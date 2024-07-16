PGA Tour 2024 The Open Championship odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Jul. 16, 2024 9:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The fourth and final major of 2024 is upon us, with the Open Championship taking place at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.

The tournament will be played at the club's "Old Course," which is over 130 years old. It's a par-71 track that will play at 7,385 yards long.

As usual, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win this week, currently sitting at +450.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Our bets hit big in the season's last major with Bryson DeChambeau winning outright (+2000) and Rory McIlroy to finish in the top 10 (+125). Now it's time to run it back!

Let's dive into the action.

Scheffler odds

Scheffler is back in the fold this week after taking a few weeks off the PGA Tour . Not only is he the clear-cut favorite, but he's also the biggest favorite to win The Open in quite some time. His +450 odds to win are the best outright odds for the event since Tiger Woods was a +250 favorite in 2009.

Scheffler has been a money-making machine this season. If you've placed $100 on Scheffler to win each tournament he's played in 2024 so far, you'd be up $1,900.

While Scheffler has won six tournaments since March, including the Masters, he's never won a major tournament outside of Augusta. He's only played in The Open three times before, recording a top-10 finish just once.

When Scheffler hasn't won, though, he has often finished in the top-10 at several tournaments. If that is a bet you are eager to make, he currently sits at -165 to finish in the top 10.

Favorites

Beyond Scheffler, Rory McIlroy sits second on the betting board at +800. McIlroy has struggled to win a major since 2014, having several notable close calls. He finished tied for fifth the last time The Open was Royal Troon, but that is a little misleading, as he was 16 strokes off from the lead.

Xander Schauffele has the third-best odds to win The Open entering the week, sitting at +1200. Schauffele has had a strong 2024, including winning his first major, the PGA Championship. DeChambeau has the sixth-best odds, sitting at +1600 to win back-to-back majors.

2023 Open winner Brian Harman is a bit of a long-shot bet to win this year's tournament, at +6000. Meanwhile, Henrik Stenson, who won the event the last time it was at Royal Troon, is an even further long-shot wager, at +40000.

What about Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods is in The Open field this weekend, but he's a huge long-shot bet to take it down. He currently sits at +20000 to win. Woods had a top-10 finish when the event was held at Royal Troon in 2004.

Woods says he is feeling good, but can he make it to where he is playing meaningful golf into Sunday?

Who will win the coveted Claret Jug?

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my picks to win the tournament.

The Open Odds & Field*

Scottie Scheffler: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Rory McIlroy: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Collin Morikawa: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jon Rahm: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Viktor Hovland: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brooks Koepka: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tony Finau: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tom Kim: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Shane Lowry: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cameron Smith: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Sahith Theegala: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Min Woo Lee: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Cameron Young: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Adam Scott: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Aaron Rai: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Wyndham Clark: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Sungjae Im: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Justin Thomas: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Brian Harman: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

*Odds as of 7/16

BEST BETS

"The Tap In"

Tiger Woods to make the cut: Yes (+240)

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Collin Morikawa +1500

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

More picks coming soon!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

share