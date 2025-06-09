LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money payouts for each golfer Updated Jun. 9, 2025 10:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joaquin Niemann surged to victory at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event, carding a final score of 15 under to secure the $4 million winner’s prize. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Virginia.

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf Virginia, where top players like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.

LIV Golf Virginia 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts

Team Payouts

No. 1: Crushers GC, -36, $3,000,000

No. 2: 4Aces GC, -34, $1,500,000

No. 3: Smash GC, -31, $500,000

