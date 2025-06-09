LIV Golf
LIV Golf
2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money payouts for each golfer
Updated Jun. 9, 2025 10:08 a.m. ET
Joaquin Niemann surged to victory at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event, carding a final score of 15 under to secure the $4 million winner’s prize. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Virginia.
LIV Golf Virginia 2025 prize money payouts
Individual Payouts
- No. 1: Joaquin Niemann, 15 under, $4,000,000
- T2: Graeme McDowell, 14 under, $1,875,000
- T2: Anirban Lahiri, 14 under, $1,875,000
- T4: Thomas Pieters, 13 under, $775,000
- T4: Bryson DeChambeau, 13 under, $775,000
- T4: Phil Mickelson, 13 under, $775,000
- T4: Bubba Watson, 13 under, $775,000
- T8: Jon Rahm, 10 under, $483,750
- T8: Martin Kaymer, 10 under, $483,750
- T10: Talor Gooch, 9 under, $361,000
- T10: Lee Westwood, 9 under, $361,000
- T10: Marc Leishman, 9 under, $361,000
- T10: Carlos Ortiz, 9 under, $361,000
- T10: Dustin Johnson, 9 under, $361,000
- T15: Brendan Steele, 8 under, $285,000
- T15: Sebastian Munoz, 8 under, $285,000
- T15: Tyrrell Hatton, 8 under, $285,000
- No. 18: Harold Varner III, 7 under, $270,000
- T19: Paul Casey, 6 under, $235,000
- T19: Branden Grace, 6 under, $235,000
- T19: Ben Campbell, 6 under, $235,000
- T19: Abraham Ancer, 6 under, $235,000
- T23: Jason Kokrak, 5 under, $193,333
- T23: Louis Oosthuizen, 5 under, $193,333
- T23: Patrick Reed, 5 under, $193,333
- T23: Dean Burmester, 5 under, $193,333
- T23: Cameron Smith, 5 under, $193,333
- T23: Jinichiro Kozuma, 5 under, $193,333
- T29: Cameron Tringale, 4 under, $167,500
- T29: Charl Schwartzel, 4 under, $167,500
- T29: Richard Bland, 4 under, $167,500
- T29: Adrian Meronk, 4 under, $167,500
- T33: Brooks Koepka, 3 under, $148,200
- T33: Charles Howell III, 3 under, $148,200
- T33: Peter Uihlein, 3 under, $148,200
- T33: Sam Horsfield, 3 under, $148,200
- T33: Luis Masaveu, 3 under, $148,200
- T38: Sergio Garcia, 2 under, $136,500
- T38: Kevin Na, 2 under, $136,500
- T38: Yubin Jang, 2 under, $136,500
- T38: Tom McKibbin, 2 under, $136,500
- No. 42: Caleb Surratt, 1 under, $130,000
- No. 43: Danny Lee, 1 over, $128,000
- T44: Anthony Kim, 2 over, $126,500
- T44: Henrik Stenson, 2 over, $126,500
- No. 46: Lucas Herbert, 3 over, $125,000
- T47: Frederik Kjettrup, 4 over, $121,500
- T47: Ian Poulter, 4 over, $121,500
- No. 49: Andy Ogletree, 6 over, $60,000
- T50: Mito Pereira, 7 over, $56,667
- T50: Matt Jones, 7 over, $56,667
- T50: Josele Ballester, 7 over, $56,667
- No. 53: Max Lee, 11 over, $50,000
ADVERTISEMENT
Team Payouts
- No. 1: Crushers GC, -36, $3,000,000
- No. 2: 4Aces GC, -34, $1,500,000
- No. 3: Smash GC, -31, $500,000
Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season.
share
recommended
-
How to watch LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming
LIV Golf Virginia: Joaquin Niemann wins, becomes winningest LIV individual
5 Largest LIV Golf contracts: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson at top
-
How to watch LIV Golf: 2025 dates, times, TV channels, streaming
LIV Golf Virginia: Anirban Lahiri charges to lead after stellar 64 in Round 2
in this topic
recommended
-
How to watch LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming
LIV Golf Virginia: Joaquin Niemann wins, becomes winningest LIV individual
5 Largest LIV Golf contracts: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson at top
-
How to watch LIV Golf: 2025 dates, times, TV channels, streaming
LIV Golf Virginia: Anirban Lahiri charges to lead after stellar 64 in Round 2