against Astros left-handed starter Framber Valdez, New York's 6-7-8-9 hitters combined to go 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts. Once Valdez got through Harrison Bader, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres at the top, the rest of the order was a cakewalk.

It didn't take long for Valdez to approach his at-bats against Josh Donaldson, Kyle Higashioka, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera like they were automatic outs. Particularly on a night when none of the Yankees sluggers connected for home runs, their lineup looked so shallow that it was hard to believe this team won the division and made it as far as the second round of the playoffs.

And it's not like the Yankees were tasked with overcoming a double-digit deficit. From the fifth inning on, they trailed the Astros by one run. But that one run looked and felt insurmountable for a Yankees lineup that depended solely on their one-through-five hitters to perform. New York's supporting cast was absent, and the Astros needed just one mistake from Yankees right-hander Luis Severino to win, 3-2, in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

Severino was feisty and solid in his second start of the playoffs and just his fifth outing since July 13. While every excellent starter will make a mistake or two during the course of his outing, he can't get away with them as easily, or at all, when it's the Astros digging into the box.

Alex Bregman punished Severino for a four-seam fastball dealt inside and up, a pitch that is exactly in the third baseman's wheelhouse. Bregman didn't even need to get all of it to deposit that 97 MPH heater into the left-field seats for a three-run home run that put Houston ahead, 3-0, in the third inning.

Alas, Severino's final line looked worse than how he actually pitched. He held Altuve hitless in his three at-bats against him, and Altuve is now 0-for-23 in the postseason. Severino also struck out slugger Yordan Alvarez twice, the last one on a perfect 99 mph high fastball that got Alvarez to swing and miss. Severino threw 5 ⅓ innings and 82 pitches before Yankees manager Aaron Boone shifted to the bullpen in the sixth.

As the series picks up on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, ace Gerrit Cole will take the mound, followed by southpaw Nestor Cortes on Sunday. But starting pitching hasn't been the problem for the Yankees this series. Their bats need to do more damage, particularly the bottom half of the order, if these Yankees stand any chance of repeating what the ‘96 Yankees achieved.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @ DeeshaThosar .

