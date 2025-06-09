LIV Golf
LIV Golf Virginia
2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money payouts for each golfer

Updated Jun. 9, 2025 10:08 a.m. ET

Joaquin Niemann surged to victory at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event, carding a final score of 15 under to secure the $4 million winner’s prize. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Virginia.

Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf Virginia, where top players like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.

LIV Golf Virginia 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts 

Team Payouts

  • No. 1: Crushers GC, -36, $3,000,000
  • No. 2: 4Aces GC, -34, $1,500,000
  • No. 3: Smash GC, -31, $500,000

Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season. 

