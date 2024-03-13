PGA Tour 2024 The Players Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks Updated Mar. 13, 2024 12:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The "Fifth Major" of the PGA Tour season is set to take place this week.

Some of the game's best will make their way to Ponte Vedra Beach for The Players Championship. The tournament, which has the highest purse out of any non-major event at $25 million, is played at the iconic TPC Sawgrass.

The track is a par-72 measuring 7,245 yards, featuring Bermudagrass greens. The 17th hole, known as the "Island Green," is one of the most notable in golf as the green for the 172-yard, par-three hole is surrounded by water. There were a total of 58 balls hit in the water at the 17th hole last year, but there were also three hole-in-ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

As usual, you can also bet on the likelihood of a hole-in-one on the 17th. Currently, the "No" option is a heavy favorite (-360), while the odds for "Yes" option sit at +250.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to take this week down at +550. He is looking to become the tournament's first repeat champion after winning last year's event by shooting 17-under-par to win by five strokes.

The only other golfer with shorter than +2000 odds to win this weekend is Rory McIlroy, who sits at +1200 to win. He won the event in 2019, shooting 16-under-par for his only Players Championship win.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Scottie Scheffler: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Rory McIlroy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Xander Schauffele: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Viktor Hovland: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Justin Thomas: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Max Homa: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Will Zalatoris: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jordan Spieth: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

THE GIMME

Tom Hoge +240 Top 20 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

This pick is courtesy of my guy Chris "The Bear" Fallica, who explains why this is a good bet here.

Absolutely love this price for Hoge.

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling some pizza money on this week:

Shane Lowry +4000

Sungjae Im +9000

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

share